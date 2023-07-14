Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in equity and fixed- income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. Equity securities purchased by the Fund may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and/or real estate-related securities and other equity-like interests in an issuer. Fixed-income securities purchased by the Fund may include bonds and other debt obligation of U.S. and foreign issuers, including but not limited to corporations, governments and supranational entities. The Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets outside the U.S., including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries.

The portfolio managers reallocate the Fund’s assets between equity and fixed income securities based on their assessment of current market conditions and the relative opportunities within each asset class, among other factors. In deciding which equity securities to buy and sell, the Adviser generally looks to purchase quality companies at attractive valuations with the potential to grow intrinsic value over time. The Adviser uses discounted cash flow analysis, among other methods of analysis, to determine a company’s intrinsic value. In deciding which fixed-income securities to buy and sell, the Adviser generally looks for securities that it believes are undervalued and have the potential for credit upgrades, which may include securities that are below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”).