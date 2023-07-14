Home
Trending ETFs

LGMAX (Mutual Fund)

LGMAX (Mutual Fund)

Loomis Sayles Global Allocation Fund

LGMAX | Fund

$22.73

$3.76 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$3.76 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Loomis Sayles Global Allocation Fund

LGMAX | Fund

$22.73

$3.76 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.13%

LGMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Global Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Rolley

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in equity and fixed-income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. Equity securities purchased by the Fund may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and/or real estate-related securities and other equity-like interests in an issuer. Fixed-income securities purchased by the Fund may include bonds and other debt obligation of U.S. and foreign issuers, including but not limited to corporations, governments and supranational entities. The Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets outside the U.S., including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries.
The portfolio managers reallocate the Fund’s assets between equity and fixed income securities based on their assessment of current market conditions and the relative opportunities within each asset class, among other factors. In deciding which equity securities to buy and sell, the Adviser generally looks to purchase quality companies at attractive valuations with the potential to grow intrinsic value over time. The Adviser uses discounted cash flow analysis, among other methods of analysis, to determine a company’s intrinsic value. In deciding which fixed-income securities to buy and sell, the Adviser generally looks for securities that it believes are undervalued and have the potential for credit upgrades, which may include securities that are below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”).
The Fund may also invest in foreign currencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, collateralized loan obligations, zero-coupon securities, when-issued securities, REITs, securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), mortgage-related securities, convertible securities and structured notes. The Fund may also engage in active and frequent trading of securities and engage in options or foreign currency transactions (such as forward currency contracts) for hedging and investment purposes and futures transactions and swap transactions (including credit default swaps). Frequent trading may produce high transaction costs and a high level of taxable capital gains, including short-term capital gains taxable as ordinary income, which may lower the Fund’s return. The Adviser may hedge currency risk for the Fund (including “cross hedging” between two or more foreign currencies) if it believes the outlook for a particular foreign currency is unfavorable. Except as provided above or as required by applicable law, the Fund is not limited in the percentage of its assets that it may invest in these instruments.
Read More

LGMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -23.7% 16.4% 97.00%
1 Yr 5.6% -8.9% 48.3% 69.74%
3 Yr -3.6%* -2.2% 16.4% 17.15%
5 Yr -0.4%* -0.7% 13.4% 3.50%
10 Yr 2.2%* 0.9% 11.8% 5.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -40.8% 20.6% 37.47%
2021 2.9% -21.0% 24.5% 29.84%
2020 2.7% -24.2% 27.8% 2.57%
2019 5.3% -23.1% 11.7% 23.38%
2018 -2.0% -100.0% 20.6% 1.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -23.7% 16.4% 97.00%
1 Yr 5.6% -12.8% 48.3% 93.22%
3 Yr -3.6%* -3.4% 16.4% 43.01%
5 Yr -0.4%* -1.1% 13.4% 8.47%
10 Yr 4.1%* 0.9% 11.8% 7.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -40.8% 20.6% 37.47%
2021 2.9% -21.0% 24.5% 29.84%
2020 2.7% -24.2% 27.8% 2.57%
2019 5.3% -23.1% 11.7% 47.15%
2018 -2.0% -2.9% 23.1% 1.36%

NAV & Total Return History

LGMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGMAX Category Low Category High LGMAX % Rank
Net Assets 3.76 B 1.12 M 110 B 18.79%
Number of Holdings 653 2 10961 22.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.15 B -31.7 M 22 B 17.95%
Weighting of Top 10 28.82% 10.8% 100.0% 52.77%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGMAX % Rank
Stocks 		65.62% -45.72% 98.42% 42.80%
Bonds 		28.60% -39.76% 93.84% 35.28%
Convertible Bonds 		3.45% 0.00% 25.49% 12.94%
Cash 		2.11% -97.12% 185.58% 87.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.22% -0.03% 14.00% 35.91%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 86.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGMAX % Rank
Technology 		25.24% 0.00% 39.48% 2.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.34% 0.00% 20.84% 2.34%
Healthcare 		14.64% 0.00% 30.30% 14.86%
Financial Services 		13.72% 0.00% 30.34% 66.24%
Industrials 		11.37% 0.09% 32.39% 69.21%
Basic Materials 		7.42% 0.00% 60.23% 36.31%
Communication Services 		5.79% 0.00% 28.59% 51.59%
Consumer Defense 		5.48% 0.00% 31.85% 57.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.29% 97.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.14% 97.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 38.61% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGMAX % Rank
US 		49.16% -4.82% 95.75% 5.43%
Non US 		16.46% -46.69% 57.06% 88.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGMAX % Rank
Corporate 		53.92% 0.00% 99.90% 20.46%
Government 		39.28% 0.00% 98.64% 30.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.23% 0.10% 100.00% 93.74%
Securitized 		0.56% 0.00% 83.28% 67.01%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 31.28% 35.07%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 76.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGMAX % Rank
Non US 		16.09% -39.00% 137.36% 12.32%
US 		12.51% -177.12% 87.76% 66.60%

LGMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.16% 2.71% 46.56%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.70% 60.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

LGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 19.54%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

LGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 441.00% 35.65%

LGMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGMAX Category Low Category High LGMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 67.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGMAX Category Low Category High LGMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.23% -5.20% 6.33% 89.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Rolley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2000

21.76

21.8%

David Rolley is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Co-Team Leader of the Global Fixed Income group and Emerging Market Debt group at Loomis, Sayles & Company. Prior to joining the firm in 1994, he was a principal and director of international capital market research at DRI/McGraw-Hill. He served previously as corporate vice president and senior U.S. economist for the institutional equity group at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and chief financial economist at Chase Econometrics. Mr. Rolley earned a BA from Occidental College and studied postgraduate economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Lee Rosenbaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2013

9.14

9.1%

Lee M. Rosenbaum – Lee M. Rosenbaum has managed the global equity sector of the Loomis Sayles Global Allocation Fund since 2013. Mr. Rosenbaum, Vice President of Loomis Sayles, began his investment career in 2001 and joined Loomis Sayles in 2008. He received a B.S. from the United States Coast Guard Academy and an M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has over 18 years of investment experience.

Eileen Riley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2013

9.14

9.1%

Eileen N. Riley, CFA – Eileen N. Riley has managed the global equity sector of the Loomis Sayles Global Allocation Fund since 2013. Ms. Riley, Vice President of Loomis Sayles, began her investment career at Loomis Sayles in 1998. After pursuing her MBA, she returned to Loomis Sayles in 2003 as a senior global equity analyst covering the consumer and technology services sectors for the firm’s Central research group. Eileen later joined the global equity team as a dedicated product analyst. She was promoted to co-portfolio manager in 2013.

Matthew Eagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

