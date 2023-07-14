Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
25.7%
1 yr return
12.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$6.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.1%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 140.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies across all market capitalization ranges that the portfolio management team believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 50% of its net assets in companies having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
|
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.
The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit
from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LGLUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|62.28%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|65.65%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|78.85%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|7.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|LGLUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|69.65%
|2021
|-5.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|89.26%
|2020
|17.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|4.93%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|50.14%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|81.12%
|Period
|LGLUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|59.90%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|61.63%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|78.58%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|71.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|7.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|LGLUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|69.65%
|2021
|-5.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|89.26%
|2020
|17.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|4.93%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|50.32%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|87.70%
|LGLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGLUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.37 B
|189 K
|222 B
|22.27%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|3509
|59.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.21 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|23.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.12%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|43.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGLUX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|6.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|96.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|95.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|96.37%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|97.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|95.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGLUX % Rank
|Technology
|44.93%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|9.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.04%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|48.39%
|Healthcare
|14.09%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|36.19%
|Communication Services
|9.04%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|66.45%
|Financial Services
|8.34%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|58.78%
|Energy
|2.58%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|23.74%
|Consumer Defense
|2.29%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|68.18%
|Industrials
|2.19%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|88.05%
|Real Estate
|0.50%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|58.45%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|98.02%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|99.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGLUX % Rank
|US
|97.47%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|29.35%
|Non US
|2.53%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|54.99%
|LGLUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|81.70%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|28.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|19.69%
|LGLUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LGLUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LGLUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|140.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|95.52%
|LGLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGLUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|98.44%
|LGLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LGLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGLUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|54.29%
|LGLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 21, 2019
|$2.344
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
F. Thomas O’Halloran, J.D., CFA, Partner & Director Mr. O'Halloran is the lead portfolio manager of the small cap growth, micro cap growth, and growth equity strategies. Mr. O'Halloran joined Lord Abbett in 2001 as a research analyst for the small cap growth equity strategy and was named Partner in 2003. His prior experience includes Executive Director/Senior Research Analyst at Dillon, Read & Co. and as a trial attorney. Mr. O'Halloran received an AB from Bowdoin College, a JD from Boston College, and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Vernon T. Bice, CMTis a Portfolio Manager of Lord Abbett. He is responsible for contributing to the management for the firm’s micro cap growth, small cap growth, and growth equity strategies. He plays a key role in technical analysis, drawing on his deep experience to provide insights to the portfolio management team. Mr. Bice joined Lord Abbett in 2011. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...