LGLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 25.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    F. O’Halloran

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies across all market capitalization ranges that the portfolio management team believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 50% of its net assets in companies having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit

from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LGLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.7% -41.7% 64.0% 62.12%
1 Yr 12.9% -46.2% 77.9% 65.24%
3 Yr -5.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 78.94%
5 Yr -0.7%* -30.3% 23.8% 66.76%
10 Yr 5.3%* -16.8% 19.6% 35.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.7% -85.9% 81.6% 69.82%
2021 -5.7% -31.0% 26.7% 89.35%
2020 17.2% -13.0% 34.8% 5.02%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 50.05%
2018 -3.7% -15.9% 2.0% 81.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.7% -41.7% 64.0% 59.74%
1 Yr 12.9% -46.2% 77.9% 61.22%
3 Yr -5.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 78.66%
5 Yr -0.7%* -30.3% 23.8% 71.32%
10 Yr 7.7%* -16.8% 19.7% 44.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.7% -85.9% 81.6% 69.82%
2021 -5.7% -31.0% 26.7% 89.35%
2020 17.2% -13.0% 34.8% 5.02%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 50.23%
2018 -3.7% -15.9% 3.1% 87.80%

NAV & Total Return History

LGLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGLIX Category Low Category High LGLIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.37 B 189 K 222 B 22.02%
Number of Holdings 56 2 3509 58.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.21 B -1.37 M 104 B 23.33%
Weighting of Top 10 48.12% 11.4% 116.5% 43.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.04%
  2. Apple Inc 9.11%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.68%
  4. Tesla Inc 4.95%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 3.64%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.08%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.98%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.71%
  9. Netflix Inc 2.64%
  10. Cheniere Energy Inc 2.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGLIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 6.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 96.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 95.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 96.13%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 97.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 95.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGLIX % Rank
Technology 		44.93% 0.00% 65.70% 8.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.04% 0.00% 62.57% 48.15%
Healthcare 		14.09% 0.00% 39.76% 35.94%
Communication Services 		9.04% 0.00% 66.40% 66.20%
Financial Services 		8.34% 0.00% 43.06% 58.53%
Energy 		2.58% 0.00% 41.09% 23.50%
Consumer Defense 		2.29% 0.00% 25.50% 67.93%
Industrials 		2.19% 0.00% 30.65% 87.80%
Real Estate 		0.50% 0.00% 16.05% 58.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 97.77%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 99.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGLIX % Rank
US 		97.47% 34.69% 100.00% 29.10%
Non US 		2.53% 0.00% 54.22% 54.74%

LGLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 20.29% 81.61%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.50% 28.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.02% 18.91%

Sales Fees

LGLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 140.00% 0.00% 316.74% 95.24%

LGLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGLIX Category Low Category High LGLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 98.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGLIX Category Low Category High LGLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -6.13% 1.75% 54.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

F. O’Halloran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2011

10.93

10.9%

F. Thomas O’Halloran, J.D., CFA, Partner & Director Mr. O'Halloran is the lead portfolio manager of the small cap growth, micro cap growth, and growth equity strategies. Mr. O'Halloran joined Lord Abbett in 2001 as a research analyst for the small cap growth equity strategy and was named Partner in 2003. His prior experience includes Executive Director/Senior Research Analyst at Dillon, Read & Co. and as a trial attorney. Mr. O'Halloran received an AB from Bowdoin College, a JD from Boston College, and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.

Vernon Bice

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Vernon T. Bice, CMTis a Portfolio Manager of Lord Abbett. He is responsible for contributing to the management for the firm’s micro cap growth, small cap growth, and growth equity strategies. He plays a key role in technical analysis, drawing on his deep experience to provide insights to the portfolio management team. Mr. Bice joined Lord Abbett in 2011. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2001.

Matthew DeCicco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

