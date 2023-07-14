Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. large capitalization companies. The fund defines large capitalization companies as those with a market capitalization of at least $3 billion at the time of investment.

In addition, up to 20% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in foreign equity securities. Investments in equity securities include common stock and preferred stock. The fund may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the fund’s investment strategies.

In selecting securities, the subadviser seeks to invest in companies that possess dominant market positions or franchises, a major technological edge, or a unique competitive advantage. To this end, the subadviser considers earnings revision trends, expected earnings growth rates, sales acceleration, price earnings multiples and positive stock price momentum, when selecting securities. The subadviser expects that these companies can sustain an above average return on invested capital at a higher level and/or over a longer period of time than is reflected in the current market prices.

In deciding whether an investment is tied to the U.S., the subadviser considers a number of factors including whether the investment is issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or any of its agencies; the investment has its primary trading market in the U.S.; the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, the U.S.; the investment is included in an index representative of the U.S.; and the investment is exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the U.S.