Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Select Large Cap Growth Fund

LGILX | Fund

$23.23

$2.38 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

36.9%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$2.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LGILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 36.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Select Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Laudus Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    106078003
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lawrence Kemp

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. large capitalization companies. The fund defines large capitalization companies as those with a market capitalization of at least $3 billion at the time of investment.
In addition, up to 20% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in foreign equity securities. Investments in equity securities include common stock and preferred stock. The fund may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the fund’s investment strategies.
In selecting securities, the subadviser seeks to invest in companies that possess dominant market positions or franchises, a major technological edge, or a unique competitive advantage. To this end, the subadviser considers earnings revision trends, expected earnings growth rates, sales acceleration, price earnings multiples and positive stock price momentum, when selecting securities. The subadviser expects that these companies can sustain an above average return on invested capital at a higher level and/or over a longer period of time than is reflected in the current market prices.
In deciding whether an investment is tied to the U.S., the subadviser considers a number of factors including whether the investment is issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or any of its agencies; the investment has its primary trading market in the U.S.; the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, the U.S.; the investment is included in an index representative of the U.S.; and the investment is exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the U.S.
For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.
LGILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.9% -41.7% 64.0% 12.00%
1 Yr 11.3% -46.2% 77.9% 70.67%
3 Yr -3.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 71.15%
5 Yr 0.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 59.25%
10 Yr 3.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 53.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.0% -85.9% 81.6% 90.64%
2021 2.8% -31.0% 26.7% 58.58%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.43%
2019 5.1% -6.0% 10.6% 66.60%
2018 -1.2% -15.9% 2.0% 24.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.9% -41.7% 64.0% 11.18%
1 Yr 11.3% -46.2% 77.9% 66.56%
3 Yr -3.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 70.77%
5 Yr 0.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 65.14%
10 Yr 7.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 45.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.0% -85.9% 81.6% 90.64%
2021 2.8% -31.0% 26.7% 58.58%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.43%
2019 5.1% -6.0% 10.6% 66.60%
2018 -1.2% -15.9% 3.1% 47.38%

NAV & Total Return History

LGILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGILX Category Low Category High LGILX % Rank
Net Assets 2.38 B 189 K 222 B 37.96%
Number of Holdings 50 2 3509 66.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.42 B -1.37 M 104 B 36.19%
Weighting of Top 10 48.64% 11.4% 116.5% 40.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.63%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.30%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.50%
  4. Apple Inc 3.92%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.92%
  6. Intuit Inc 3.89%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.68%
  8. S&P Global Inc 3.33%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.31%
  10. ServiceNow Inc 3.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGILX % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 50.26% 104.50% 12.04%
Cash 		0.18% -10.83% 49.73% 86.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 59.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 61.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 56.55%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 56.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGILX % Rank
Technology 		37.44% 0.00% 65.70% 42.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.82% 0.00% 62.57% 8.74%
Communication Services 		11.18% 0.00% 66.40% 43.78%
Healthcare 		10.08% 0.00% 39.76% 74.94%
Financial Services 		9.63% 0.00% 43.06% 45.42%
Industrials 		3.67% 0.00% 30.65% 76.09%
Energy 		2.69% 0.00% 41.09% 22.18%
Basic Materials 		2.49% 0.00% 18.91% 23.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 69.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 85.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 93.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGILX % Rank
US 		91.56% 34.69% 100.00% 68.51%
Non US 		8.26% 0.00% 54.22% 16.16%

LGILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 20.29% 74.73%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 48.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 0.48%

Sales Fees

LGILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 52.94%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.00% 316.74% 68.66%

LGILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGILX Category Low Category High LGILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 61.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGILX Category Low Category High LGILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -6.13% 1.75% 46.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LGILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lawrence Kemp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2013

8.66

8.7%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Mr. Kemp was a Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management.He has been an investment professional with UBS Global Asset Management since 1992. Lawrence received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Phil Ruvinsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Sector Head and Research Analyst at Surview Capital LLC from 2010 to 2013; Various positions, including Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst, at UBS Global Asset Management from 2002 to 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

