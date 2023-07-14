Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
19.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$5.05 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.7%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LGGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|69.27%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|23.17%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|30.37%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|15.63%
|10 Yr
|7.6%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|3.31%
* Annualized
|LGGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.05 B
|167 K
|150 B
|22.71%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|5
|516
|52.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.82 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|25.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.73%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|6.45%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|90.55%
|Other
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|19.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|33.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|24.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|26.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGGAX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.41%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|23.96%
|Technology
|17.61%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|47.93%
|Healthcare
|16.64%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|31.34%
|Consumer Defense
|12.02%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|27.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.67%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|44.70%
|Financial Services
|11.42%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|67.05%
|Basic Materials
|6.14%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|60.60%
|Energy
|3.10%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|25.81%
|Utilities
|2.11%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|17.51%
|Communication Services
|0.87%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|88.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|62.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGGAX % Rank
|Non US
|87.31%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|72.35%
|US
|12.27%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|15.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LGGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.50%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|23.22%
|LGGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.09%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|58.00%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Elisa is the head of ClearBridge's Global Growth Equity investment team and co-manages numerous global and international growth strategies. Elisa is responsible for covering the consumer sector for our international and global growth portfolios. She has 35 years of investment industry experience. Elisa joined ClearBridge from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management. Prior to joining Global Currents, Elisa was a Managing Director and Head of the International and Global Equity Investments Group at Oppenheimer Capital, a division of Allianz Global Investors. In addition, Elisa was Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Central European Value Fund and had responsibility for a number of other funds at the firm. Prior to Oppenheimer, she was a portfolio manager at Clemente Capital where she managed assets for public pension funds. Elisa began her career at Mitchell Hutchins Asset Management, now a subsidiary of UBS, in the High Yield investment area. Elisa received her BA in Economics and Finance from Douglass College, Rutgers University and serves as a member of the Douglass College Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2015
6.63
6.6%
Michael is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Growth Equity investment team and co-manages numerous global and international growth strategies. He joined ClearBridge investments in 2015 and has 33 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Michael served as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Partner at R Squared Capital Management LLP, a wholly employee owned firm. For 13 years he worked at Artio Global Management (formerly Julius Baer) where he was most recently a Senior Portfolio Manager, International Equities. Michael also held positions at the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund. He began his career at the Investment Management Training Program at Commerzbank AG in Hamburg. Michael earned a BA in Business and Economics from the Wirtschaftsakademie Hamburg (Academy of Business and Administration) in Hamburg, Germany. He received the CFA designation in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Pawel is a member of ClearBridge's Global Growth investment team and co-manages numerous international and global growth strategies. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Pawel joined ClearBridge as a Research Analyst from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management. He was named a Portfolio Manager in 2013. Prior to joining Global Currents, Pawel was an Equity Research Analyst at Allianz Global Investors' Oppenheimer Capital division.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
