Under normal circumstances, the fund intends to invest primarily (at least 65% of its total assets) in equity securities of issuers located outside the United States. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in equity securities.

The subadviser uses a quantitative process and seeks to add value through stock selection and region, country and sector allocation. Region, country and sector allocations are based on rankings generated by the subadviser’s proprietary models. The subadviser periodically reviews these allocations and may adjust them based on current or anticipated market conditions or in an effort to manage risk consistent with the fund’s investment objective.

The fund is not limited in the amount of its total assets that may be denominated in a single currency or invested in securities of issuers located in a single country. The fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in securities of emerging market issuers. The fund considers an investment to be tied economically to a country if the issuer: (i) has a class of its securities whose principal securities market is in the country; (ii) is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, the country; (iii) derives 50% or more of its total revenue or profit from goods produced, sales made or services provided in the country; or (iv) maintains 50% or more of its assets in the country.

The fund’s investment portfolio will normally be diversified across a broad range of regions and industry sectors, consistent with managing risk while pursuing its investment objective. The subadviser may also seek to enhance portfolio returns through active currency hedging strategies and may invest in derivative instruments to do so.