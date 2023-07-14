The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing across multiple sectors in developed and emerging markets located throughout the world. To pursue its objective, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds and other fixed income securities and derivative instruments intended to provide economic exposure to such securities.

Under normal conditions, the Fund’s investments consist of the following types of U.S. and foreign (including emerging market) securities and other financial instruments:

·government securities;

·investment grade fixed income securities;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities;

·high-yield fixed income securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds);

·inflation-linked instruments;

·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations; and

·convertible securities.

Investment grade fixed income securities are rated, at the time of purchase, within the four highest grades assigned by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in individual securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration. The Fund may invest without limit in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds).

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, unless conditions are deemed to be unfavorable, in which case the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets, in securities of issuers economically tied to countries outside the U.S. The Fund will deem an issuer to be economically tied to a non-U.S. country by looking at a number of factors, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. The Fund normally will invest in companies located in at least three countries outside of the U.S. The Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one country and is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular countries. The Fund may hold non-U.S. currencies without holding any bonds or other income-producing securities denominated in those currencies. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated or non-U.S. dollar denominated securities without limit.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. At its discretion, the Fund may engage in a variety of foreign currency-related transactions, including entering into forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against foreign currency fluctuations or to gain exposure to foreign currencies. The Fund is not required to hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of derivatives, but may do so from time to time as part of its strategy. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes.

The portfolio management team selects securities through identification of top-down themes and bottom-up, fundamental research. Top-down analysis includes assessment of global economic and capital market conditions, while bottom-up research includes analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit risk, relative market position, and industry dynamics. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the

investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.