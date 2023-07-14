Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.8%
Expense Ratio 3.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 126.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing across multiple sectors in developed and emerging markets located throughout the world. To pursue its objective, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds and other fixed income securities and derivative instruments intended to provide economic exposure to such securities.
Under normal conditions, the Fund’s investments consist of the following types of U.S. and foreign (including emerging market) securities and other financial instruments:
·government securities;
·investment grade fixed income securities;
·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities;
·high-yield fixed income securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds);
·inflation-linked instruments;
·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations; and
·convertible securities.
Investment grade fixed income securities are rated, at the time of purchase, within the four highest grades assigned by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in individual securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration. The Fund may invest without limit in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds).
Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, unless conditions are deemed to be unfavorable, in which case the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets, in securities of issuers economically tied to countries outside the U.S. The Fund will deem an issuer to be economically tied to a non-U.S. country by looking at a number of factors, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. The Fund normally will invest in companies located in at least three countries outside of the U.S. The Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one country and is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular countries. The Fund may hold non-U.S. currencies without holding any bonds or other income-producing securities denominated in those currencies. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated or non-U.S. dollar denominated securities without limit.
The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. At its discretion, the Fund may engage in a variety of foreign currency-related transactions, including entering into forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against foreign currency fluctuations or to gain exposure to foreign currencies. The Fund is not required to hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of derivatives, but may do so from time to time as part of its strategy. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes.
The portfolio management team selects securities through identification of top-down themes and bottom-up, fundamental research. Top-down analysis includes assessment of global economic and capital market conditions, while bottom-up research includes analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit risk, relative market position, and industry dynamics. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the
investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|YTD
|0.9%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|52.91%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|38.46%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|39.30%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.9%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|32.00%
|2021
|-3.7%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|68.56%
|2020
|1.6%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|56.77%
|2019
|1.1%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|YTD
|0.9%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|50.97%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|35.55%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|36.71%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.9%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|32.00%
|2021
|-3.7%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|68.56%
|2020
|1.6%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|56.77%
|2019
|1.1%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|LGBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGBRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.6 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|95.10%
|Number of Holdings
|297
|4
|4562
|59.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.92 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|83.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.79%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|86.06%
|Bonds
|97.04%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|17.06%
|Cash
|2.71%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|70.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.25%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|81.52%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|55.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|41.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|41.71%
|Corporate
|48.87%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|8.65%
|Government
|35.24%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|75.96%
|Securitized
|12.54%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|17.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.70%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|77.40%
|Municipal
|0.66%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|4.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|66.35%
|US
|50.37%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|11.37%
|Non US
|46.67%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|81.52%
|Expense Ratio
|3.07%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|27.75%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|11.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.62%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|9.23%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|126.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|70.41%
|LGBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGBRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.68%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|46.92%
|LGBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LGBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGBRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.88%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|42.16%
|LGBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.137
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Ms. Traub is the lead portfolio manager of the emerging market currencies strategy and director of currency management. Ms. Traub joined Lord Abbett in 2007, and was named Partner in 2012. Her prior experience includes: Research Economist at Princeton Economics Group; Research at the National Bureau of Economic Research; Research Assistant at Rutgers University; and Capital Markets Assistant at The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Ms. Traub received a BA from the University of Chicago, an MA and a Ph.D. from Rutgers University, and has been in the investment business since 2001.
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Ms. Lombardi joined Lord Abbett in 2017 and has been a member of the team since 2019. Ms. Lombardi was formerly a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Janus Capital International from 2013 to 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
