Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.0%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$24 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other financial instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade fixed income securities with final maturities of between one and five years. The Adviser considers investment grade fixed income securities to be those rated as BBB or Baa or above by Moody’s Investors Services Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”).
For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, fixed income securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, and other corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including corporate commercial paper. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, to assist in managing duration and yield curve exposure relative to the Fund’s benchmark index.
The Fund seeks current income through the management of investment grade credit with a final maturity between zero and five years. The Fund does not have a specific target for its average portfolio duration. When a fixed income security has a final maturity of less than one year, the Fund intends to sell that security or let it mature and reinvest the proceeds in securities with longer maturities. The Fund’s portfolio is “laddered” by investing in fixed income securities with different final maturities so that some securities age out of the zero-to-five year maturity range during each year.
The Adviser’s process for constructing the Fund’s portfolio combines top-down thematic considerations and bottom-up issue selection, leveraging the Adviser’s in-house credit analysts, strategists and economists to screen the Fund’s investment universe and emphasize investment themes and issuers that the Adviser believes have the most value and reflect the management team’s highest conviction. The Adviser seeks to buy and maintain securities with the expectation to hold to maturity and therefore seeks to (i) emphasize long-term viability of the sector and issuer fundamentals; (ii) identify strong and stable management teams; (iii) align with shareholder, bondholder and management interests; (iv) ensure there are minimal risks that could cause step-changes in valuation; and (v) identify structural features that provide downside protection in periods of lower liquidity. Although it is the Adviser’s intention to hold securities purchased on behalf of the Fund through maturity, the Adviser may sell if it becomes concerned about severe downside risk in a specific security, sector or region.
|Period
|LGBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|21.88%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|34.38%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LGBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|40.71%
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|10.86%
|LGBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGBIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|96.36%
|Number of Holdings
|110
|4
|4919
|88.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.06 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|96.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.70%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|53.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGBIX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.21%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|15.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.75%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|60.42%
|Cash
|1.04%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|81.60%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|32.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|36.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|21.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGBIX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.34%
|Government
|8.39%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|72.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.04%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|91.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|33.68%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|95.83%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|60.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGBIX % Rank
|US
|82.34%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|36.98%
|Non US
|14.87%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|35.24%
|LGBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|19.98%
|93.22%
|Management Fee
|0.13%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|11.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LGBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LGBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|12.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LGBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|N/A
|LGBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGBIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.51%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|80.90%
|LGBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LGBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGBIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|N/A
|LGBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2021
0.44
0.4%
Joseph Tomczak, Co-Head of Fixed Income Solutions, serves as portfolio manager for the Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2021
0.44
0.4%
Jamie Rehm, Portfolio Manager, serves as portfolio manager for the Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund. She served most recently as Investment Analyst at Aon Hewitt from 2015–2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Liz Lau, Senior Portfolio Manager, serves as portfolio manager for the Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund. Ms. Lau has been employed by the Adviser since 2021. Prior to joining the Adviser, she served most recently as Vice President, Fixed Income at PPM America from 2010-2020.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
