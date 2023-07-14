Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other financial instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade fixed income securities with final maturities of between one and five years. The Adviser considers investment grade fixed income securities to be those rated as BBB or Baa or above by Moody’s Investors Services Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”).

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, fixed income securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, and other corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including corporate commercial paper. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, to assist in managing duration and yield curve exposure relative to the Fund’s benchmark index.

The Fund seeks current income through the management of investment grade credit with a final maturity between zero and five years. The Fund does not have a specific target for its average portfolio duration. When a fixed income security has a final maturity of less than one year, the Fund intends to sell that security or let it mature and reinvest the proceeds in securities with longer maturities. The Fund’s portfolio is “laddered” by investing in fixed income securities with different final maturities so that some securities age out of the zero-to-five year maturity range during each year.

The Adviser’s process for constructing the Fund’s portfolio combines top-down thematic considerations and bottom-up issue selection, leveraging the Adviser’s in-house credit analysts, strategists and economists to screen the Fund’s investment universe and emphasize investment themes and issuers that the Adviser believes have the most value and reflect the management team’s highest conviction. The Adviser seeks to buy and maintain securities with the expectation to hold to maturity and therefore seeks to (i) emphasize long-term viability of the sector and issuer fundamentals; (ii) identify strong and stable management teams; (iii) align with shareholder, bondholder and management interests; (iv) ensure there are minimal risks that could cause step-changes in valuation; and (v) identify structural features that provide downside protection in periods of lower liquidity. Although it is the Adviser’s intention to hold securities purchased on behalf of the Fund through maturity, the Adviser may sell if it becomes concerned about severe downside risk in a specific security, sector or region.