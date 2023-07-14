Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Legal & General Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund

mutual fund
LGBIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.43 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LGBIX) Primary
LGBIX (Mutual Fund)

Legal & General Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.43 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LGBIX) Primary
LGBIX (Mutual Fund)

Legal & General Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.43 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (LGBIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Legal & General Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund

LGBIX | Fund

$9.43

$24 M

2.51%

$0.24

-

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$24 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Legal & General Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund

LGBIX | Fund

$9.43

$24 M

2.51%

$0.24

-

LGBIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Legal & General Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Legal & General
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    2509942
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Tomczak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other financial instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade fixed income securities with final maturities of between one and five years. The Adviser considers investment grade fixed income securities to be those rated as BBB or Baa or above by Moody’s Investors Services Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”).

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, fixed income securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, and other corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including corporate commercial paper. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, to assist in managing duration and yield curve exposure relative to the Fund’s benchmark index.

The Fund seeks current income through the management of investment grade credit with a final maturity between zero and five years. The Fund does not have a specific target for its average portfolio duration. When a fixed income security has a final maturity of less than one year, the Fund intends to sell that security or let it mature and reinvest the proceeds in securities with longer maturities. The Fund’s portfolio is “laddered” by investing in fixed income securities with different final maturities so that some securities age out of the zero-to-five year maturity range during each year.

The Adviser’s process for constructing the Fund’s portfolio combines top-down thematic considerations and bottom-up issue selection, leveraging the Adviser’s in-house credit analysts, strategists and economists to screen the Fund’s investment universe and emphasize investment themes and issuers that the Adviser believes have the most value and reflect the management team’s highest conviction. The Adviser seeks to buy and maintain securities with the expectation to hold to maturity and therefore seeks to (i) emphasize long-term viability of the sector and issuer fundamentals; (ii) identify strong and stable management teams; (iii) align with shareholder, bondholder and management interests; (iv) ensure there are minimal risks that could cause step-changes in valuation; and (v) identify structural features that provide downside protection in periods of lower liquidity. Although it is the Adviser’s intention to hold securities purchased on behalf of the Fund through maturity, the Adviser may sell if it becomes concerned about severe downside risk in a specific security, sector or region.

Read More

LGBIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -6.3% 3.8% 21.88%
1 Yr -0.6% -11.5% 2.9% 34.38%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.6% -17.7% -2.5% 40.71%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% 10.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -6.3% 3.8% 19.97%
1 Yr -0.6% -11.5% 1.9% 30.38%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.6% -17.7% -2.5% 38.94%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% 19.46%

NAV & Total Return History

LGBIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGBIX Category Low Category High LGBIX % Rank
Net Assets 24 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 96.36%
Number of Holdings 110 4 4919 88.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.06 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 96.88%
Weighting of Top 10 20.70% 1.7% 100.0% 53.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chesapeake Engy 7.25% 4.92%
  2. Alibaba Grp Hldg 3.6% 4.25%
  3. Continental Resources 5% 4.07%
  4. Rosneft Internatio 4.199% 3.81%
  5. Gsc Europe Cdo Iv 6.265% 3.08%
  6. Wind Acquisition F FRN 2.92%
  7. Whiting Pete Corp New 144A Cv 1.25% 2.86%
  8. Cantor Fitzgerald 144A 7.875% 2.51%
  9. AT&T Inc 4.05% 2.51%
  10. Cemex Sab De Cv 4.75% 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGBIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.21% 49.71% 194.71% 15.97%
Convertible Bonds 		1.75% 0.00% 27.71% 60.42%
Cash 		1.04% -102.46% 39.20% 81.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 32.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 36.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 21.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGBIX % Rank
Corporate 		90.57% 0.00% 100.00% 4.34%
Government 		8.39% 0.00% 73.63% 72.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.04% 0.00% 44.09% 91.15%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 33.68%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.27% 95.83%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 60.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGBIX % Rank
US 		82.34% 0.00% 165.96% 36.98%
Non US 		14.87% 0.00% 72.71% 35.24%

LGBIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 19.98% 93.22%
Management Fee 0.13% 0.00% 1.19% 11.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LGBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 12.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% N/A

LGBIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGBIX Category Low Category High LGBIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 11.01% 80.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGBIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGBIX Category Low Category High LGBIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.27% 4.98% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGBIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGBIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Tomczak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Joseph Tomczak, Co-Head of Fixed Income Solutions, serves as portfolio manager for the Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund.

Jamie Rehm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Jamie Rehm, Portfolio Manager, serves as portfolio manager for the Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund. She served most recently as Investment Analyst at Aon Hewitt from 2015–2016.

Liz Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Liz Lau, Senior Portfolio Manager, serves as portfolio manager for the Cash Flow Matched Bond Fund. Ms. Lau has been employed by the Adviser since 2021. Prior to joining the Adviser, she served most recently as Vice President, Fixed Income at PPM America from 2010-2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×