Trending ETFs

Lord Abbett Global Bond Fund

mutual fund
LGBFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.15 -0.03 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LGBYX) Primary A (LAGGX) C (LGFCX) Retirement (LGBUX) Retirement (LGBRX) Retirement (LGBVX) Retirement (LGBWX) Other (LGBFX) Other (LGBOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Global Bond Fund

LGBFX | Fund

$8.15

$10.6 M

4.16%

$0.34

2.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 126.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Global Bond Fund

LGBFX | Fund

$8.15

$10.6 M

4.16%

$0.34

2.67%

LGBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Rocco

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing across multiple sectors in developed and emerging markets located throughout the world. To pursue its objective, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds and other fixed income securities and derivative instruments intended to provide economic exposure to such securities.

Under normal conditions, the Fund’s investments consist of the following types of U.S. and foreign (including emerging market) securities and other financial instruments:

·government securities;

·investment grade fixed income securities;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities;

·high-yield fixed income securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds);

·inflation-linked instruments;

·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations; and

·convertible securities.

Investment grade fixed income securities are rated, at the time of purchase, within the four highest grades assigned by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in individual securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration. The Fund may invest without limit in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds).

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, unless conditions are deemed to be unfavorable, in which case the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets, in securities of issuers economically tied to countries outside the U.S. The Fund will deem an issuer to be economically tied to a non-U.S. country by looking at a number of factors, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. The Fund normally will invest in companies located in at least three countries outside of the U.S. The Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one country and is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages in any particular countries. The Fund may hold non-U.S. currencies without holding any bonds or other income-producing securities denominated in those currencies. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated or non-U.S. dollar denominated securities without limit.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. At its discretion, the Fund may engage in a variety of foreign currency-related transactions, including entering into forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against foreign currency fluctuations or to gain exposure to foreign currencies. The Fund is not required to hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of derivatives, but may do so from time to time as part of its strategy. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes.

The portfolio management team selects securities through identification of top-down themes and bottom-up, fundamental research. Top-down analysis includes assessment of global economic and capital market conditions, while bottom-up research includes analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit risk, relative market position, and industry dynamics. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the

investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LGBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -59.5% 0.9% 55.83%
1 Yr 0.1% -15.5% 19.7% 34.62%
3 Yr -6.4%* -4.3% 4.2% 29.85%
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 4.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -15.2% 0.9% 31.00%
2021 -3.7% -10.9% 12.2% 64.95%
2020 1.6% -10.8% 14.8% 57.29%
2019 1.1% -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -59.5% 0.9% 53.88%
1 Yr 0.1% -16.6% 30.5% 30.33%
3 Yr -6.4%* -5.2% 10.9% 28.02%
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 7.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -15.2% 0.9% 31.00%
2021 -3.7% -10.9% 12.2% 64.95%
2020 1.6% -10.8% 14.8% 57.29%
2019 1.1% -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LGBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGBFX Category Low Category High LGBFX % Rank
Net Assets 10.6 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 95.59%
Number of Holdings 297 4 4562 59.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.92 M -112 M 3.66 B 84.36%
Weighting of Top 10 18.79% 4.7% 100.0% 86.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.61%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.04%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.76%
  4. Japan (Government Of) 0% 2.71%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 1.63% 2.55%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 1.75% 2.52%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 2.41%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 2.38% 2.38%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.13% 2.18%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGBFX % Rank
Bonds 		97.04% 0.00% 220.33% 17.54%
Cash 		2.71% -130.07% 95.62% 70.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.25% 0.00% 11.19% 81.99%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 56.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 41.71%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 42.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGBFX % Rank
Corporate 		48.87% 0.00% 98.62% 9.13%
Government 		35.24% 0.30% 99.47% 76.44%
Securitized 		12.54% 0.00% 52.02% 18.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.70% 0.00% 95.62% 77.88%
Municipal 		0.66% 0.00% 7.95% 5.29%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 74.77% 66.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGBFX % Rank
US 		50.37% -5.52% 107.53% 11.85%
Non US 		46.67% 0.00% 112.80% 81.99%

LGBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.67% 0.02% 3.65% 77.99%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 2.08% 11.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 15.15%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.45% 10.77%

Sales Fees

LGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 126.00% 6.00% 354.00% 71.01%

LGBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGBFX Category Low Category High LGBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.16% 0.00% 17.40% 47.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGBFX Category Low Category High LGBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.38% -1.08% 5.77% 23.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Rocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.

Leah Traub

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Ms. Traub is the lead portfolio manager of the emerging market currencies strategy and director of currency management. Ms. Traub joined Lord Abbett in 2007, and was named Partner in 2012. Her prior experience includes: Research Economist at Princeton Economics Group; Research at the National Bureau of Economic Research; Research Assistant at Rutgers University; and Capital Markets Assistant at The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Ms. Traub received a BA from the University of Chicago, an MA and a Ph.D. from Rutgers University, and has been in the investment business since 2001.

Kewjin Yuoh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.

Andrew O'Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.

Annika Lombardi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Ms. Lombardi joined Lord Abbett in 2017 and has been a member of the team since 2019. Ms. Lombardi was formerly a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Janus Capital International from 2013 to 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

