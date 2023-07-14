Home
Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government And Agency Fund

mutual fund
LGANX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.7 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
Short-Term U.S. Treasury Note
share class
A (NEFLX) Primary Inst (NELYX) C (NECLX) N (LGANX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government And Agency Fund

LGANX | Fund

$10.70

$936 M

3.88%

$0.42

0.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$936 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 247.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LGANX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government And Agency Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clifton Rowe

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in investments issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities. 
The Adviser follows a total return-oriented investment approach in selecting securities for the Fund. It seeks securities that will provide the Fund with an average credit quality equal to the credit rating of the U.S. government’s long-term debt and an effective portfolio duration range of two to four years (although not all securities selected will have these characteristics and the Adviser may look for other characteristics if market conditions change). The Fund may invest in securities with credit quality above or below the credit rating of the U.S. government’s long-term debt. In determining credit quality, the Adviser will look to the highest credit rating assigned by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Fitch Investor Services, Inc. (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”). 
In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Adviser will consider, among other things, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, the Adviser’s expectations regarding future changes in interest rates and comparisons of the level of risk associated with particular investments with the Adviser’s expectations concerning the potential return of those investments. 
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser’s research analysts work closely with the Fund’s portfolio managers to develop an outlook on the economy from research produced by various financial firms and specific forecasting services or from economic data released by the U.S. and foreign governments as well as the Federal Reserve Bank. The analysts also conduct a thorough review of individual securities to identify what they consider attractive values in the U.S. government security marketplace through the use of quantitative tools such as internal and external computer systems and software. The Adviser continuously monitors an issuer’s creditworthiness to assess whether the obligation remains an appropriate investment for the Fund. The Adviser seeks to balance opportunities for yield and price performance by combining macroeconomic analysis with individual security selection. It emphasizes securities that tend to perform particularly well in response to interest rate changes, such as U.S. Treasury securities in a declining interest rate environment and mortgage-backed or U.S. government agency securities in a steady or rising interest rate environment. The Adviser seeks to increase the opportunity for higher yields while maintaining the greater price stability that intermediate-term bonds have compared to bonds with longer maturities. The Adviser also uses a systematic model based on supply and demand patterns in purchasing and selling certain treasury securities and related derivatives. 
In connection with its principal investment strategies, the Fund may also invest in investment grade corporate notes and bonds, collateralized loan obligations, zero-coupon bonds, securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), asset-backed securities and mortgage-related securities including mortgage dollar rolls, and when-issued securities, delayed delivery securities and/or forward commitment securities. Except as provided above or as required by applicable law, the Fund is not limited in the percentage of its assets that it may invest in these instruments. 
Read More

LGANX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -1.8% 1.8% 35.44%
1 Yr -1.8% -7.1% 0.9% 35.44%
3 Yr -2.6%* -6.8% -0.3% 31.58%
5 Yr -0.8%* -27.5% 1.4% 33.33%
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.2% 10.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.9% -10.4% -1.0% 33.33%
2021 -0.9% -3.3% -0.1% 35.90%
2020 0.6% -0.6% 1.9% 64.86%
2019 0.3% -0.4% 1.4% 51.39%
2018 -0.2% -27.5% 0.3% 50.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -5.1% 1.8% 29.11%
1 Yr -1.8% -7.1% 0.7% 26.58%
3 Yr -2.6%* -6.8% 0.5% 32.89%
5 Yr -0.8%* -27.5% 1.3% 33.33%
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.3% 10.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.9% -10.7% -1.0% 30.77%
2021 -0.9% -3.3% -0.1% 35.90%
2020 0.6% -0.6% 1.9% 64.86%
2019 0.3% -0.4% 1.4% 52.78%
2018 -0.2% -27.5% 0.4% 54.93%

NAV & Total Return History

LGANX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGANX Category Low Category High LGANX % Rank
Net Assets 936 M 1.74 M 26.5 B 20.99%
Number of Holdings 322 8 1432 30.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 327 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 32.50%
Weighting of Top 10 33.46% 13.9% 100.0% 57.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 6.81%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 6.25%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 6.12%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 5.23%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 5.23%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 4.85%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 4.83%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 4.83%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 4.74%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 4.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGANX % Rank
Bonds 		90.32% 82.13% 115.04% 78.75%
Cash 		9.68% -15.04% 17.87% 26.25%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 85.00%
Other 		0.00% -8.75% 2.95% 82.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGANX % Rank
Securitized 		55.12% 0.00% 100.00% 46.25%
Government 		35.20% 0.00% 99.96% 58.75%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.68% 0.00% 16.80% 25.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 85.00%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 88.75%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 87.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGANX % Rank
US 		90.32% 81.77% 115.04% 77.50%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 88.75%

LGANX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.03% 4.45% 78.48%
Management Fee 0.31% 0.03% 0.80% 41.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 22.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

LGANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 247.00% 0.00% 466.00% 76.19%

LGANX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGANX Category Low Category High LGANX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.88% 0.00% 3.17% 43.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGANX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGANX Category Low Category High LGANX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -0.78% 3.29% 28.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGANX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGANX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clifton Rowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2001

21.01

21.0%

Cliff Rowe is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and the mortgage and structured finance group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Cliff also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Short Duration and Intermediate Duration strategies and the Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund. He has 26 years of investment industry experience that began when he joined Loomis Sayles in 1992. During his tenure, Cliff has held the successive positions of portfolio assistant, research analyst, mortgage trader and portfolio manager. He earned a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Christopher Harms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2012

10.11

10.1%

Chris Harms is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and co-head of the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Chris also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Intermediate Duration and Short Duration strategies. He has 38 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2010. Previously, Chris was a senior vice president and managing director of an investment management team at CapitalSource Bank. Prior to CapitalSource, he was a managing director and senior fixed income portfolio manager at Mackay Shields. Chris earned a BSBA from Villanova University and an MBA from Drexel University.

Daniel Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Dan Conklin is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, and an associate portfolio manager for the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond and Limited Term Government & Agency funds, as well as the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Dan also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core Fixed Income, Short Duration Fixed Income and Intermediate Duration Fixed Income strategies. Dan has 10 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 as a fixed income client portfolio analyst. He moved to the relative return team in 2014 as an investment analyst and was promoted to senior investment analyst in 2018, and then to associate portfolio manager in 2019. Previously, Dan was a middle office analyst at Putnam Investments, supporting the firm’s derivative collateralization process. Dan earned a BS from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MS in Finance from Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

