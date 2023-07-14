Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. The subadviser has broad discretion to invest in multiple types of fixed income securities including, but not limited to, sovereign debt, emerging markets debt, corporate debt, high yield debt, bank loans, supranational issues, Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (“STRIPS”), inflation-linked securities and hybrid securities.

The fund may invest in fixed income securities issued in foreign currencies and U.S. dollar denominated securities. The fund can seek investment opportunities anywhere in the world. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s foreign currency exposure will be limited to 25% of the fund’s assets. For example, the fund would be in compliance with this limitation if it invests 75% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and 25% in bonds denominated in non‑U.S. currencies. Alternatively, the fund could invest more than 25% in bonds denominated in non‑U.S. currencies if it uses derivatives strategies to hedge the non‑U.S. currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar so that the fund would have no more than 25% exposure to non‑U.S. currencies.

The fund may invest in derivative instruments such as foreign currency forwards, bond futures, interest rate futures, swaps (including interest rate, total return and inflation swaps), credit default swaps, credit default swap index products, instruments involved in currency risk management strategies, options, options on futures and structured credit products. The fund may use derivatives to enhance total return, as a means of providing additional exposure to certain types of investments, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to

change the effective duration of its portfolio, as a cash flow management technique or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. Derivatives are taken into account when determining compliance with the fund’s 80% investment policy.

The fund may invest without limit in securities that are rated or unrated, including “high yield” or “junk” bonds (that is, securities rated below the Baa/BBB categories or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the subadviser).

Under normal conditions, the dollar-weighted average effective duration of the fund’s portfolio is expected to range from 0 to 10 years. However, the fund may invest without limit in securities of any maturity or duration.

The fund may invest in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. Asset-backed securities may include securities backed by automobile loans, student loans, credit card receivables or other types of collateral. Mortgage-backed securities may be backed by pools of residential or commercial mortgage loans and may be issued by U.S government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities or by private issuers. The fund will not invest more than 25% of its assets in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities that are not issued or guaranteed by, or comprised of securities issued or guaranteed by, a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entity.

The fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in convertible securities, up to 10% of its assets in preferred equity securities of companies of any size, and up to 10% of its assets in common equity securities of companies of any size. In addition, no more than 5% of the fund shall be invested in any one non‑sovereign issue at time of purchase.

The fund is classified as “non‑diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.