The Fund invests in equity securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential in all market capitalization ranges. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 50% of its net assets in companies having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges. The Fund considers emerging market countries to include countries that are not currently classified as a developed market by MSCI.

The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund utilizes a focused investment strategy and is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and may invest a

greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified mutual fund.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.