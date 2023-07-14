Home
Lord Abbett Focused Growth Fund

mutual fund
LFGFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.21 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LFGIX) Primary Retirement (LFGTX) Other (LFGOX) C (LFGCX) A (LFGAX) Retirement (LFGVX) Other (LFGFX) Retirement (LFGQX) Retirement (LFGSX)
LFGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Focused Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew DeCicco

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential in all market capitalization ranges. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 50% of its net assets in companies having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges. The Fund considers emerging market countries to include countries that are not currently classified as a developed market by MSCI.

The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund utilizes a focused investment strategy and is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and may invest a

greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified mutual fund.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LFGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LFGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.3% -41.7% 64.0% 53.99%
1 Yr 15.8% -46.2% 77.9% 56.78%
3 Yr -1.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 61.64%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LFGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.9% -85.9% 81.6% 71.66%
2021 -0.9% -31.0% 26.7% 77.35%
2020 20.5% -13.0% 34.8% 3.17%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LFGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.3% -41.7% 64.0% 51.85%
1 Yr 15.8% -46.2% 77.9% 53.00%
3 Yr -1.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 61.14%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LFGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.9% -85.9% 81.6% 71.66%
2021 -0.9% -31.0% 26.7% 77.35%
2020 20.5% -13.0% 34.8% 3.17%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LFGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LFGFX Category Low Category High LFGFX % Rank
Net Assets 37.8 M 189 K 222 B 93.76%
Number of Holdings 31 2 3509 92.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 92.50%
Weighting of Top 10 58.12% 11.4% 116.5% 10.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.62%
  2. Apple Inc 9.77%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.30%
  4. Tesla Inc 7.28%
  5. Cheniere Energy Inc 4.20%
  6. Square Inc A 4.19%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.15%
  8. Zoom Video Communications Inc 4.05%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.05%
  10. The Walt Disney Co 4.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LFGFX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 6.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 95.55%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 94.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 95.55%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 96.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 95.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LFGFX % Rank
Technology 		39.34% 0.00% 65.70% 32.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.39% 0.00% 62.57% 36.27%
Healthcare 		12.17% 0.00% 39.76% 55.32%
Communication Services 		11.36% 0.00% 66.40% 42.62%
Financial Services 		9.63% 0.00% 43.06% 45.75%
Energy 		4.20% 0.00% 41.09% 12.45%
Consumer Defense 		3.13% 0.00% 25.50% 57.54%
Industrials 		2.79% 0.00% 30.65% 84.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 97.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 98.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 98.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LFGFX % Rank
US 		97.65% 34.69% 100.00% 26.46%
Non US 		2.35% 0.00% 54.22% 57.30%

LFGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LFGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.01% 20.29% 23.43%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 61.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 22.69%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.02% 17.88%

Sales Fees

LFGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LFGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LFGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 166.00% 0.00% 316.74% 96.92%

LFGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LFGFX Category Low Category High LFGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 97.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LFGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LFGFX Category Low Category High LFGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.63% -6.13% 1.75% 72.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LFGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LFGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew DeCicco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.

Vernon Bice

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Vernon T. Bice, CMTis a Portfolio Manager of Lord Abbett. He is responsible for contributing to the management for the firm’s micro cap growth, small cap growth, and growth equity strategies. He plays a key role in technical analysis, drawing on his deep experience to provide insights to the portfolio management team. Mr. Bice joined Lord Abbett in 2011. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2001.

F. O’Halloran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

F. Thomas O’Halloran, J.D., CFA, Partner & Director Mr. O'Halloran is the lead portfolio manager of the small cap growth, micro cap growth, and growth equity strategies. Mr. O'Halloran joined Lord Abbett in 2001 as a research analyst for the small cap growth equity strategy and was named Partner in 2003. His prior experience includes Executive Director/Senior Research Analyst at Dillon, Read & Co. and as a trial attorney. Mr. O'Halloran received an AB from Bowdoin College, a JD from Boston College, and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

