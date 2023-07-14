Home
Trending ETFs

Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio

mutual fund
LEVOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.27 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LEVIX) Primary Other (LEVOX) Retirement (RLUEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio

LEVOX | Fund

$17.27

$1.58 B

0.32%

$0.05

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$1.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio

LEVOX | Fund

$17.27

$1.58 B

0.32%

$0.05

1.02%

LEVOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Martin Flood

LEVOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -14.3% 35.6% 57.74%
1 Yr 4.0% -34.9% 38.6% 84.29%
3 Yr 2.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 73.98%
5 Yr 1.2%* -30.5% 97.2% 59.07%
10 Yr 3.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 52.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -56.3% 28.9% 74.92%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 78.43%
2020 2.3% -13.9% 183.6% 76.32%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 10.11%
2018 -3.4% -13.5% 12.6% 60.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -20.5% 35.6% 52.04%
1 Yr 4.0% -34.9% 40.3% 75.55%
3 Yr 2.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 74.24%
5 Yr 1.7%* -29.8% 97.2% 65.82%
10 Yr 6.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 50.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEVOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -56.3% 28.9% 75.00%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 78.43%
2020 2.3% -13.9% 183.6% 76.24%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 10.11%
2018 -3.0% -10.9% 12.6% 72.58%

NAV & Total Return History

LEVOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEVOX Category Low Category High LEVOX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 43.88%
Number of Holdings 27 2 4154 96.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.03 B 288 K 270 B 32.91%
Weighting of Top 10 59.32% 1.8% 106.2% 4.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sysco Corp 7.31%
  2. Fiserv Inc 7.14%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.03%
  4. Analog Devices Inc 6.37%
  5. Medtronic PLC 6.30%
  6. Crown Castle International Corp 5.46%
  7. Public Storage 5.15%
  8. Vulcan Materials Co 5.01%
  9. Dollar Tree Inc 4.99%
  10. S&P Global Inc 4.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEVOX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 0.00% 130.24% 39.25%
Cash 		0.68% -102.29% 100.00% 59.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.19%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 78.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 76.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 76.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEVOX % Rank
Technology 		21.81% 0.00% 48.94% 66.08%
Industrials 		14.20% 0.00% 29.90% 10.80%
Financial Services 		13.06% 0.00% 55.59% 68.53%
Consumer Defense 		12.39% 0.00% 47.71% 6.66%
Healthcare 		9.66% 0.00% 60.70% 92.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.52% 0.00% 30.33% 67.23%
Communication Services 		8.20% 0.00% 27.94% 54.52%
Real Estate 		7.77% 0.00% 31.91% 1.84%
Basic Materials 		3.39% 0.00% 25.70% 29.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 96.71%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 96.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEVOX % Rank
US 		99.32% 0.00% 127.77% 7.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 98.79%

LEVOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 49.27% 35.49%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 82.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 4.00%

Sales Fees

LEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 79.86%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEVOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 496.00% 60.70%

LEVOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEVOX Category Low Category High LEVOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 24.06% 91.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEVOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEVOX Category Low Category High LEVOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -54.00% 6.06% 79.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEVOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEVOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Martin Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2011

11.18

11.2%

Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.

Christopher Blake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2012

10.01

10.0%

Christopher Blake is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the US Equity Concentrated and US Equity Ultra Concentrated team. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the consumer sector. He began working in the investment field in 1995 upon joining Lazard. He has a BSBA in Finance from the University of Denver.

Jay Levy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Jay Levy, a Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the US Equity Concentrated team. He joined the Lazard Asset Management in 2017 and has been working in the investment field since 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

