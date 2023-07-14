Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.9%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$1.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
59.3%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LEVOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|57.74%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|84.29%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|73.98%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|59.07%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|52.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|LEVOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|74.92%
|2021
|4.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|78.43%
|2020
|2.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|76.32%
|2019
|6.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|10.11%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|60.34%
|LEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEVOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.58 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|43.88%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|4154
|96.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.03 B
|288 K
|270 B
|32.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.32%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|4.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEVOX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|39.25%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|59.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|78.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|78.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|76.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|76.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEVOX % Rank
|Technology
|21.81%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|66.08%
|Industrials
|14.20%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|10.80%
|Financial Services
|13.06%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|68.53%
|Consumer Defense
|12.39%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|6.66%
|Healthcare
|9.66%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|92.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.52%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|67.23%
|Communication Services
|8.20%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|54.52%
|Real Estate
|7.77%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|1.84%
|Basic Materials
|3.39%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|29.48%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|96.71%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|96.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEVOX % Rank
|US
|99.32%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|7.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|98.79%
|LEVOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|35.49%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|82.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|4.00%
|LEVOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LEVOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|79.86%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LEVOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|60.70%
|LEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEVOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|91.20%
|LEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEVOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.13%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|79.72%
|LEVOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2017
|$0.000
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2013
|$0.000
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2006
|$0.067
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2005
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2011
11.18
11.2%
Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2012
10.01
10.0%
Christopher Blake is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the US Equity Concentrated and US Equity Ultra Concentrated team. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the consumer sector. He began working in the investment field in 1995 upon joining Lazard. He has a BSBA in Finance from the University of Denver.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Jay Levy, a Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the US Equity Concentrated team. He joined the Lazard Asset Management in 2017 and has been working in the investment field since 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
