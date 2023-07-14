Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.