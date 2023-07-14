Home
Trending ETFs

Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio

mutual fund
LEVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.12 -0.02 -0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LEVIX) Primary Other (LEVOX) Retirement (RLUEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio

LEVIX | Fund

$17.12

$1.58 B

0.56%

$0.10

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$1.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio

LEVIX | Fund

$17.12

$1.58 B

0.56%

$0.10

0.76%

LEVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Equity Concentrated Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Martin Flood

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US companies of any market capitalization. The Portfolio has a concentrated portfolio of investments, typically investing in 15 to 35 companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $350 million. The Portfolio seeks to outperform broad-based securities market indices, such as the S&P 500® Index, the Russell 1000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index. The Investment Manager’s philosophy employed for the Portfolio is based on value creation through its process of bottom-up stock selection, and the Investment Manager implements a disciplined portfolio construction process. The Investment Manager’s fundamental research seeks to identify investments typically featuring robust organic cash flow, balance sheet strength and operational flexibility.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of US companies. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US companies.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund. In addition, implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector.

LEVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -14.3% 35.6% 57.13%
1 Yr 3.9% -34.9% 38.6% 84.74%
3 Yr 2.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 74.61%
5 Yr 1.2%* -30.5% 97.2% 59.57%
10 Yr 3.0%* -18.8% 37.4% 53.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -56.3% 28.9% 75.46%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 79.21%
2020 2.3% -13.9% 183.6% 76.16%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 10.79%
2018 -3.4% -13.5% 12.6% 60.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -20.5% 35.6% 51.44%
1 Yr 3.9% -34.9% 40.3% 76.00%
3 Yr 2.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 74.88%
5 Yr 1.6%* -29.8% 97.2% 66.26%
10 Yr 7.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 47.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -56.3% 28.9% 75.53%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 79.21%
2020 2.3% -13.9% 183.6% 76.07%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 10.79%
2018 -3.0% -10.9% 12.6% 72.85%

NAV & Total Return History

LEVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEVIX Category Low Category High LEVIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 43.81%
Number of Holdings 27 2 4154 96.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.03 B 288 K 270 B 32.83%
Weighting of Top 10 59.32% 1.8% 106.2% 4.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sysco Corp 7.31%
  2. Fiserv Inc 7.14%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.03%
  4. Analog Devices Inc 6.37%
  5. Medtronic PLC 6.30%
  6. Crown Castle International Corp 5.46%
  7. Public Storage 5.15%
  8. Vulcan Materials Co 5.01%
  9. Dollar Tree Inc 4.99%
  10. S&P Global Inc 4.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEVIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 0.00% 130.24% 39.17%
Cash 		0.68% -102.29% 100.00% 59.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.04%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 78.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 76.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 76.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEVIX % Rank
Technology 		21.81% 0.00% 48.94% 66.00%
Industrials 		14.20% 0.00% 29.90% 10.72%
Financial Services 		13.06% 0.00% 55.59% 68.45%
Consumer Defense 		12.39% 0.00% 47.71% 6.58%
Healthcare 		9.66% 0.00% 60.70% 92.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.52% 0.00% 30.33% 67.15%
Communication Services 		8.20% 0.00% 27.94% 54.44%
Real Estate 		7.77% 0.00% 31.91% 1.76%
Basic Materials 		3.39% 0.00% 25.70% 29.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 96.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 96.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEVIX % Rank
US 		99.32% 0.00% 127.77% 7.17%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 98.72%

LEVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 49.27% 53.24%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 82.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 3.65%

Sales Fees

LEVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 78.42%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 496.00% 60.61%

LEVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEVIX Category Low Category High LEVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.56% 0.00% 24.06% 91.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEVIX Category Low Category High LEVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -54.00% 6.06% 68.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LEVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Martin Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2011

11.18

11.2%

Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.

Christopher Blake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2012

10.01

10.0%

Christopher Blake is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the US Equity Concentrated and US Equity Ultra Concentrated team. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the consumer sector. He began working in the investment field in 1995 upon joining Lazard. He has a BSBA in Finance from the University of Denver.

Jay Levy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Jay Levy, a Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the US Equity Concentrated team. He joined the Lazard Asset Management in 2017 and has been working in the investment field since 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

