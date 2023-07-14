Principal Investment Strategies. The Lebenthal Fund invests primarily in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Lebenthal Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) will be invested in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. This is a fundamental policy that may be changed only by a shareholder vote. In addition to investing in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income tax, the Lebenthal Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s assets in municipal securities, the interest of which may be subject to federal alternative minimum tax, or in cash or cash equivalent investments.

Municipal securities are securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities and other groups with the authority to act for the municipalities, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax. The securities are issued to raise funds for various public and private purposes. Municipal securities may include, but are not limited to, variable rate demand obligations, short-term municipal notes, municipal bonds, tax exempt commercial paper, private activity and industrial development bonds, tax anticipation notes, and participations in pools of municipal securities. Municipal securities also include instruments evidencing direct ownership of interest payments or principal payments, or both, on municipal securities, such as tender option bonds and participation interests in all or part of specific holdings of municipal obligations, provided that the applicable issuer receives assurances from legal counsel that the interest payable on the securities is exempt from federal income tax. Additionally, municipal securities include all other instruments that directly or indirectly provide economic exposure to income which is derived from municipalities. The Lebenthal Fund may invest principally in any of the municipal securities described herein subject to overall availability, price, and the Advisor’s view of the needs and structure of the Lebenthal Fund’s portfolio at the time of purchase.

In managing the Lebenthal Fund’s investments, the Advisor buys and sells securities and investments for the Lebenthal Fund based on its view of individual securities and market sectors. The Advisor looks for investments in individual municipal securities that it believes will perform well over market cycles. The Advisor considers a market cycle to generally be a period of rising interest rates followed by declining interest rates or declining interest rates followed by rising interest rates, as well as, a period of change in the general economic trends of the overall economy such as inflation, deflation, expansion or contraction. The Advisor is value oriented and makes decisions to purchase and sell individual securities and instruments after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, duration, liquidity and the legal and technical structure of the transaction.

The securities in which the Lebenthal Fund invests may be of any maturity, but under normal market conditions, the Lebenthal Fund intends its portfolio of municipal securities to have an average weighted maturity of one year or less. Average weighted maturity is the average of all the current maturities (that is, the term of the securities) of the individual securities in the Lebenthal Fund calculated so as to count most heavily those securities with the highest dollar value. Average weighted maturity is important to investors as an indication of the Lebenthal Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Usually, the longer the average weighted maturity, the more fluctuation in share price you can expect.

The securities in which the Lebenthal Fund invests may have fixed rates of return or floating or variable rates. The Lebenthal Fund’s assets may at times be significantly or entirely invested in short-term municipal instruments such as variable rate demand notes, short-term notes and tax-exempt commercial paper. Their yields will vary as interest rates change. The Lebenthal Fund may also invest in municipal mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, as well as auction rate securities and restricted securities. The Lebenthal Fund may invest a portion of its assets in municipal mortgage- backed securities at the Advisor’s discretion. The Lebenthal Fund may also invest in zero-coupon securities. Zero-coupon securities do not pay interest or principal until maturity and are bought at a price below the amount payable at maturity. The difference between the purchase price and the amount paid at maturity represents interest on the zero-coupon security.

The securities in which the Lebenthal Fund invests must, at the time of investment, be rated as investment grade, as determined by the various rating agencies, or if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Advisor. Investment grade securities carry a minimum rating of Baa3, BBB–, or BBB– by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or are unrated but deemed by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. A security’s quality is determined at the time of purchase and securities that are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent may be downgraded or decline in credit quality such that subsequently they would be deemed to be below investment grade. If a security’s credit rating is downgraded after the Lebenthal Fund’s investment, the Advisor will monitor the situation to decide if the Lebenthal Fund needs to take any action. The Lebenthal Fund may choose to retain or sell securities that are downgraded or decline in credit quality to below investment grade.

The Advisor closely monitors the Lebenthal Fund’s investments and makes adjustments as the Advisor deems necessary or appropriate. Because the Lebenthal Fund intends to purchase municipal securities with an average weighted maturity of one year or less, the Lebenthal Fund expects to engage in frequent portfolio transactions. Under normal circumstances, the anticipated portfolio turnover rate for the Lebenthal Fund is expected to be greater than 100%.

The Lebenthal Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the special regulatory requirements (including maturity and credit quality constraints) designed to enable money market funds to maintain a stable share price.