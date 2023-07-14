Home
Lebenthal Ultra Short Tax-Free Income Fund

mutual fund

LETAX

LETAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LETAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lebenthal Ultra Short Tax-Free Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lebenthal
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marc Rappaport

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies. The Lebenthal Fund invests primarily in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Lebenthal Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) will be invested in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. This is a fundamental policy that may be changed only by a shareholder vote. In addition to investing in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income tax, the Lebenthal Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s assets in municipal securities, the interest of which may be subject to federal alternative minimum tax, or in cash or cash equivalent investments.

Municipal securities are securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities and other groups with the authority to act for the municipalities, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax. The securities are issued to raise funds for various public and private purposes. Municipal securities may include, but are not limited to, variable rate demand obligations, short-term municipal notes, municipal bonds, tax exempt commercial paper, private activity and industrial development bonds, tax anticipation notes, and participations in pools of municipal securities. Municipal securities also include instruments evidencing direct ownership of interest payments or principal payments, or both, on municipal securities, such as tender option bonds and participation interests in all or part of specific holdings of municipal obligations, provided that the applicable issuer receives assurances from legal counsel that the interest payable on the securities is exempt from federal income tax. Additionally, municipal securities include all other instruments that directly or indirectly provide economic exposure to income which is derived from municipalities. The Lebenthal Fund may invest principally in any of the municipal securities described herein subject to overall availability, price, and the Advisor’s view of the needs and structure of the Lebenthal Fund’s portfolio at the time of purchase.

In managing the Lebenthal Fund’s investments, the Advisor buys and sells securities and investments for the Lebenthal Fund based on its view of individual securities and market sectors. The Advisor looks for investments in individual municipal securities that it believes will perform well over market cycles. The Advisor considers a market cycle to generally be a period of rising interest rates followed by declining interest rates or declining interest rates followed by rising interest rates, as well as, a period of change in the general economic trends of the overall economy such as inflation, deflation, expansion or contraction. The Advisor is value oriented and makes decisions to purchase and sell individual securities and instruments after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, duration, liquidity and the legal and technical structure of the transaction.

The securities in which the Lebenthal Fund invests may be of any maturity, but under normal market conditions, the Lebenthal Fund intends its portfolio of municipal securities to have an average weighted maturity of one year or less. Average weighted maturity is the average of all the current maturities (that is, the term of the securities) of the individual securities in the Lebenthal Fund calculated so as to count most heavily those securities with the highest dollar value. Average weighted maturity is important to investors as an indication of the Lebenthal Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Usually, the longer the average weighted maturity, the more fluctuation in share price you can expect.

The securities in which the Lebenthal Fund invests may have fixed rates of return or floating or variable rates. The Lebenthal Fund’s assets may at times be significantly or entirely invested in short-term municipal instruments such as variable rate demand notes, short-term notes and tax-exempt commercial paper. Their yields will vary as interest rates change. The Lebenthal Fund may also invest in municipal mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, as well as auction rate securities and restricted securities. The Lebenthal Fund may invest a portion of its assets in municipal mortgage- backed securities at the Advisor’s discretion. The Lebenthal Fund may also invest in zero-coupon securities. Zero-coupon securities do not pay interest or principal until maturity and are bought at a price below the amount payable at maturity. The difference between the purchase price and the amount paid at maturity represents interest on the zero-coupon security.

The securities in which the Lebenthal Fund invests must, at the time of investment, be rated as investment grade, as determined by the various rating agencies, or if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Advisor. Investment grade securities carry a minimum rating of Baa3, BBB–, or BBB– by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or are unrated but deemed by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. A security’s quality is determined at the time of purchase and securities that are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent may be downgraded or decline in credit quality such that subsequently they would be deemed to be below investment grade. If a security’s credit rating is downgraded after the Lebenthal Fund’s investment, the Advisor will monitor the situation to decide if the Lebenthal Fund needs to take any action. The Lebenthal Fund may choose to retain or sell securities that are downgraded or decline in credit quality to below investment grade.

The Advisor closely monitors the Lebenthal Fund’s investments and makes adjustments as the Advisor deems necessary or appropriate. Because the Lebenthal Fund intends to purchase municipal securities with an average weighted maturity of one year or less, the Lebenthal Fund expects to engage in frequent portfolio transactions. Under normal circumstances, the anticipated portfolio turnover rate for the Lebenthal Fund is expected to be greater than 100%.

The Lebenthal Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the special regulatory requirements (including maturity and credit quality constraints) designed to enable money market funds to maintain a stable share price.

Read More

LETAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LETAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -60.4% 31.9% 89.33%
1 Yr 0.0% -45.4% 15.3% 11.51%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 10.43%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LETAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -76.8% 4.7% 4.66%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 36.67%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LETAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -60.4% 31.9% 87.76%
1 Yr 0.0% -45.4% 15.1% 5.57%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 12.96%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LETAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -76.8% 4.7% 4.66%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 36.73%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LETAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LETAX Category Low Category High LETAX % Rank
Net Assets 10.1 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 99.18%
Number of Holdings 105 1 14000 81.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.49 M -317 M 8.64 B 96.40%
Weighting of Top 10 35.14% 2.4% 101.7% 13.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ALAMEDA CNTY CALIF JT PWRS AUTH LEASE REV 5% 6.21%
  2. LOUISIANA ST UNIV & AGRIC & MECHANICAL COLLEGE BRD SUPERVISORS REV 5% 4.41%
  3. Federated Hermes Instl T-F Cash Premier 4.36%
  4. NEW YORK N Y 0.11% 4.03%
  5. MASSACHUSETTS ST WTR RES AUTH 0.16% 3.94%
  6. PHILADELPHIA PA AUTH FOR INDL DEV LEASE REV 5% 3.81%
  7. ESSEX CNTY N J IMPT AUTH PROJ REV 3% 3.76%
  8. MONTGOMERY CNTY MD 0.01% 3.74%
  9. FAYETTE CNTY KY SCH DIST FIN CORP SCH BLDG REV 4% 3.70%
  10. LOWER COLO RIV AUTH TEX TRANSMISSION CONTRACT REV 5% 3.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LETAX % Rank
Bonds 		71.04% 65.51% 150.86% 99.48%
Cash 		28.96% -50.86% 33.96% 0.23%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 11.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 9.01%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 10.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 9.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LETAX % Rank
Municipal 		68.28% 44.39% 100.00% 99.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		31.72% 0.00% 33.95% 0.12%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 8.89%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 10.69%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 26.50%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 14.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LETAX % Rank
US 		71.04% 37.86% 142.23% 99.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 80.13%

LETAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LETAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.10% 0.02% 6.50% 0.41%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.10% 47.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

LETAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LETAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LETAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 283.00% 16.67%

LETAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LETAX Category Low Category High LETAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.28% 0.00% 4.45% 77.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LETAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LETAX Category Low Category High LETAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -0.53% 5.33% 98.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LETAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LETAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marc Rappaport

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Marc Rappaport is the portfolio manager of the Lebenthal Fund. Mr. Rappaport is the Chief Executive Officer of the Advisor. Mr. Rappaport has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Advisor since May of 2019. Mr. Rappaport has experience in and knowledge of the financial industry in his role as CEO of the Advisor and his prior work experience with Alpine Woods Capital Investors and Pioneer Investments.

Robert Morgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Morgan is an assistant vice president with PNC/PIMC, his employer since 1988. Previously, he spent two years as a portfolio manager with Corestates Investment Advisers.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

