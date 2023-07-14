Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential of stocks?
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.08 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-6.8%
|8.5%
|26.98%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|16.28%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|5.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|4.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|LERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LERIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.08 M
|403 K
|22.2 B
|99.54%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|1465
|81.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.18 M
|118 K
|21.9 B
|99.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.90%
|5.2%
|100.0%
|7.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LERIX % Rank
|Bonds
|55.54%
|0.62%
|129.11%
|68.06%
|Stocks
|39.18%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|11.11%
|Cash
|4.54%
|-35.64%
|53.61%
|49.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.71%
|0.00%
|7.12%
|55.09%
|Other
|0.03%
|-0.49%
|58.50%
|40.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|87.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LERIX % Rank
|Technology
|18.21%
|15.47%
|25.61%
|48.50%
|Financial Services
|14.21%
|11.53%
|20.26%
|65.87%
|Healthcare
|11.63%
|6.38%
|14.87%
|63.47%
|Industrials
|11.49%
|7.75%
|12.84%
|21.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.85%
|4.61%
|13.00%
|44.91%
|Real Estate
|9.61%
|1.86%
|19.30%
|22.16%
|Consumer Defense
|6.52%
|4.27%
|8.57%
|47.31%
|Communication Services
|6.24%
|4.20%
|8.42%
|75.45%
|Basic Materials
|4.46%
|2.71%
|8.17%
|58.68%
|Energy
|4.31%
|2.88%
|13.48%
|65.27%
|Utilities
|2.47%
|1.85%
|8.79%
|77.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LERIX % Rank
|US
|24.36%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|12.96%
|Non US
|14.82%
|0.00%
|20.52%
|7.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LERIX % Rank
|Government
|46.82%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|29.63%
|Corporate
|20.58%
|0.00%
|99.84%
|54.63%
|Securitized
|17.97%
|0.00%
|92.95%
|46.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.62%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|34.72%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|76.39%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.23%
|85.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LERIX % Rank
|US
|51.22%
|0.00%
|129.11%
|64.35%
|Non US
|4.32%
|0.00%
|18.63%
|62.96%
|LERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.02%
|28.84%
|12.38%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|27.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.29%
|75.68%
|LERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|121.26%
|29.67%
|LERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LERIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.78%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|47.69%
|LERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LERIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-0.06%
|6.83%
|59.39%
|LERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2014; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2010; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Senior Manager of American Express from 2004 to 2008; research professional at the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) from 2002 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Lisa O'Connor is the Global Head of Investments for the LifePath and Model Portfolio Solutions team within the Multi-Asset Strategies group. The team is responsible for the development and management of strategic and tactical asset allocation models. Prior to joining BlackRock in April 2017 - Ms. O'Connor served as the Head of Global Portfolio Management for SSGA's Global Macro fund. The fund utilized both proprietary quantitative and fundamental strategies for alpha generation. Ms. O'Connor was named one of the 50 leading women in hedge funds by the Hedge Fund Journal in 2015. Lisa Mears O’Connor,Managing Director of BlackRock since 2017, Investment Head for the Model Portfolio Solutions group. Previously, Ms. O'Connor was a Managing Director and Head of Global Portfolio Management of State Street Global Advisors from 2013 to 2017 and a Managing Director of Mellon Capital Management from 2001 to 2013.She received her M.B.A from the University of California at Berkeley in 2002. Ms. Mears O’Connor has attained the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation in 1998. Ms. Mears O’Connor has over 17 years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|6.46
|3.75
