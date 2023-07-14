Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$35.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 3.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|74.86%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|39.11%
|3 Yr
|5.6%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|26.22%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|46.67%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|42.67%
* Annualized
|LEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.9 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|71.51%
|Number of Holdings
|432
|3
|2670
|12.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.85 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|73.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.52%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|53.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEQIX % Rank
|Cash
|56.35%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|28.07%
|Stocks
|43.65%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|68.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|14.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|39.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|14.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|28.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEQIX % Rank
|Technology
|19.00%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|38.67%
|Industrials
|18.23%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|6.00%
|Communication Services
|14.38%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|8.67%
|Financial Services
|10.70%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|68.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.10%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|52.00%
|Consumer Defense
|6.79%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|44.67%
|Real Estate
|6.59%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|10.67%
|Healthcare
|5.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.67%
|Energy
|4.40%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|47.33%
|Utilities
|2.11%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|51.33%
|Basic Materials
|1.87%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|70.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEQIX % Rank
|US
|33.61%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|74.27%
|Non US
|10.04%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|25.15%
|LEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.65%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|8.62%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|78.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|34.09%
|LEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|65.63%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|90.96%
|LEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|33.52%
|LEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.54%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|77.97%
|LEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2013
9.06
9.1%
Mr. Essen has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Adviser since it was founded in November 2010. Mr. Essen also serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Octavus Group, LLC, and as a Registered Representative of LoCorr Distributors, LLC, positions both held since April 2008. Mr. Essen also began serving as Principal and Chief Compliance Officer of LoCorr Distributors, LLC in September 2008. Mr. Essen also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Adviser and affiliates from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Essen served as Chief Operating Officer of a commercial finance enterprise from May 2002 to April 2008. Additionally, Mr. Essen was Chief Financial Officer of Jundt Associates, Inc. from 1998 to 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Andrew Kurita is the Founder of Kettle Hill and has served as a Portfolio Manager since Kettle Hill's inception in 2003. Prior to this role, Mr. Kurita was a Vice President at Andor Capital Management, LLC, where he covered the industrial sector for the Diversified Growth Fund . From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Kurita worked at Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC, where he was a Vice President and Analyst on hedge fund and small cap value products. Mr. Kurita is a CFA charterholder with more than 23 years of small cap and hedge fund investing experience. Mr. Kurita graduated cum laude with honors with a B.A. in Economics from Williams College in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 28, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Sean Katof, CFA, has served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Funds since 2016. Prior to joining LoCorr, Mr. Katof served as Director of Capital Markets at SLOCUM, an institutional consulting firm, from 2005 to 2015. Prior to joining SLOCUM, Mr. Katof served as Portfolio Manager at Devenir Investment Advisors where he managed the Industry Leaders Core Equity portfolio from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Katof was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at INVESCO Funds Group where he worked from 1994 to 2003. Mr. Katof received his B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado at Denver. Mr. Katof holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA”) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Founder, Research Analyst/Portfolio Manager since 2001 Whit graduated from Washington College in 1991 with a BA in Business Administration and a minor in Political Science. He joined Frohberg Union Finance Commerce in Budapest, Hungary where he was an analyst in this real estate management business. After two years there, he joined Alex Brown’s Brown Asset Management Group as an equity research analyst with a focus on industrial companies. He returned to school and earned an MBA from the William and Mary School of Business in 1996 and then joined Greenville Capital Management, a small cap growth boutique firm, where he worked in a research analyst/portfolio management role as a generalist. In late 2001, Whit and Bill Kitchel, who was also at Greenville Capital Management, established Millrace Asset Group where they lead the investment team while researching and managing long and short positions for the firm’s Millrace Fund, LP. Team members at Millrace are generalists, and Whit focuses primarily on companies in the Health Care, Consumer, Technology, and Financial Services sectors. Additionally, Bill and/or Whit are involved in all new purchase decisions, monitor the overall portfolio relative to price targets, stop losses, and trading, and guide decisions related to the long/short ratio, tax loss harvesting, and other matters. As equal co-owners of Millrace, they focus on reinforcing the entrepreneurial culture of the firm and, when needed, the hiring of new talent. Day-to-day business operations, though, are primarily the responsibility of the firm’s CFO/CCO.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Founder, Research Analyst/Portfolio Manager since 2001 Bill graduated from the University of Virginia in 1981 with a BA in History. He began his investment career in 1983 at Blythe Eastman Paine Webber as an analyst on their M&A team. He worked there for two years before enrolling in Dartmouth’s Amos Tuck School of Business where he obtained his MBA in 1987. From 1987 to 1991 he worked as a research analyst at Massachusetts Financial Services focusing on Business Service, Aerospace, Defense Electronics, and Leisure companies. He joined Alex Brown in 1991, initially managing high net worth client portfolios and in 1993 he joined the Emerging Growth Fund team as a research analyst. In 1997, Bill joined Greenville Capital Management, a small cap growth firm in Wilmington, DE where he worked in a research analyst/portfolio manager role while focusing on Technology, Business Service, Electronics, and Consumer companies. In late 2001, Bill and Whit Maroney, who was also at Greenville Capital Management, established Millrace Asset Group where they lead the investment team while researching and managing long and short positions for the firm’s Millrace Fund, LP. Team members at Millrace are generalists, and Bill focuses primarily on Business Service, Technology, Industrial, and Health Care companies. Additionally, Bill and/or Whit are involved in all new purchase decisions, monitor the overall portfolio relative to price targets, stop losses, and trading, and guide decisions related to the long/short ratio, tax loss harvesting, and other matters. As equal co-owners of Millrace, they focus on reinforcing the entrepreneurial culture of the firm and, when needed, the hiring of new talent. Day-to-day business operations, though, are primarily the responsibility of the firm’s CFO/CCO.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
