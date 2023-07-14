The Fund's Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund's primary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation by using a "long/short equity" strategy that is executed by allocating assets to a sub-adviser that has a long/short equity investment strategy. The Adviser may also engage an additional sub-adviser or additional sub-advisers if it believes they will enhance the Fund’s performance or reduce volatility. The Adviser may also use one or more exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") to execute a portion of the long/short equity strategy rather than allocate assets to a sub-adviser, when it believes that doing so will help the Fund achieve its investment objective. The Fund anticipates reduced return volatility when compared to traditional broad-based equity market indices because the short element of its strategies is expected to produce a hedging effect. For purposes of meeting the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Fund includes ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities, as defined above.

The Adviser, on behalf of itself and on behalf of the Fund and other Funds it advises or may advise in the future that are each a series of LoCorr Investment Trust, was granted an exemptive order from the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that permits the adviser, with Board of Trustees approval, to enter into or amend sub-advisory agreements with sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval. Shareholders will be notified within 90 days of the engagement of an additional sub-adviser or sub-advisers to manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.

ADVISER’S INVESTMENT PROCESS

The Adviser will pursue the Fund’s investment objectives, in part, by utilizing its sub-adviser selection and its risk management process to select the appropriate sub-adviser(s) to help the Fund achieve its objectives.

• Sub-Adviser Selection represents the result of quantitative and qualitative reviews that will identify a sub-adviser chosen for its long/short equity market niche, historical performance, management accessibility, commitment, investment strategy, as well as process and

methodology. Using this selection process, the Adviser believes it can identify a sub-adviser that can produce positive, risk-adjusted returns. The Adviser replaces a sub-adviser when its returns are below expectations or it deviates from its traditional investment process.

SUB-ADVISERS’ INVESTMENT PROCESS

Kettle Hill Capital Management, LLC (“KHCM”) serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. KHCM’s investment strategy is a value-oriented, fundamentals- and research-driven, bottom-up equity long/short approach. The strategy focuses on unique risk-reward strategies within the small-cap universe, seeking to generate superior absolute returns over the investment cycle and balancing return potential of the portfolio against risks inherent in individual stocks, industry selection, small-cap investing, and broader markets and economies. For both long and short investments, KHCM selects companies ranked by relative value.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. (“Millrace”) serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. Millrace manages a long/short US equity strategy based on their fundamental, bottom-up research of, predominantly, smaller companies. Their objective is to deliver returns over the course of a full market cycle that exceed the US equity market with less downside exposure during market downturns. The portfolio is diversified by the number of holdings as well as the sector exposure.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets, defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in long or short positions in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies. The Fund defines equity securities as (1) common stocks, (2) preferred stocks and (3) debt securities that are convertible into stock. The Fund invests in securities of issuers without restriction as to capitalization or country, including emerging markets. The Fund invests in convertible debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those known as "junk bonds." Junk bonds are rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in private placement offerings which may be illiquid.