Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund

mutual fund
LEQAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.39 -0.07 -0.61%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (LEQIX) Primary C (LEQCX) A (LEQAX)
LEQAX (Mutual Fund)

LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.39 -0.07 -0.61%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (LEQIX) Primary C (LEQCX) A (LEQAX)
LEQAX (Mutual Fund)

LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.39 -0.07 -0.61%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (LEQIX) Primary C (LEQCX) A (LEQAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund

LEQAX | Fund

$11.39

$35.9 M

0.00%

3.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$35.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund

LEQAX | Fund

$11.39

$35.9 M

0.00%

3.90%

LEQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LoCorr Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 10, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    288162
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Essen

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets, defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in long or short positions in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies. The Fund defines equity securities as (1) common stocks, (2) preferred stocks and (3) debt securities that are convertible into stock. The Fund invests in securities of issuers without restriction as to capitalization or country, including emerging markets. The Fund invests in convertible debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those known as "junk bonds." Junk bonds are rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in private placement offerings which may be illiquid.
The Fund's Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund's primary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation by using a "long/short equity" strategy that is executed by allocating assets to a sub-adviser that has a long/short equity investment strategy. The Adviser may also engage an additional sub-adviser or additional sub-advisers if it believes they will enhance the Fund’s performance or reduce volatility. The Adviser may also use one or more exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") to execute a portion of the long/short equity strategy rather than allocate assets to a sub-adviser, when it believes that doing so will help the Fund achieve its investment objective. The Fund anticipates reduced return volatility when compared to traditional broad-based equity market indices because the short element of its strategies is expected to produce a hedging effect. For purposes of meeting the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Fund includes ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities, as defined above.
The Adviser, on behalf of itself and on behalf of the Fund and other Funds it advises or may advise in the future that are each a series of LoCorr Investment Trust, was granted an exemptive order from the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that permits the adviser, with Board of Trustees approval, to enter into or amend sub-advisory agreements with sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval. Shareholders will be notified within 90 days of the engagement of an additional sub-adviser or sub-advisers to manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.
ADVISER’S INVESTMENT PROCESS
The Adviser will pursue the Fund’s investment objectives, in part, by utilizing its sub-adviser selection and its risk management process to select the appropriate sub-adviser(s) to help the Fund achieve its objectives.
Sub-Adviser Selection represents the result of quantitative and qualitative reviews that will identify a sub-adviser chosen for its long/short equity market niche, historical performance, management accessibility, commitment, investment strategy, as well as process and
methodology. Using this selection process, the Adviser believes it can identify a sub-adviser that can produce positive, risk-adjusted returns. The Adviser replaces a sub-adviser when its returns are below expectations or it deviates from its traditional investment process.
SUB-ADVISERS’ INVESTMENT PROCESS
Kettle Hill Capital Management, LLC (“KHCM”) serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. KHCM’s investment strategy is a value-oriented, fundamentals- and research-driven, bottom-up equity long/short approach.  The strategy focuses on unique risk-reward strategies within the small-cap universe, seeking to generate superior absolute returns over the investment cycle and balancing return potential of the portfolio against risks inherent in individual stocks, industry selection, small-cap investing, and broader markets and economies. For both long and short investments, KHCM selects companies ranked by relative value.
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. (“Millrace”) serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. Millrace manages a long/short US equity strategy based on their fundamental, bottom-up research of, predominantly, smaller companies. Their objective is to deliver returns over the course of a full market cycle that exceed the US equity market with less downside exposure during market downturns. The portfolio is diversified by the number of holdings as well as the sector exposure.
Read More

LEQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -14.1% 30.8% 76.54%
1 Yr 4.2% -16.2% 40.2% 43.58%
3 Yr 5.0%* -21.9% 28.2% 27.44%
5 Yr 0.2%* -14.3% 15.5% 49.33%
10 Yr 1.1%* -8.3% 5.6% 50.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -54.0% 17.4% 52.02%
2021 3.8% -22.5% 24.1% 39.52%
2020 1.2% -19.4% 24.1% 47.20%
2019 3.1% -5.5% 12.9% 25.00%
2018 -3.5% -14.0% 2.4% 92.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -33.0% 30.8% 73.18%
1 Yr 4.2% -52.8% 40.2% 41.90%
3 Yr 5.0%* -21.5% 28.2% 29.01%
5 Yr 0.2%* -14.1% 16.6% 56.16%
10 Yr 1.6%* -7.9% 6.4% 62.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -54.0% 17.4% 52.02%
2021 3.8% -22.5% 24.1% 39.52%
2020 1.2% -19.4% 24.1% 47.20%
2019 3.1% -5.5% 12.9% 25.00%
2018 -3.5% -14.0% 2.4% 93.20%

NAV & Total Return History

LEQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEQAX Category Low Category High LEQAX % Rank
Net Assets 35.9 M 818 K 5.18 B 72.07%
Number of Holdings 432 3 2670 12.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.85 M -175 M 1.1 B 74.27%
Weighting of Top 10 37.52% 1.5% 100.0% 54.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 18.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEQAX % Rank
Cash 		56.35% -67.46% 106.99% 28.65%
Stocks 		43.65% -2.90% 119.13% 69.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 57.89%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 65.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 57.06%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 65.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEQAX % Rank
Technology 		19.00% 0.00% 43.24% 39.33%
Industrials 		18.23% 0.00% 31.93% 6.67%
Communication Services 		14.38% 0.00% 32.32% 9.33%
Financial Services 		10.70% 0.00% 83.83% 68.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.10% 0.00% 88.83% 52.67%
Consumer Defense 		6.79% 0.00% 33.38% 45.33%
Real Estate 		6.59% 0.00% 10.93% 11.33%
Healthcare 		5.82% 0.00% 100.00% 91.33%
Energy 		4.40% 0.00% 32.57% 48.00%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 21.71% 52.00%
Basic Materials 		1.87% 0.00% 28.58% 71.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEQAX % Rank
US 		33.61% -24.26% 116.70% 74.85%
Non US 		10.04% -43.01% 95.82% 25.73%

LEQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.90% 0.44% 13.51% 6.90%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 2.50% 83.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 38.64%

Sales Fees

LEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 25.93%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% 91.57%

LEQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEQAX Category Low Category High LEQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 69.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEQAX Category Low Category High LEQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.79% -3.33% 2.16% 85.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Essen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2013

9.06

9.1%

Mr. Essen has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Adviser since it was founded in November 2010. Mr. Essen also serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Octavus Group, LLC, and as a Registered Representative of LoCorr Distributors, LLC, positions both held since April 2008. Mr. Essen also began serving as Principal and Chief Compliance Officer of LoCorr Distributors, LLC in September 2008. Mr. Essen also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Adviser and affiliates from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Essen served as Chief Operating Officer of a commercial finance enterprise from May 2002 to April 2008. Additionally, Mr. Essen was Chief Financial Officer of Jundt Associates, Inc. from 1998 to 2002.

Andrew Kurita

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Andrew Kurita is the Founder of Kettle Hill and has served as a Portfolio Manager since Kettle Hill's inception in 2003. Prior to this role, Mr. Kurita was a Vice President at Andor Capital Management, LLC, where he covered the industrial sector for the Diversified Growth Fund . From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Kurita worked at Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC, where he was a Vice President and Analyst on hedge fund and small cap value products. Mr. Kurita is a CFA charterholder with more than 23 years of small cap and hedge fund investing experience. Mr. Kurita graduated cum laude with honors with a B.A. in Economics from Williams College in 1995.

Sean Katof

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2016

6.18

6.2%

Sean Katof, CFA, has served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Funds since 2016. Prior to joining LoCorr, Mr. Katof served as Director of Capital Markets at SLOCUM, an institutional consulting firm, from 2005 to 2015. Prior to joining SLOCUM, Mr. Katof served as Portfolio Manager at Devenir Investment Advisors where he managed the Industry Leaders Core Equity portfolio from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Katof was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at INVESCO Funds Group where he worked from 1994 to 2003. Mr. Katof received his B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado at Denver. Mr. Katof holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA”) designations.

Whitney Maroney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Founder, Research Analyst/Portfolio Manager since 2001 Whit graduated from Washington College in 1991 with a BA in Business Administration and a minor in Political Science. He joined Frohberg Union Finance Commerce in Budapest, Hungary where he was an analyst in this real estate management business. After two years there, he joined Alex Brown’s Brown Asset Management Group as an equity research analyst with a focus on industrial companies. He returned to school and earned an MBA from the William and Mary School of Business in 1996 and then joined Greenville Capital Management, a small cap growth boutique firm, where he worked in a research analyst/portfolio management role as a generalist. In late 2001, Whit and Bill Kitchel, who was also at Greenville Capital Management, established Millrace Asset Group where they lead the investment team while researching and managing long and short positions for the firm’s Millrace Fund, LP. Team members at Millrace are generalists, and Whit focuses primarily on companies in the Health Care, Consumer, Technology, and Financial Services sectors. Additionally, Bill and/or Whit are involved in all new purchase decisions, monitor the overall portfolio relative to price targets, stop losses, and trading, and guide decisions related to the long/short ratio, tax loss harvesting, and other matters. As equal co-owners of Millrace, they focus on reinforcing the entrepreneurial culture of the firm and, when needed, the hiring of new talent. Day-to-day business operations, though, are primarily the responsibility of the firm’s CFO/CCO.

William Kitchel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Founder, Research Analyst/Portfolio Manager since 2001 Bill graduated from the University of Virginia in 1981 with a BA in History. He began his investment career in 1983 at Blythe Eastman Paine Webber as an analyst on their M&A team. He worked there for two years before enrolling in Dartmouth’s Amos Tuck School of Business where he obtained his MBA in 1987. From 1987 to 1991 he worked as a research analyst at Massachusetts Financial Services focusing on Business Service, Aerospace, Defense Electronics, and Leisure companies. He joined Alex Brown in 1991, initially managing high net worth client portfolios and in 1993 he joined the Emerging Growth Fund team as a research analyst. In 1997, Bill joined Greenville Capital Management, a small cap growth firm in Wilmington, DE where he worked in a research analyst/portfolio manager role while focusing on Technology, Business Service, Electronics, and Consumer companies. In late 2001, Bill and Whit Maroney, who was also at Greenville Capital Management, established Millrace Asset Group where they lead the investment team while researching and managing long and short positions for the firm’s Millrace Fund, LP. Team members at Millrace are generalists, and Bill focuses primarily on Business Service, Technology, Industrial, and Health Care companies. Additionally, Bill and/or Whit are involved in all new purchase decisions, monitor the overall portfolio relative to price targets, stop losses, and trading, and guide decisions related to the long/short ratio, tax loss harvesting, and other matters. As equal co-owners of Millrace, they focus on reinforcing the entrepreneurial culture of the firm and, when needed, the hiring of new talent. Day-to-day business operations, though, are primarily the responsibility of the firm’s CFO/CCO.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×