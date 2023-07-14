Home
Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Portfolio

mutual fund
LEOOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.21 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LEOIX) Primary Other (LEOOX)
LEOOX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.21 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LEOIX) Primary Other (LEOOX)
LEOOX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.21 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LEOIX) Primary Other (LEOOX)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$53.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 241.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LEOOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Bianco

Fund Description

The Portfolio seeks to achieve its investment objective over a full market cycle through a hedged strategy investing primarily in convertible fixed income and preferred securities (including those rated below investment grade (“junk”)). The strategy utilizes a relative value approach, focusing on convertible securities that are considered to have low volatility. It is expected that the Portfolio will invest primarily in small and mid cap companies. The Portfolio also will utilize selective strategy level and position level hedges, primarily through short selling and derivatives, seeking to minimize macro risk (equity and credit) and interest rate risk. The Portfolio may invest in convertible debt and preferred securities of any maturity and any quality. Convertible securities held in the Portfolio generally are expected to have maturities between three and seven years at the time of investment, or between five and seven years if invested at issuance. Preferred securities generally are of perpetual maturities, callable at various points determined by the issuer. The Portfolio management team utilizes bottom up fundamental credit, equity and quantitative analysis in conjunction with top down macroeconomic analysis to identify individual securities believed to offer compelling value versus comparable risk return.

The Portfolio will generally have short positions through selling securities “short” and through investments in derivative instruments, principally swap agreements on individual securities, and may use short positions to seek to increase returns or to reduce risk. A short sale involves the sale of a security that the Portfolio does not own in the expectation of purchasing the same security (or a security exchangeable therefor) at a later date and at a lower price and profiting from the price decline. Similarly, when taking short positions with respect to securities through investments in derivative instruments, the Investment Manager is expecting the value of such securities to fall during the period of the Portfolio’s investment exposure.

Although the Portfolio’s investment focus is US companies, the Portfolio also may invest in non-US companies, including depositary receipts and shares. At certain times, based on the currently existing market environment, the Investment Manager may not believe it is able to find sufficient opportunities to invest in convertible fixed income and preferred securities and/or take short positions and may determine to tactically shift the Portfolio to invest substantially in money market instruments, such as short-term US Treasury securities and certificates of deposit.

The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy.

In addition, the Portfolio may, but is not required to (1) enter into futures and forward currency contracts and equity, interest rate, credit default and currency swap agreements; and (2) write put and call options on securities (including shares of ETFs), indexes and currencies, in each case for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns.

It is expected that the Portfolio will buy and sell securities, and take short positions in securities, frequently in connection with implementing its investment strategy.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.

Read More

LEOOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -26.6% 28.4% 4.59%
1 Yr -4.2% -29.1% 49.5% 7.74%
3 Yr -1.9%* -10.1% 11.4% 10.73%
5 Yr -1.2%* -14.3% 13.4% 13.53%
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 14.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -49.2% 314.3% 30.58%
2021 1.4% -35.1% 16.7% 27.52%
2020 1.1% -48.0% 3.4% 40.45%
2019 1.5% -14.8% 11.2% 98.31%
2018 -1.0% -11.2% 12.8% 50.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -26.6% 28.5% 4.59%
1 Yr -4.2% -33.2% 49.5% 7.68%
3 Yr -1.9%* -11.9% 13.0% 10.10%
5 Yr -1.1%* -15.3% 13.4% 12.08%
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 14.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -49.2% 314.3% 30.58%
2021 1.4% -35.1% 16.7% 31.13%
2020 1.1% -48.0% 8.0% 57.99%
2019 1.5% -14.8% 15.2% 16.14%
2018 -0.9% -11.2% 17.7% 49.51%

NAV & Total Return History

LEOOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEOOX Category Low Category High LEOOX % Rank
Net Assets 53.8 M 25 145 B 89.01%
Number of Holdings 365 3 7887 54.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 -18.5 M -8.09 B 8.87 B 93.32%
Weighting of Top 10 60.74% 3.8% 100.0% 50.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 42.30%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 35.54%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 30.95%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 14.34%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.07%
  6. United States Steel Corporation 5% 5.59%
  7. United States Steel Corp 5.09%
  8. J2 Global, Inc. 3.25% 4.78%
  9. J2 Global Inc 4.74%
  10. Carnival Corporation 5.75% 4.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEOOX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		161.08% 0.00% 123.23% 0.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 32.82% 65.57%
Other 		0.00% -39.52% 107.15% 24.34%
Bonds 		-0.31% -170.28% 265.72% 98.23%
Cash 		-16.22% -172.58% 282.50% 21.69%
Stocks 		-44.60% -40.29% 187.24% 100.00%

LEOOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.99% 0.02% 5.53% 7.88%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.25% 79.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 1.36%

Sales Fees

LEOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

LEOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 45.83%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 241.00% 0.00% 498.00% 90.40%

LEOOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEOOX Category Low Category High LEOOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.90% 0.00% 3.00% 28.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEOOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEOOX Category Low Category High LEOOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -4.62% 11.44% 86.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEOOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

LEOOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Bianco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Frank Bianco, CFA, Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst, is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for all capital structure and convertibles-based strategies. He began working in the investment field in 1991. Prior to joining Lazard in 2009, Mr. Bianco was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Credit Research at Argent Funds Group LLC, where he oversaw domestic and international convertible bond, high yield and equity derivative portfolios. Prior to that, Mr. Bianco was a senior research analyst at McMahan Securities Co. L.P., covering the Biotechnology and Healthcare sectors. Previously, he was a senior research analyst in the Credit Risk Management division of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Frank started his career as a credit analyst at American International Group. Mr. Bianco has a BA in Economics from Ohio Wesleyan University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) and holds FINRA Series 7, 86 and 87 licenses.

Sean Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Sean H. Reynolds, Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Investment Manager’s capital structure and convertibles-based teams. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Mr. Reynolds was a portfolio manager for convertible arbitrage strategies at SAC Capital Management from April 2003 to August 2006 and, subsequent to this, senior portfolio manager at Sailfish Capital Partners' G2 Multistrategy Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 27.77 5.47 2.75

