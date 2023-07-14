Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$23.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.3%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LEMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|29.37%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|32.31%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|24.61%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|68.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|93.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|LEMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|14.48%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|54.20%
|2020
|3.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|70.66%
|2019
|3.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|72.34%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|LEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.3 M
|717 K
|102 B
|87.08%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|10
|6734
|78.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.82 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|84.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.30%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|20.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.18%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|22.18%
|Cash
|0.82%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|72.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|24.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|18.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|6.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|19.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEMNX % Rank
|Technology
|29.17%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|13.58%
|Financial Services
|26.67%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|12.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.12%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|76.84%
|Basic Materials
|9.74%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|30.92%
|Communication Services
|8.48%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|54.33%
|Consumer Defense
|7.45%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|29.62%
|Healthcare
|6.09%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|24.06%
|Energy
|2.28%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|74.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|71.28%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|85.38%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|97.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEMNX % Rank
|Non US
|97.76%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|30.04%
|US
|1.42%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|35.82%
|LEMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|43.48%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|24.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|LEMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LEMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LEMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|49.02%
|LEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|58.70%
|LEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|25.83%
|LEMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Mr. Miller has a BA (Hons) degree in History from the University of Birmingham. Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, he worked in the Investment Management department of PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was responsible for the analysis and audit of various investment vehicles. Whilst at Mondrian, Mr. Miller has specialized in Emerging Markets and he is now the Chief Investment Officer for this product. Mr. Miller holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, Ms. Chong worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, within the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Division where she qualified as a Canadian Chartered Accountant. Ms. Chong has a degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver. Ms. Chong is presently a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Team. Ms. Chong is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
