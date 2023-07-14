Home
Trending ETFs

Mondrian Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
LEMNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.47 +0.05 +0.67%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (LEMNX) Primary Inst (MPEMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mondrian Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund

LEMNX | Fund

$7.47

$23.3 M

0.00%

1.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$23.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LEMNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mondrian Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mondrian
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    3154829
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Miller

Fund Description

LEMNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -11.0% 30.2% 29.37%
1 Yr 11.3% -12.7% 29.2% 32.31%
3 Yr 1.5%* -16.8% 12.9% 24.61%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 68.65%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 93.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -50.1% 7.2% 14.48%
2021 -3.1% -18.2% 13.6% 54.20%
2020 3.9% -7.2% 79.7% 70.66%
2019 3.6% -4.4% 9.2% 72.34%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -30.3% 30.2% 27.91%
1 Yr 11.3% -48.9% 29.2% 29.07%
3 Yr 1.5%* -16.1% 12.9% 25.99%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 65.71%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 93.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -50.1% 7.2% 14.48%
2021 -3.1% -18.2% 13.6% 54.20%
2020 3.9% -7.2% 79.7% 70.66%
2019 3.6% -4.4% 9.2% 72.34%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LEMNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEMNX Category Low Category High LEMNX % Rank
Net Assets 23.3 M 717 K 102 B 87.08%
Number of Holdings 62 10 6734 78.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.82 M 340 K 19.3 B 84.72%
Weighting of Top 10 41.30% 2.8% 71.7% 20.41%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEMNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.18% 0.90% 110.97% 22.18%
Cash 		0.82% -23.67% 20.19% 72.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 24.26%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 18.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 6.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 19.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEMNX % Rank
Technology 		29.17% 0.00% 47.50% 13.58%
Financial Services 		26.67% 0.00% 48.86% 12.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.12% 0.00% 48.94% 76.84%
Basic Materials 		9.74% 0.00% 30.03% 30.92%
Communication Services 		8.48% 0.00% 39.29% 54.33%
Consumer Defense 		7.45% 0.00% 28.13% 29.62%
Healthcare 		6.09% 0.00% 93.26% 24.06%
Energy 		2.28% 0.00% 24.80% 74.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 71.28%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 85.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 43.53% 97.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEMNX % Rank
Non US 		97.76% -4.71% 112.57% 30.04%
US 		1.42% -1.60% 104.72% 35.82%

LEMNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.03% 41.06% 43.48%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 24.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

LEMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 49.02%

LEMNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEMNX Category Low Category High LEMNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 58.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEMNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEMNX Category Low Category High LEMNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -1.98% 17.62% 25.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEMNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEMNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Mr. Miller has a BA (Hons) degree in History from the University of Birmingham. Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, he worked in the Investment Management department of PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was responsible for the analysis and audit of various investment vehicles. Whilst at Mondrian, Mr. Miller has specialized in Emerging Markets and he is now the Chief Investment Officer for this product. Mr. Miller holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.

Ginny Chong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, Ms. Chong worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, within the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Division where she qualified as a Canadian Chartered Accountant. Ms. Chong has a degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver. Ms. Chong is presently a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Team. Ms. Chong is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

