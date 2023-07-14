Mr. Miller has a BA (Hons) degree in History from the University of Birmingham. Prior to joining Mondrian in 2000, he worked in the Investment Management department of PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was responsible for the analysis and audit of various investment vehicles. Whilst at Mondrian, Mr. Miller has specialized in Emerging Markets and he is now the Chief Investment Officer for this product. Mr. Miller holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.