The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities which the Adviser believes are undervalued and likely to appreciate in price. The Fund’s holdings ordinarily will be in mid-capitalization (or “mid-cap”) to large-capitalization (or “large- cap”) domestic companies, although the Fund may invest across all market capitalizations. The Fund’s investment adviser, Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania (“Adviser”) primarily selects dividend paying stocks that have a comparatively low volatility in share price relative to the overall equity market and may also select securities of companies that offer superior total return prospects. Consistent with the Fund’s benchmark, the Fund may, from time to time, have larger allocations to certain broad market sectors in attempting to achieve its investment objective. The Fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in securities of foreign issuers, and may invest in real estate investment trusts and securities of other investment companies. The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains. The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in income-producing equity investments. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would permit the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing equity investments.