Trending ETFs

LEDOX (Mutual Fund)

LEDOX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Emerging Markets Debt Portfolio

LEDOX | Fund

$11.83

$16.4 M

0.00%

2.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

Net Assets

$16.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LEDOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Emerging Markets Debt Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Denise Simon

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in debt securities issued or guaranteed by governments, government agencies or supranational bodies or companies or other private-sector entities, including fixed and/or floating rate investment grade and non-investment grade bonds, commercial paper, collateralized debt obligations, short- and medium-term obligations and other fixed-income obligations, and may invest in money market instruments such as certificates of deposit. The securities in which the Portfolio invests may be denominated in the US dollar, the Canadian dollar, the Euro, the Japanese yen, the Pound Sterling, or the local currency of the issuer.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in debt securities that are economically tied to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include all countries not represented by the MSCI World Index. The Portfolio currently intends to focus its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the developing countries of Europe, although the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among countries and regions may vary from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions.

The Portfolio may invest without limitation in securities rated below investment grade (e.g., lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings) (“junk bonds”) or securities that are unrated. Additionally, the Portfolio is not restricted to investments in securities of any particular maturity or duration. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.

The Portfolio may enter into futures contracts on US Treasury securities to seek to hedge the Portfolio’s exposure to the risk of rising interest rates on US Treasury securities embedded in the Portfolio’s emerging market debt securities (to a greater or lesser degree, depending on the currency in which the debt security is denominated). Similarly, the Portfolio also may enter into futures contracts on US Treasury securities in combination with a credit default swap that provides exposure to emerging markets debt securities, baskets of securities or indices.

The Portfolio may, but is not required to enter into forward currency contracts and credit default swaps, for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.

LEDOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -6.1% 13.6% 56.89%
1 Yr 5.1% -7.5% 19.8% 70.06%
3 Yr 16.1%* -17.0% 16.1% 0.64%
5 Yr 8.6%* -18.6% 8.6% 0.69%
10 Yr 1.7%* -14.7% 6.6% 5.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -58.7% 15.1% 76.71%
2021 -4.8% -12.8% 25.4% 69.21%
2020 25.9% -6.9% 25.9% 0.33%
2019 2.3% -19.2% 4.3% 28.24%
2018 -2.7% -7.2% 5.2% 85.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -19.8% 11.3% 61.68%
1 Yr 4.7% -21.4% 19.8% 66.47%
3 Yr 16.0%* -17.0% 16.0% 0.64%
5 Yr 8.5%* -18.6% 8.5% 1.04%
10 Yr 1.7%* -14.7% 10.5% 5.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -58.7% 15.1% 76.71%
2021 -4.8% -12.8% 25.4% 69.21%
2020 25.9% -6.9% 25.9% 0.33%
2019 2.3% -19.2% 4.3% 31.89%
2018 -2.7% -7.2% 5.2% 89.75%

NAV & Total Return History

LEDOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEDOX Category Low Category High LEDOX % Rank
Net Assets 16.4 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 91.32%
Number of Holdings 224 4 2121 51.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.84 M -134 M 1.25 B 92.07%
Weighting of Top 10 21.95% 2.2% 95.0% 52.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Str Instl Invt Tr Treas Mmkt Fd Inst 4.97%
  2. South Africa (Republic of) 8.5% 2.29%
  3. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 10% 2.25%
  4. Russian Federation 4.375% 2.18%
  5. Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of) 2.25% 2.18%
  6. Mexico (United Mexican States) 5.75% 1.99%
  7. China (People's Republic Of) 3.12% 1.97%
  8. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 0% 1.94%
  9. China Development Bank 1.86% 1.93%
  10. Indonesia(Rep Of) 8.375% 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEDOX % Rank
Bonds 		94.34% -0.02% 116.66% 32.93%
Cash 		5.66% -16.66% 101.67% 57.93%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 36.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 14.63%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 17.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 63.11%

LEDOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.84% 0.17% 43.25% 5.00%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.10% 49.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 21.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% 4.52%

Sales Fees

LEDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% 73.68%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.00% 218.00% 66.44%

LEDOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEDOX Category Low Category High LEDOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 27.78% 56.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEDOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEDOX Category Low Category High LEDOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.68% -2.28% 9.04% 70.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEDOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LEDOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Denise Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Denise S. Simon, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on Lazard’s Emerging Markets Debt team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Ms. Simon was a Managing Director and portfolio manager at HSBC Asset Management. She also was associated with The Atlantic Advisors, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Bayerische Vereinsbank, Lehman Brothers, Kleinwort Benson and UBS.

Arif Joshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Arif Joshi is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Emerging Markets Debt team. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, Arif was with HSBC Asset Management (formerly Halbis) where he served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager. At HSBC, Arif was responsible for global emerging markets, focusing on corporate and sovereign credit analysis, risk management and quantitative modeling. He began this role at The Atlantic Advisors LLC (acquired by HSBC in 2005). Prior to HSBC, he was an associate at Strategic Management Group where he advised Fortune 500 companies on finance and corporate strategy. Arif has an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

