Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$6.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 4.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.54%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 50% of net assets in common stocks or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) included in the S&P 500 Index®, which broadly represents the performance of common stocks publicly traded in the United States. The Fund may also hold up to 50% of net assets in cash and cash equivalents as a means of reducing the Fund’s volatility when the Adviser’s view of volatility indexes mandates. The Adviser uses volatility indexes such as the 9-day CBOE S&P 500 Index, 1-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, 3-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, 6-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, and 1-year observed CBOE Volatility Index to determine its allocation in common stocks, exchange traded funds, or cash equivalents.
Under normal circumstances, the Adviser may also write covered calls on up to 100% of Fund assets in order to generate income for the Fund. In addition to covered calls, the Adviser uses put options for hedging purposes on its equity positions.
|Period
|LEBOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|9.09%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|83.91%
|3 Yr
|9.9%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|73.08%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|93.22%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|90.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|LEBOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|20.72%
|2021
|10.7%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|93.06%
|2020
|3.3%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|3.45%
|2019
|-0.1%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|86.05%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|68.93%
|Period
|LEBOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|9.88%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|81.30%
|3 Yr
|9.9%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|69.87%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|90.68%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|90.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|LEBOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|20.72%
|2021
|10.7%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|93.64%
|2020
|3.3%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|6.21%
|2019
|-0.1%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|90.70%
|2018
|0.0%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|79.61%
|LEBOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEBOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.3 M
|25
|17.4 B
|95.13%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|2
|508
|70.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.43 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|98.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.3%
|100.0%
|6.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEBOX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.18%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|39.31%
|Cash
|1.82%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|52.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|59.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|68.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|61.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|62.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEBOX % Rank
|Technology
|25.58%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|16.81%
|Healthcare
|13.69%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|29.83%
|Financial Services
|13.23%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|81.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|27.31%
|Communication Services
|9.36%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|64.71%
|Industrials
|8.15%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|67.65%
|Consumer Defense
|6.51%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|33.61%
|Energy
|3.87%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|81.93%
|Utilities
|2.73%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|34.45%
|Real Estate
|2.72%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|71.43%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|69.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEBOX % Rank
|US
|97.19%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|33.21%
|Non US
|0.99%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|61.45%
|LEBOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.84%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|0.82%
|Management Fee
|0.99%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|69.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.95%
|Administrative Fee
|0.21%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|85.71%
|LEBOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|65.91%
|LEBOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|41.18%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LEBOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.54%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|98.32%
|LEBOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEBOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|62.45%
|LEBOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LEBOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEBOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.13%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|25.41%
|LEBOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2010
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Alan McClymonds is the Fund’s portfolio manager and has been primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund since September 2020. From 2011 to 2015 Mr. McClymonds was a consultant for Whitaker Securities in New York, NY. From 2016 to present, Mr. McClymonds advised several portfolios for himself and family members.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
