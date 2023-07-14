The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 50% of net assets in common stocks or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) included in the S&P 500 Index®, which broadly represents the performance of common stocks publicly traded in the United States. The Fund may also hold up to 50% of net assets in cash and cash equivalents as a means of reducing the Fund’s volatility when the Adviser’s view of volatility indexes mandates. The Adviser uses volatility indexes such as the 9-day CBOE S&P 500 Index, 1-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, 3-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, 6-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, and 1-year observed CBOE Volatility Index to determine its allocation in common stocks, exchange traded funds, or cash equivalents.

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser may also write covered calls on up to 100% of Fund assets in order to generate income for the Fund. In addition to covered calls, the Adviser uses put options for hedging purposes on its equity positions.