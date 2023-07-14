Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

West Hills Tactical Core Fund

LEBOX | Fund

$9.15

$6.3 M

0.00%

4.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$6.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.54%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LEBOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    West Hills Tactical Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frank Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alan McClymonds

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 50% of net assets in common stocks or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) included in the S&P 500 Index®, which broadly represents the performance of common stocks publicly traded in the United States. The Fund may also hold up to 50% of net assets in cash and cash equivalents as a means of reducing the Fund’s volatility when the Adviser’s view of volatility indexes mandates. The Adviser uses volatility indexes such as the 9-day CBOE S&P 500 Index, 1-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, 3-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, 6-month CBOE S&P 500 Index, and 1-year observed CBOE Volatility Index to determine its allocation in common stocks, exchange traded funds, or cash equivalents.

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser may also write covered calls on up to 100% of Fund assets in order to generate income for the Fund. In addition to covered calls, the Adviser uses put options for hedging purposes on its equity positions.

LEBOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEBOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -2.8% 240.8% 9.09%
1 Yr 13.7% -4.3% 140.6% 83.91%
3 Yr 9.9%* -8.3% 18.3% 73.08%
5 Yr 5.9%* -5.0% 17.3% 93.22%
10 Yr 2.0%* -4.6% 13.2% 90.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEBOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -34.1% 904.0% 20.72%
2021 10.7% -28.6% 438.4% 93.06%
2020 3.3% -93.5% 8.2% 3.45%
2019 -0.1% -38.9% 19.8% 86.05%
2018 -0.1% -10.9% 12.8% 68.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEBOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -2.7% 244.0% 9.88%
1 Yr 13.7% -4.3% 140.6% 81.30%
3 Yr 9.9%* -8.3% 18.3% 69.87%
5 Yr 5.9%* -5.4% 17.3% 90.68%
10 Yr 2.6%* -4.6% 13.2% 90.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEBOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -34.1% 904.0% 20.72%
2021 10.7% -5.9% 438.4% 93.64%
2020 3.3% -81.2% 8.2% 6.21%
2019 -0.1% -29.0% 19.8% 90.70%
2018 0.0% -10.9% 12.8% 79.61%

NAV & Total Return History

LEBOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEBOX Category Low Category High LEBOX % Rank
Net Assets 6.3 M 25 17.4 B 95.13%
Number of Holdings 21 2 508 70.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.43 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 98.47%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.3% 100.0% 6.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 5.77%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.96%
  3. Deere & Co 3.65%
  4. Nike Inc B 3.64%
  5. 3M Co 3.61%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.43%
  7. Medtronic PLC 3.18%
  8. Caterpillar Inc 3.07%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 2.84%
  10. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust October 29, 2021 Put @ $434.00 0.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEBOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.18% -3.92% 100.76% 39.31%
Cash 		1.82% -0.76% 100.29% 52.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 59.54%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 68.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 61.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 62.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEBOX % Rank
Technology 		25.58% 0.00% 44.43% 16.81%
Healthcare 		13.69% 0.00% 25.91% 29.83%
Financial Services 		13.23% 0.00% 29.60% 81.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 19.02% 27.31%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 21.22% 64.71%
Industrials 		8.15% 1.41% 43.91% 67.65%
Consumer Defense 		6.51% 0.00% 22.87% 33.61%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 69.54% 81.93%
Utilities 		2.73% 0.00% 13.35% 34.45%
Real Estate 		2.72% 0.00% 9.74% 71.43%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 60.58% 69.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEBOX % Rank
US 		97.19% -3.89% 100.00% 33.21%
Non US 		0.99% -2.17% 99.33% 61.45%

LEBOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEBOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.84% 0.20% 6.78% 0.82%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.20% 1.75% 69.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 41.95%
Administrative Fee 0.21% 0.02% 0.28% 85.71%

Sales Fees

LEBOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% 65.91%

Trading Fees

LEBOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 41.18%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEBOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.54% 0.00% 456.80% 98.32%

LEBOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEBOX Category Low Category High LEBOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 62.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEBOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEBOX Category Low Category High LEBOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -2.54% 14.24% 25.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEBOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LEBOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alan McClymonds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Alan McClymonds is the Fund’s portfolio manager and has been primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund since September 2020. From 2011 to 2015 Mr. McClymonds was a consultant for Whitaker Securities in New York, NY. From 2016 to present, Mr. McClymonds advised several portfolios for himself and family members.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

