Trending ETFs

Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Advantage Portfolio

mutual fund
LEAOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.02 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (LEAIX) Primary Other (LEAOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Advantage Portfolio

LEAOX | Fund

$11.02

$57.4 M

2.44%

$0.27

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$57.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LEAOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Advantage Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Taras Ivanenko

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of emerging markets companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process. The Portfolio management team selects investments for the Portfolio from a broad investment universe of emerging market stocks and depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The active, quantitative approach utilized by the Portfolio management team involves initial screening, risk assessment and evaluation of each company relative to its global peers. The Investment Manager uses an objective, systematic investment process that blends both risk and stock ranking assessments designed to capture attractive risk-to-return characteristics. In addition to a multidimensional assessment of risk, each company is evaluated daily according to four independent measures: growth, value, sentiment and quality. The Portfolio may invest across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among countries and regions will vary from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular country.

The Portfolio considers a company to be “economically tied to emerging markets countries” if: (i) the company is organized under the laws of or domiciled in an emerging markets country or maintains its principal place of business in an emerging markets country; (ii) the securities of such company are traded principally in emerging markets countries; or (iii) during the most recent fiscal year of the company, the company derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in emerging markets countries or that has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets countries. The Portfolio considers emerging markets countries to be all countries: (i) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index; or (ii) not included in the MSCI World Index.

The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy.

Read More

LEAOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -11.0% 30.2% 29.63%
1 Yr 7.3% -12.7% 29.2% 65.39%
3 Yr -1.1%* -16.8% 12.9% 47.40%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 52.55%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -50.1% 7.2% 44.89%
2021 -3.4% -18.2% 13.6% 58.40%
2020 5.2% -7.2% 79.7% 50.22%
2019 4.2% -4.4% 9.2% 54.71%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 52.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -30.3% 30.2% 28.17%
1 Yr 7.3% -48.9% 29.2% 60.69%
3 Yr -1.1%* -16.1% 12.9% 47.30%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 54.65%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -50.1% 7.2% 44.89%
2021 -3.4% -18.2% 13.6% 58.40%
2020 5.2% -7.2% 79.7% 50.22%
2019 4.2% -4.4% 9.2% 55.02%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 57.87%

NAV & Total Return History

LEAOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEAOX Category Low Category High LEAOX % Rank
Net Assets 57.4 M 717 K 102 B 78.64%
Number of Holdings 234 10 6734 25.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.2 M 340 K 19.3 B 80.74%
Weighting of Top 10 27.48% 2.8% 71.7% 70.54%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEAOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.32% 0.90% 110.97% 33.46%
Cash 		1.45% -23.67% 20.19% 63.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.24% 0.00% 6.07% 14.38%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 34.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 25.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 36.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEAOX % Rank
Technology 		24.03% 0.00% 47.50% 40.36%
Financial Services 		22.36% 0.00% 48.86% 48.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.62% 0.00% 48.94% 55.76%
Communication Services 		10.85% 0.00% 39.29% 24.06%
Basic Materials 		9.53% 0.00% 30.03% 32.47%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 24.80% 28.20%
Industrials 		5.16% 0.00% 43.53% 63.78%
Consumer Defense 		4.19% 0.00% 28.13% 78.27%
Healthcare 		3.71% 0.00% 93.26% 56.53%
Utilities 		1.87% 0.00% 39.12% 38.68%
Real Estate 		0.98% 0.00% 17.15% 67.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEAOX % Rank
Non US 		97.59% -4.71% 112.57% 31.96%
US 		0.73% -1.60% 104.72% 49.42%

LEAOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.03% 41.06% 25.13%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 25.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 7.44%

Sales Fees

LEAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 82.61%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 0.00% 190.00% 82.83%

LEAOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEAOX Category Low Category High LEAOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.44% 0.00% 12.61% 69.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEAOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEAOX Category Low Category High LEAOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -1.98% 17.62% 45.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEAOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEAOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taras Ivanenko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Taras Ivanenko, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Taras Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Taras was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Earlier at SSgA, he was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Taras was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research.

Ciprian Marin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Ciprian Marin is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1997 and joined Lazard in 2008. Education: MBA in Finance, International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics, Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 registrations. He has managed a portion of the Fund since August 2015.

Paul Moghtader

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Paul Moghtader, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Paul Moghtader is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Paul was Head of the Global Active Equity Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). At SSgA Paul was the senior manager responsible for the research and portfolio management of all multi-regional active quantitative equity strategies. Previously, Paul was an analyst at State Street Bank.

Craig Scholl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Craig Scholl is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1984 and joined Lazard in 2007. Education: BS in Finance and Public Communications, Syracuse University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Susanne Willumsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

7.01

7.0%

Susanne Willumsen Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Susanne Willumsen is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. She began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Susanne was Managing Director, Head of Active Equities Europe with State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). During her 13 year tenure at SSgA, Susanne was responsible for the research and portfolio management of all UK and European equity strategies.

Alex Lai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Alex Lai is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 2002. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Alex was a Vice President and Quantitative Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Prior to that, Alex was an investment-banking analyst at Lehman Brothers Asia in Hong Kong. He has an MSc in Finance from Boston College and a BBA (Hons) in Finance and Accounting from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

