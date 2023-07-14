Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s investments will be tied economically to at least 10 different countries, other than the U.S. and Canada. Under normal circumstances, not more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of issuers tied economically to the U.S., Canada, and emerging market countries.

Securities of foreign issuers may be purchased directly or through depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), or other securities representing underlying shares of foreign companies.

The Fund may have significant exposure to securities of companies tied economically to Japan, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, and Germany. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in major reserve currencies, such as the yen, pound sterling, euro, U.S. dollar, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. To the extent that the Fund has significant exposure to securities of companies tied economically to a particular country or countries (including Japan, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, and Germany), it generally will have corresponding exposure to the currency of such countries (including the yen, pound sterling, and euro). The Fund also may have significant exposure to securities of companies in the health care, financials, industrials, information technology, and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund may have significant exposure to any region, country or sector at any time.

Domini Impact Investments LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s adviser, seeks to identify investment opportunities for the Fund that, in the Adviser’s view, create positive environmental and social outcomes for people and the planet, while also seeking competitive financial returns (“Impact Investing”). All of the investment selections made by the Adviser are based on the evaluation of environmental and social factors, including the core business in which a company engages and/or how a company treats its key stakeholders, such as its customers, employees, suppliers, ecosystems, local, national and global communities, and/or investors (“environmental and social factors”).

The Fund may, but is not required to, invest in companies that, in addition to being evaluated by the Adviser on environmental and social factors, also demonstrate a commitment to sustainability solutions. The Adviser will consider a company to demonstrate a commitment to sustainability solutions if, based on the Adviser’s analysis, the company provides, invests in or creates products or services that help: accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future, contribute to the development of sustainable communities, ensure access to clean water, support more sustainable food systems, promote societal health and well-being, broaden financial inclusion, or bridge the digital divide and/or expand access to economic opportunity.

A security will be sold if the Adviser determines that the company is no longer eligible for investment based on the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of environmental and social factors, financial criteria, and/or the company no longer demonstrates a commitment to sustainability solutions, as applicable.

SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Subadviser”), the Fund’s subadviser, will purchase or sell securities to implement the Adviser’s investment selections at a time determined appropriate by the Subadviser and in accordance with, but not necessarily in the identical amounts as provided with the Adviser’s investment selections.

The Fund may invest in equity securities issued by companies of any market capitalization located throughout the world. For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, equity securities include common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, rights and preferred shares. Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in securities of mid- and large-capitalization companies tied economically to developed market countries throughout the world, other than the U.S. and Canada.