Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
18.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$22.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.8%
Expense Ratio 2.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
$500,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LEADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|61.01%
|1 Yr
|18.4%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|37.61%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LEADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.7%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|18.56%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|LEADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|60.78%
|1 Yr
|18.4%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|36.93%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LEADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.7%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|18.56%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|LEADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEADX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.9 M
|167 K
|150 B
|92.43%
|Number of Holdings
|336
|5
|516
|6.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.88 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|94.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.79%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|96.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEADX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.88%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|16.82%
|Cash
|1.12%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|80.65%
|Other
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|23.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|33.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|24.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|26.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEADX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.38%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|22.58%
|Industrials
|15.07%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|52.07%
|Healthcare
|14.88%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|46.31%
|Technology
|14.57%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|75.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.72%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|34.33%
|Consumer Defense
|7.75%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|51.15%
|Basic Materials
|6.67%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|47.93%
|Communication Services
|4.18%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|51.38%
|Utilities
|3.80%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|7.60%
|Real Estate
|2.97%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|4.15%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|76.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LEADX % Rank
|Non US
|92.02%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|43.09%
|US
|6.86%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|35.94%
|LEADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.00%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|11.68%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|79.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|LEADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LEADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LEADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|23.44%
|LEADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEADX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.89%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|29.20%
|LEADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LEADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LEADX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.84%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|16.47%
|LEADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Carole M. Laible is the Chief Executive Officer of Domini (since 2016), and President of Domini Funds (since 2017). She previously served as the President of Domini from 2005 to 2015, Chief Operating Officer of Domini 2002 to 2011, and served as the Treasurer of the Domini Funds from 1997 through 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Amy Domini Thornton, CFA and Co-Manager, is the founder and Chair of Domini. She has served as Chair since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2015. Ms. Domini has also served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Domini Funds since 1990 and was President of the Domini Funds from 1990 through 2017. She has served as portfolio manager for Domini’s separately managed account since 2013. Ms. Domini also serve as a Private Trustee (since 1987) of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge as well as a Partner (since 1994) with Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP, a registered investment adviser. In this capacity she has responsibility for the investments of private trust accounts and works with individuals to integrate social or ethical criteria into their investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Michael Finocchi is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Prior to assuming his current role in March 2012, Mr. Finocchi was a senior manager in Portfolio Administration responsible for the operations of funds managed by the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Before joining SSGA in 2005, he worked for Investors Bank & Trust as a senior tax analyst following his role in custody servicing BGI. Mr. Finocchi holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business as well as a Bachelor of Arts in History and Business Studies from Providence College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...