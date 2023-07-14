Home
Trending ETFs

LEADX (Mutual Fund)

Domini International Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.04 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (RISEX) Primary Inst (LEADX)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LEADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Domini International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Domini
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Carole Laible

Fund Description

The Fund may invest in equity securities issued by companies of any market capitalization located throughout the world. For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, equity securities include common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, rights and preferred shares. Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in securities of mid- and large-capitalization companies tied economically to developed market countries throughout the world, other than the U.S. and Canada.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s investments will be tied economically to at least 10 different countries, other than the U.S. and Canada. Under normal circumstances, not more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of issuers tied economically to the U.S., Canada, and emerging market countries.
Securities of foreign issuers may be purchased directly or through depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), or other securities representing underlying shares of foreign companies.
The Fund may have significant exposure to securities of companies tied economically to Japan, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, and Germany. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in major reserve currencies, such as the yen, pound sterling, euro, U.S. dollar, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. To the extent that the Fund has significant exposure to securities of companies tied economically to a particular country or countries (including Japan, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, and Germany), it generally will have corresponding exposure to the currency of such countries (including the yen, pound sterling, and euro). The Fund also may have significant exposure to securities of companies in the health care, financials, industrials, information technology, and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund may have significant exposure to any region, country or sector at any time.
Domini Impact Investments LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s adviser, seeks to identify investment opportunities for the Fund that, in the Adviser’s view, create positive environmental and social outcomes for people and the planet, while also seeking competitive financial returns (“Impact Investing”). All of the investment selections made by the Adviser are based on the evaluation of environmental and social factors, including the core business in which a company engages and/or how a company treats its key stakeholders, such as its customers, employees, suppliers, ecosystems, local, national and global communities, and/or investors (“environmental and social factors”).
The Fund may, but is not required to, invest in companies that, in addition to being evaluated by the Adviser on environmental and social factors, also demonstrate a commitment to sustainability solutions. The Adviser will consider a company to demonstrate a commitment to sustainability solutions if, based on the Adviser’s analysis, the company provides, invests in or creates products or services that help: accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future, contribute to the development of sustainable communities, ensure access to clean water, support more sustainable food systems, promote societal health and well-being, broaden financial inclusion, or bridge the digital divide and/or expand access to economic opportunity.
A security will be sold if the Adviser determines that the company is no longer eligible for investment based on the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of environmental and social factors, financial criteria, and/or the company no longer demonstrates a commitment to sustainability solutions, as applicable.
SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Subadviser”), the Fund’s subadviser, will purchase or sell securities to implement the Adviser’s investment selections at a time determined appropriate by the Subadviser and in accordance with, but not necessarily in the identical amounts as provided with the Adviser’s investment selections.
Read More

LEADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -15.6% 24.4% 61.01%
1 Yr 18.4% -15.2% 26.9% 37.61%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 9.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -49.5% -11.5% 18.56%
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -35.3% 24.4% 60.78%
1 Yr 18.4% -46.8% 26.9% 36.93%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -49.5% -11.5% 18.56%
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LEADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEADX Category Low Category High LEADX % Rank
Net Assets 22.9 M 167 K 150 B 92.43%
Number of Holdings 336 5 516 6.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.88 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 94.47%
Weighting of Top 10 19.79% 10.3% 99.1% 96.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  2. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  3. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  4. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  5. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  6. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  7. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  8. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  9. ASML Holding NV 3.68%
  10. ASML Holding NV 3.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEADX % Rank
Stocks 		98.88% 88.72% 101.51% 16.82%
Cash 		1.12% -1.51% 11.28% 80.65%
Other 		0.01% -0.02% 3.64% 23.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 33.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 24.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 26.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEADX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.38% 0.00% 38.62% 22.58%
Industrials 		15.07% 0.68% 31.28% 52.07%
Healthcare 		14.88% 1.36% 29.58% 46.31%
Technology 		14.57% 1.51% 38.21% 75.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.72% 0.00% 46.28% 34.33%
Consumer Defense 		7.75% 0.00% 28.66% 51.15%
Basic Materials 		6.67% 0.00% 23.15% 47.93%
Communication Services 		4.18% 0.00% 41.13% 51.38%
Utilities 		3.80% 0.00% 19.97% 7.60%
Real Estate 		2.97% 0.00% 17.78% 4.15%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 76.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEADX % Rank
Non US 		92.02% 70.50% 101.51% 43.09%
US 		6.86% 0.00% 25.68% 35.94%

LEADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.01% 37.19% 11.68%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 79.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

LEADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 7.00% 330.00% 23.44%

LEADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEADX Category Low Category High LEADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.89% 0.00% 6.96% 29.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEADX Category Low Category High LEADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -1.69% 3.16% 16.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Carole Laible

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Carole M. Laible is the Chief Executive Officer of Domini (since 2016), and President of Domini Funds (since 2017). She previously served as the President of Domini from 2005 to 2015, Chief Operating Officer of Domini 2002 to 2011, and served as the Treasurer of the Domini Funds from 1997 through 2017.

Amy Thornton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Amy Domini Thornton, CFA and Co-Manager, is the founder and Chair of Domini. She has served as Chair since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2015. Ms. Domini has also served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Domini Funds since 1990 and was President of the Domini Funds from 1990 through 2017. She has served as portfolio manager for Domini’s separately managed account since 2013. Ms. Domini also serve as a Private Trustee (since 1987) of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge as well as a Partner (since 1994) with Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP, a registered investment adviser. In this capacity she has responsibility for the investments of private trust accounts and works with individuals to integrate social or ethical criteria into their investments.

Michael Finocchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Michael Finocchi is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Prior to assuming his current role in March 2012, Mr. Finocchi was a senior manager in Portfolio Administration responsible for the operations of funds managed by the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Before joining SSGA in 2005, he worked for Investors Bank & Trust as a senior tax analyst following his role in custody servicing BGI. Mr. Finocchi holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business as well as a Bachelor of Arts in History and Business Studies from Providence College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

