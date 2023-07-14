Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
34.9%
1 yr return
26.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-16.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$147 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.1%
Expense Ratio 2.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 100.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price performance of the Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Underlying Index seeks to replicate the aggregate gross performance of U.S. venture capital-backed companies by exclusively holding publicly listed assets. These publicly listed assets may be companies of any market capitalization; however, it generally focuses on companies with large capitalizations. The Fund does not invest in venture capital funds or start-up companies.
In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund invests in publicly-traded equity securities that are either components of the Underlying Index or are determined by the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “AXS”) to have substantially similar risk and return characteristics, in the aggregate, as the Underlying Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the component publicly listed assets included in the Underlying Index. This policy is not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
The Fund also invests in total return swaps designed to provide exposure to the characteristics of venture capital-backed companies. Swaps, which are a type of derivative, will create economic leverage in the Fund’s portfolio. Leverage may magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with the assets held by the Fund resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio The Fund’s investments in swaps are subject to limits on leverage imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) Act and related guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). To comply with SEC guidance, the Fund generally will be required to segregate or earmark liquid assets or enter into offsetting positions to cover its current obligation with respect to any swap. The Fund also may invest in other investment companies, including ETFs, to gain exposure to the returns of the Underlying Index.
To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund’s investment exposure will necessarily be concentrated in that industry. Currently, the Underlying Index has significant exposure to industries within the technology sector.
The Fund is a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”), and the Advisor is a “commodity pool operator” registered with and regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). As a result, additional CFTC-mandated disclosure, reporting and recordkeeping obligations apply with respect to the Fund under CFTC and SEC harmonized regulations.
The Fund’s investment strategy typically results in an annual portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% of the average value of the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|LDVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|18.41%
|1 Yr
|26.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|10.02%
|3 Yr
|-16.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|94.86%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|80.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LDVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-56.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|96.49%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|82.59%
|2020
|11.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|18.84%
|2019
|10.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|0.28%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|10.58%
|Period
|LDVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|17.09%
|1 Yr
|26.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|9.04%
|3 Yr
|-16.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|94.80%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|78.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LDVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-56.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|96.49%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|82.59%
|2020
|11.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|18.84%
|2019
|10.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|0.28%
|2018
|0.9%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|3.91%
|LDVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|147 M
|189 K
|222 B
|81.43%
|Number of Holdings
|148
|2
|3509
|15.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.7 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|79.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.05%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|81.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LDVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.25%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|33.47%
|Cash
|1.18%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|50.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|60.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|57.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|56.88%
|Other
|-0.43%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|99.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LDVCX % Rank
|Technology
|44.92%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|9.40%
|Communication Services
|16.98%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|8.41%
|Financial Services
|15.83%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|12.37%
|Industrials
|7.74%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|27.45%
|Healthcare
|7.46%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|92.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.40%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|97.77%
|Consumer Defense
|2.46%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|66.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.80%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|62.82%
|Energy
|0.39%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|50.78%
|Utilities
|0.01%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|30.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|85.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LDVCX % Rank
|US
|98.15%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|20.28%
|Non US
|1.10%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|73.12%
|LDVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.60%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|2.10%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|LDVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|77.96%
|LDVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|71.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LDVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|100.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|89.18%
|LDVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|62.76%
|LDVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LDVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.77%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|98.99%
|LDVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Greg Bassuk has been Chief Executive Officer of AXS since October 2019. From 2015 to 2019, Mr. Bassuk was Managing Director and Head of Liquid Alternative Strategies at FS Investments, an asset management firm. In this role, Mr. Bassuk created, launched and managed FS Investments’ liquid alternative investment business. During his tenure at FS Investments, Mr. Bassuk was a member of the Investment Committee and portfolio manager for the firm’s liquid alternative investment funds, while also driving education for financial advisors across U.S. distribution channels. Prior to FS Investments, Mr. Bassuk was Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of IndexIQ, an early pioneer in liquid alternative investments, which was acquired by New York Life Investments. Mr. Bassuk holds a BS from Cornell University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Matthew Tuttle, portfolio manager, is a Certified Financial Planner® professional. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC. Matthew is a familiar face among the financial media. In addition to speaking at accounting and trade association meetings across the country, he is a frequent guest on Fox Business News, BusinessWeek TV and Channel 12 News, and has been interviewed on both CNBC and Fox News. Matthew has appeared numerous times on CNNfn, notably on the Your Money Show and Dolans Unscripted with Ken and Daria Dolan. He is the author of How Harvard & Yale Beat the Market (an Amazon best seller) and Financial Secrets of my Wealthy Grandparents. In addition to his books, Matthew has contributed timely articles to a variety of financial publications, including the CPA Journal, Pennsylvania CPA Journal, TAXPRO Journal, Accounting Crossing, the Fairfield County Business Journal, the Stamford Senior Flyer, and over 25 other publications nationwide. He also is a frequent contributor to Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC.com, SmartMoney, and Dow Jones Newswires. He has been quoted in Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Money Magazine, USA Today, the Star Ledger, Bankrate.com, the Christian Science Monitor, and the Journal of Financial Planning. In addition, Matthew has been profiled in the New York Times, Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time. An experienced educator, Matthew teaches personal finance to consumers as an adjunct professor at Norwalk Community Technical College. He instructs through the Continuing Education centers of the Westport, Stamford, Darien, Greenwich, and Katonah districts, and the 92nd Street YMCA. He has also provided continuing education instruction to CPAs at Baruch College, the CPA / LAW Forum and through the CPA Report. Mr. Tuttle received his BA in Economics from Clark University and a MBA in Finance from Boston University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Parker Binion, portfolio manager. Prior to joining AXS in January 2021, Mr. Parker Binion served as Chief Investment Officer at Kerns Capital Management while managing the KCM Macro Trends mutual fund beginning in January of 2016. AXS Investments acquired the fund in 2019, renaming it the AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives Fund. Mr. Binion continued to manage the fund for Kerns Capital in a sub-advisory role to AXS Investments. In January of 2021, Mr. Binion joined the team at AXS Investments where he currently manages the fund directly. He has a B.A. from Duke University and J.D. with Honors from the University of Texas School of Law where he served on the Law Review.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
