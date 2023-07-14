Under normal circumstances, the Long Duration Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade US dollar-denominated fixed income instruments. The Fund will primarily invest in long duration government and corporate fixed income securities and may also invest in synthetic instruments or derivatives having economic characteristics similar to fixed income securities. The Fund will invest in a broad array of fixed income instruments including: (i) US

and foreign corporate obligations; (ii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) fixed income securities issued by sovereigns or agencies in both developed and emerging foreign markets; (iv) obligations of supranational entities; and (v) debt obligations issued by state, provincial, county or city governments or other municipalities, as well as those of public utilities, universities and other quasi-governmental bodies.

The Fund will primarily invest in the instruments described above. It may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts, and swaps, including interest rate swaps, single security swaps, swaps on an index of securities or credit default swaps. The Fund will primarily use such derivatives for hedging purposes to attempt to manage the Fund's exposure to changes in interest rate duration and related investment risks resulting from the interaction of interest rate changes over time and the current value of fixed income securities. The Fund will typically use options and swaps in an attempt to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market. Interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps may be used to manage various portfolio exposures including but not limited to interest rate risk and credit risk. The Fund may use credit default swaps to take an active long or short position with respect to a security or basket of securities. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds to obtain exposure to certain fixed income markets.

While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund under normal circumstances will seek to maintain an effective average duration of greater than ten years. The Fund's effective average duration was approximately 14.47 years as of July 31, 2022. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a ten-year duration, it will decrease in value by 10% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 10% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), allocating its assets among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) using different investment strategies designed to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.