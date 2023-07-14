The Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price performance of the Thomson Reuters Private Equity Buyout Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Underlying Index seeks to replicate the aggregate gross performance of U.S. private equity-backed companies by exclusively holding publicly listed assets. These publicly listed assets may be companies of any market capitalization; however, it generally focuses on companies with large capitalizations. The Fund does not invest in private equity funds or private equity companies.

In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund invests in publicly-traded equity securities that are either components of the Underlying Index or are determined by the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “AXS”) to have substantially similar risk and return characteristics, in the aggregate, as the Underlying Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the component publicly listed assets included in the Underlying Index. This policy is not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund also invests in total return swaps designed to provide exposure to the characteristics of private equity-backed companies. Swaps, which are a type of derivative, will create economic leverage in the Fund’s portfolio. Leverage may magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with the assets held by the Fund and may result in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s investments in swaps are subject to limits on leverage imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and related guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). To comply with the 1940 Act limits and SEC guidance, the Fund generally will be required to segregate or earmark liquid assets or enter into offsetting positions to cover its current obligation with respect to any swap. The Fund also may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to gain exposure to the returns of the Underlying Index.

To the extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund’s investment exposure will necessarily be concentrated in that industry. Currently, the Underlying Index has significant exposure to industries within the technology sector.

The Fund is a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”), and the Advisor is a “commodity pool operator” registered with and regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). As a result, additional CFTC-mandated disclosure, reporting and recordkeeping obligations apply with respect to the Fund under CFTC and SEC harmonized regulations.