Lazard Developing Markets Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
LDMOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.95 -0.02 -0.15%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (LDMIX) Primary Other (LDMOX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$126 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LDMOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Developing Markets Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin O'Hare

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in emerging market countries (also known as “developing markets”).

Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which currently includes: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

The Investment Manager employs a relative growth investment philosophy that is based on value creation through the process of bottom-up stock selection. The Investment Manager’s approach consists of an analytical framework, accounting validation, fundamental analysis and portfolio construction parameters. The Investment Manager’s selection process focuses on growth and considers the sustainability of growth and the trade off between valuation and growth. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector and/or a particular country.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts.



LDMOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -11.0% 30.2% 53.90%
1 Yr 7.2% -12.7% 29.2% 65.90%
3 Yr -1.6%* -16.8% 12.9% 54.01%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 47.91%
10 Yr 1.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 30.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -50.1% 7.2% 41.43%
2021 -5.7% -18.2% 13.6% 74.79%
2020 5.9% -7.2% 79.7% 43.50%
2019 6.3% -4.4% 9.2% 6.38%
2018 -4.7% -7.2% 7.0% 80.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -30.3% 30.2% 52.24%
1 Yr 7.2% -48.9% 29.2% 61.20%
3 Yr -1.6%* -16.1% 12.9% 54.12%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 50.64%
10 Yr 2.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 41.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDMOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -50.1% 7.2% 41.43%
2021 -5.7% -18.2% 13.6% 74.79%
2020 5.9% -7.2% 79.7% 43.50%
2019 6.3% -4.4% 9.2% 6.38%
2018 -4.7% -7.2% 7.0% 82.95%

NAV & Total Return History

LDMOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LDMOX Category Low Category High LDMOX % Rank
Net Assets 126 M 717 K 102 B 70.46%
Number of Holdings 69 10 6734 72.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 48.4 M 340 K 19.3 B 66.24%
Weighting of Top 10 34.71% 2.8% 71.7% 47.67%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LDMOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.25% 0.90% 110.97% 34.74%
Cash 		1.75% -23.67% 20.19% 59.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 79.72%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 76.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 76.19%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 79.49%

LDMOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LDMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.03% 41.06% 40.56%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 80.82%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 11.79%

Sales Fees

LDMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LDMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 93.04%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LDMOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 190.00% 45.15%

LDMOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LDMOX Category Low Category High LDMOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 12.61% 46.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LDMOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LDMOX Category Low Category High LDMOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.98% 17.62% 76.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LDMOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History



LDMOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin O'Hare

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Kevin O'Hare is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Developing Markets Equity team, focusing on the technology, health care, telecommunications and consumer discretionary sectors. He began working in the investment field in 1991. Prior to joining Lazard in 2001, Kevin was with Merrill Lynch, and Moore Capital Management. Kevin has an MBA in Finance from St. John's University and a BS in Finance from King's College. Mr. O’Hare is a CFA Charterholder.

James Donald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

James M. Donald, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1996, Mr. Donald was a portfolio manager with Mercury Asset Management. Mr. Donald is a CFA Charterholder.

John Reinsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.

Peter Gillespie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Peter Gillespie is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Developing Markets Equity team, focusing on the industrials, materials and consumer staples sectors. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Peter was a portfolio manager at Newgate Capital, LLP, where he co-managed the Asian portion of an emerging markets equity fund. Mr. Donald joined Lazard in 1996 as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Mr. Gillespie is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

