Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.4%
1 yr return
7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$126 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.7%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in emerging market countries (also known as “developing markets”).
Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which currently includes: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.
The Investment Manager employs a relative growth investment philosophy that is based on value creation through the process of bottom-up stock selection. The Investment Manager’s approach consists of an analytical framework, accounting validation, fundamental analysis and portfolio construction parameters. The Investment Manager’s selection process focuses on growth and considers the sustainability of growth and the trade off between valuation and growth. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector and/or a particular country.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts.
|Period
|LDMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|50.96%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|65.64%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|52.88%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|46.21%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|29.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|LDMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|40.77%
|2021
|-5.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|74.65%
|2020
|6.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|42.63%
|2019
|6.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|7.29%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|77.87%
|LDMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|126 M
|717 K
|102 B
|70.33%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|10
|6734
|71.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.4 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|66.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.71%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|47.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LDMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.25%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|34.62%
|Cash
|1.75%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|59.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|39.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|34.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|25.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|36.28%
|LDMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.75%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|69.57%
|LDMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LDMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|66.31%
|LDMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2018
|$0.089
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2015
|$0.009
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2013
|$0.025
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2010
|$0.045
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2008
13.67
13.7%
James M. Donald, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1996, Mr. Donald was a portfolio manager with Mercury Asset Management. Mr. Donald is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2008
13.67
13.7%
John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Kevin O'Hare is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Developing Markets Equity team, focusing on the technology, health care, telecommunications and consumer discretionary sectors. He began working in the investment field in 1991. Prior to joining Lazard in 2001, Kevin was with Merrill Lynch, and Moore Capital Management. Kevin has an MBA in Finance from St. John's University and a BS in Finance from King's College. Mr. O’Hare is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Peter Gillespie is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Developing Markets Equity team, focusing on the industrials, materials and consumer staples sectors. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Peter was a portfolio manager at Newgate Capital, LLP, where he co-managed the Asian portion of an emerging markets equity fund. Mr. Donald joined Lazard in 1996 as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Emerging Markets Equity team and Head of the Emerging Markets Group. Mr. Gillespie is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
