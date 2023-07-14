The Fund invests in various types of short duration debt (or fixed income) securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade debt securities of various types. Such investments include:

·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers;

·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, including privately issued mortgage-related securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”);

·securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities; and

·inflation-linked investments.

The Fund may invest in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”), which are U.S. Government bonds whose principal automatically is adjusted for inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (“CPI-U”), and other inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in any one or a combination of the following types of fixed income securities and other instruments:

·high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “lower-rated” or “junk” bonds);

·debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in foreign currencies;

·loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations;

·convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks; and

·structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to mortgage-backed securities, privately issued

mortgage-related securities, or securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may, and typically does, invest substantially in CMBS, including lower-rated CMBS.

The Fund seeks to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Under normal conditions, the Fund will maintain its average dollar-weighted duration range between one and three years. The duration of a security takes into account the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio, using a blend of quantitative and fundamental research. As part of its top-down analysis, the portfolio management team evaluates global economic conditions, including monetary, fiscal, and regulatory policy, as well as the political and geopolitical environment, in order to identify and assess opportunities and risks across different segments of the fixed income market. The portfolio management team employs bottom-up analysis to identify and select securities for investment by the Fund based on in-depth company, industry, and market research and analysis. The portfolio management team may actively rotate sector exposure based on its assessment of relative value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.