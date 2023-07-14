Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity and equity-related securities that provide investment income, dividend payments or other distributions or in other investments with similar economic characteristics.

As a global fund, the fund can seek investment opportunities anywhere in the world, and under normal circumstances, the fund invests in at least three countries, which may include the United States. The fund can invest without limitation in foreign securities in any country, including countries with developed or emerging markets. The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization.

Equity securities and equity-related securities may include exchange-traded and over‑the‑counter (“OTC”) common stocks (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), preferred stock, warrants and rights, securities convertible into common stocks, American Depositary Receipts and securities of other investment companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The subadviser emphasizes investments in stocks expected to pay dividends and favors stocks that have shown more stable return characteristics as identified by its proprietary security risk assessment process.

The subadviser pursues the fund’s investment objective by creating an equity portfolio of primarily dividend-paying stocks using quantitative investment models to assist with stock selection, portfolio construction and risk control.

The subadviser attempts to keep the fund’s volatility lower than that of its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index. The subadviser seeks to manage volatility through the following methods:

• Analyzing the measurements of each stock’s risk relative to the overall risk of the global equity market, measuring the volatility of individual stock prices relative to the MSCI ACWI index

• Investing in companies that offer a combination of attractive dividend yields, consistent dividend growth, a record of increasing dividends and the cash flow to support continued dividend growth and dividend payments

Both of these types of risk measures (statistical and fundamental) are used to assist the subadviser in constructing a portfolio of securities for the fund.

Additionally, elements of the subadviser’s fundamentally-based stock-ranking model are used to identify securities that the subadviser believes will have superior risk-adjusted returns than the overall equity markets.