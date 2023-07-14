Home
Trending ETFs

LDIFX (Mutual Fund)

LDIFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Global Dividend Fund

LDIFX | Fund

$13.45

$174 M

2.78%

$0.37

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$174 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Global Dividend Fund

LDIFX | Fund

$13.45

$174 M

2.78%

$0.37

0.74%

LDIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Global Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Giroux

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity and equity-related securities that provide investment income, dividend payments or other distributions or in other investments with similar economic characteristics.
As a global fund, the fund can seek investment opportunities anywhere in the world, and under normal circumstances, the fund invests in at least three countries, which may include the United States. The fund can invest without limitation in foreign securities in any country, including countries with developed or emerging markets. The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization.
Equity securities and equity-related securities may include exchange-traded and over‑the‑counter (“OTC”) common stocks (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), preferred stock, warrants and rights, securities convertible into common stocks, American Depositary Receipts and securities of other investment companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).
The subadviser emphasizes investments in stocks expected to pay dividends and favors stocks that have shown more stable return characteristics as identified by its proprietary security risk assessment process.
The subadviser pursues the fund’s investment objective by creating an equity portfolio of primarily dividend-paying stocks using quantitative investment models to assist with stock selection, portfolio construction and risk control.
The subadviser attempts to keep the fund’s volatility lower than that of its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index. The subadviser seeks to manage volatility through the following methods:
  
Analyzing the measurements of each stock’s risk relative to the overall risk of the global equity market, measuring the volatility of individual stock prices relative to the MSCI ACWI index 
Investing in companies that offer a combination of attractive dividend yields, consistent dividend growth, a record of increasing dividends and the cash flow to support continued dividend growth and dividend payments 
Both of these types of risk measures (statistical and fundamental) are used to assist the subadviser in constructing a portfolio of securities for the fund. 
Additionally, elements of the subadviser’s fundamentally-based stock-ranking model are used to identify securities that the subadviser believes will have superior risk-adjusted returns than the overall equity markets. 
Read More

LDIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -35.6% 29.2% 44.63%
1 Yr 2.0% 17.3% 252.4% 91.14%
3 Yr 3.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 83.21%
5 Yr 0.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 90.34%
10 Yr 2.5%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -24.3% 957.1% 85.46%
2021 5.4% -38.3% 47.1% 90.90%
2020 -0.2% -54.2% 0.6% 12.65%
2019 2.7% -76.0% 54.1% 84.63%
2018 -1.9% -26.1% 47.8% 25.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -35.6% 29.2% 45.64%
1 Yr 2.0% 11.4% 252.4% 89.77%
3 Yr 3.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 81.27%
5 Yr 0.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 88.99%
10 Yr 4.5%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -24.3% 957.1% 85.46%
2021 5.4% -33.1% 47.1% 91.15%
2020 -0.2% -44.4% 1.8% 17.63%
2019 2.7% -6.5% 54.1% 88.29%
2018 -1.5% -14.4% 47.8% 9.89%

NAV & Total Return History

LDIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LDIFX Category Low Category High LDIFX % Rank
Net Assets 174 M 199 K 133 B 55.26%
Number of Holdings 114 1 9075 30.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.6 M -18 M 37.6 B 59.58%
Weighting of Top 10 18.37% 9.1% 100.0% 82.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.08%
  2. Apple Inc 2.48%
  3. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.75%
  4. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.75%
  5. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.75%
  6. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.75%
  7. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.75%
  8. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.75%
  9. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.75%
  10. NTT DOCOMO Inc 1.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LDIFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 61.84% 125.47% 29.63%
Cash 		1.33% -174.70% 23.12% 64.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 90.53%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 91.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 89.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 90.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LDIFX % Rank
Technology 		21.04% 0.00% 49.87% 28.19%
Healthcare 		19.69% 0.00% 35.42% 12.22%
Consumer Defense 		15.87% 0.00% 73.28% 8.15%
Financial Services 		10.67% 0.00% 38.42% 85.79%
Industrials 		9.81% 0.00% 44.06% 75.88%
Communication Services 		8.88% 0.00% 57.66% 42.62%
Utilities 		5.99% 0.00% 29.12% 14.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.82% 0.00% 40.94% 96.04%
Basic Materials 		2.36% 0.00% 38.60% 68.50%
Real Estate 		1.88% 0.00% 39.48% 14.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 97.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LDIFX % Rank
US 		61.30% 0.13% 103.82% 28.52%
Non US 		37.37% 0.58% 99.46% 62.56%

LDIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 44.27% 84.26%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 41.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

LDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 395.00% 20.76%

LDIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LDIFX Category Low Category High LDIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.78% 0.00% 3.26% 90.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LDIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LDIFX Category Low Category High LDIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.47% -4.27% 12.65% 7.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LDIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LDIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Giroux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.

Christopher Floyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

