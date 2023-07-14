Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Analyzing the measurements of each stock’s risk relative to the overall risk of the global equity market, measuring the volatility of individual stock prices relative to the MSCI ACWI index
|•
|
Investing in companies that offer a combination of attractive dividend yields, consistent dividend growth, a record of increasing dividends and the cash flow to support continued dividend growth and dividend payments
|Period
|LDIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|44.63%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|91.14%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|83.21%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|90.34%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|LDIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|174 M
|199 K
|133 B
|55.26%
|Number of Holdings
|114
|1
|9075
|30.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.6 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|59.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.37%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|82.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LDIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.67%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|29.63%
|Cash
|1.33%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|64.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|90.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|91.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|89.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|90.42%
|LDIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|84.26%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|41.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LDIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.78%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|90.26%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
