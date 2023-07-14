Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities included in the MSCI World Index (the “Index”) and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the large and mid-capitalization segments of developed market countries. As of December 31, 2021, the Index consisted of securities of companies in the following 23 countries or regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) and the U.S. The components of the Index may change over time. The Index is sponsored by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”), which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. The Index is reviewed quarterly—in February, May, August and November—with the objective of reflecting change in the underlying equity markets in a timely manner, while limiting undue Index turnover. During the May and November semi-annual Index reviews, the Index is rebalanced and the large- and mid-cap cutoff points are recalculated.

In seeking its investment objective, the Fund typically employs a passive "full replication" strategy which attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the companies that make up the Index, holding each company in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Fund may also invest in certain derivative instruments such as futures and forward contracts, in cash and cash equivalents, in stocks and in shares of other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index. The Fund may also invest in futures to provide liquidity for cash flows and to hedge dividend accruals, and in foreign currency forward contracts to maintain the approximate currency exposure of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated. The components of the Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time.