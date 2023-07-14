Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Legal & General Global Developed Equity Index Fund

LDEIX | Fund

$9.74

$22.8 M

1.32%

$0.13

-

LDEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Legal & General Global Developed Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Legal & General
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    2532240
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph LaPorta

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities included in the MSCI World Index (the “Index”) and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the large and mid-capitalization segments of developed market countries. As of December 31, 2021, the Index consisted of securities of companies in the following 23 countries or regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) and the U.S. The components of the Index may change over time. The Index is sponsored by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”), which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. The Index is reviewed quarterly—in February, May, August and November—with the objective of reflecting change in the underlying equity markets in a timely manner, while limiting undue Index turnover. During the May and November semi-annual Index reviews, the Index is rebalanced and the large- and mid-cap cutoff points are recalculated.

In seeking its investment objective, the Fund typically employs a passive "full replication" strategy which attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the companies that make up the Index, holding each company in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Fund may also invest in certain derivative instruments such as futures and forward contracts, in cash and cash equivalents, in stocks and in shares of other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index. The Fund may also invest in futures to provide liquidity for cash flows and to hedge dividend accruals, and in foreign currency forward contracts to maintain the approximate currency exposure of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated. The components of the Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time.

Read More

LDEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 17.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LDEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 17.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LDEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LDEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LDEIX Category Low Category High LDEIX % Rank
Net Assets 22.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1504 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 4.69 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.78% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.78%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.67%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.48%
  4. Tesla Inc 1.54%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.39%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.33%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.14%
  8. Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Future Mar 22 1.00%
  9. Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Future Mar 22 1.00%
  10. Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Future Mar 22 1.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LDEIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.94% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.03% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LDEIX % Rank
Technology 		21.18% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		15.05% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		13.05% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		11.16% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		9.89% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		8.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		7.28% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		4.34% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		4.31% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		2.91% N/A N/A N/A
Utilities 		2.83% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LDEIX % Rank
US 		67.82% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		31.12% N/A N/A N/A

LDEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LDEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.06% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LDEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LDEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LDEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LDEIX Category Low Category High LDEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LDEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LDEIX Category Low Category High LDEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LDEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LDEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph LaPorta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Joseph LaPorta has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc since 2015, and prior to that, he was at The Northern Trust Company serving as Second Vice President, Portfolio Manager.

Craig Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Craig Parker, CFA, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Parker serves as the back-up portfolio manager for North American mandates, has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. since 2014 and transitioned from serving as an Operational Risk Analyst to the portfolio management team in 2018.

Michael O’Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Mr. O’Connor serves as the back-up portfolio manager for International mandates and has been with LGIMA since 2016. Prior to that, he served as Head of International Equity at The Northern Trust Company.

Aodhagán Byrne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Mr. Byrne leads the North American equity portfolios team and joined the Legal & General in 2014. Prior to that, he spent two years with the Legal & General Investment Management Index Team. Prior to 2012, he was an index fund manager at Irish Life Investment Managers.

David Barron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2022

0.28

0.3%

Dave Barron leads the London based Index Equity team by overseeing portfolio management strategy, working on product development, and creating innovative rules-based client solutions. Mr. Barron served as the back-up lead portfolio manager for North American mandates and has been with Legal & General since 2015. Prior to joining LGIM, Dave was based in the US where he served as Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Management at Northern Trust Company and BNY Mellon focusing on creating derivative based client solutions as well as managing index and ETF portfolios.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

