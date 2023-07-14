Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$22.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities included in the MSCI World Index (the “Index”) and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Index is designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the large and mid-capitalization segments of developed market countries. As of December 31, 2021, the Index consisted of securities of companies in the following 23 countries or regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) and the U.S. The components of the Index may change over time. The Index is sponsored by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”), which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. The Index is reviewed quarterly—in February, May, August and November—with the objective of reflecting change in the underlying equity markets in a timely manner, while limiting undue Index turnover. During the May and November semi-annual Index reviews, the Index is rebalanced and the large- and mid-cap cutoff points are recalculated.
In seeking its investment objective, the Fund typically employs a passive "full replication" strategy which attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the companies that make up the Index, holding each company in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Fund may also invest in certain derivative instruments such as futures and forward contracts, in cash and cash equivalents, in stocks and in shares of other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index. The Fund may also invest in futures to provide liquidity for cash flows and to hedge dividend accruals, and in foreign currency forward contracts to maintain the approximate currency exposure of the Index.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated. The components of the Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time.
|Period
|LDEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LDEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|LDEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LDEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LDEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.8 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|1504
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.69 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.78%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LDEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.94%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.03%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LDEIX % Rank
|Technology
|21.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|15.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|13.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.16%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|9.89%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|8.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|7.28%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|4.34%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|4.31%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|2.91%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Utilities
|2.83%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LDEIX % Rank
|US
|67.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|31.12%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LDEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.06%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LDEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LDEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LDEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LDEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.32%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LDEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|LDEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LDEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LDEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2021
0.44
0.4%
Joseph LaPorta has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc since 2015, and prior to that, he was at The Northern Trust Company serving as Second Vice President, Portfolio Manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Craig Parker, CFA, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Parker serves as the back-up portfolio manager for North American mandates, has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. since 2014 and transitioned from serving as an Operational Risk Analyst to the portfolio management team in 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Mr. O’Connor serves as the back-up portfolio manager for International mandates and has been with LGIMA since 2016. Prior to that, he served as Head of International Equity at The Northern Trust Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Mr. Byrne leads the North American equity portfolios team and joined the Legal & General in 2014. Prior to that, he spent two years with the Legal & General Investment Management Index Team. Prior to 2012, he was an index fund manager at Irish Life Investment Managers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Dave Barron leads the London based Index Equity team by overseeing portfolio management strategy, working on product development, and creating innovative rules-based client solutions. Mr. Barron served as the back-up lead portfolio manager for North American mandates and has been with Legal & General since 2015. Prior to joining LGIM, Dave was based in the US where he served as Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Management at Northern Trust Company and BNY Mellon focusing on creating derivative based client solutions as well as managing index and ETF portfolios.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...