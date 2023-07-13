Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in high-quality floating rate debt securities. For the purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Fund defines high-quality as being rated at the time of purchase as no lower than the A category by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group, Moody’s Investors Service, or Fitch Ratings, Inc. Floating rate debt securities include the following U.S. dollar-denominated domestic and foreign securities:
|●
|bonds and corporate debt;
|●
|agency and non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”);
|●
|collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) that are backed by domestic and foreign floating-rate debt obligations;
|●
|collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) that are backed by domestic and foreign floating rate debt obligations; and
|●
|U.S. government securities.
The Fund normally invests in floating-rate debt securities with an interest rate that resets quarterly based London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or indexes designed to replace LIBOR such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), Effective Federal Funds Rate (“EFFR”), or Overnight Bank Fund Rate (“OBFR”). The Fund allocates assets across floating-rate debt security types without restriction, subject to its 80% investment policy.
While the Fund invests without restriction as to the maturity of any single debt security, the Fund’s portfolio average effective duration (a measure of a security’s sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates) will be one year or less from the date of settlement. The Fund may, however, take a large position in securities maturing within two years from the date of settlement when higher yields are available. The Fund uses effective duration to measure interest rate risk.
CMBS, RMBS, CLOs, and CDOs are single-purpose investment vehicles that hold baskets of loans and issue securities that are paid from the cash flows of the underlying loans. Normally, CMBS, RMBS, CLOs, and CDOs have multiple tranches with investors in the bottom tranches having last priority to receive payment. By investing in A-rated or better debt tranches, the Fund will not be less than third in priority for payment. Loans and loan participations may be unsecured, which means that they are not collateralized by any specific assets of the borrower. The Fund allocates assets across security types without restriction, subject to its 80% investment policy.
The Advisor utilizes a fundamental top-down analysis, meaning the Advisor analyzes the economy, interest rate cycles, the supply and demand for credit and the characteristics of individual securities in making investment selections for the Fund. The Advisor may sell a security if its value becomes unattractive, such as when its fundamentals deteriorate, its credit rating is downgraded (including, as described above, sales required when a security is downgraded to below an A-rating) or when other investment opportunities exist that may have more attractive yields. In making purchase decisions, if the expected term premium is greater for longer-term securities in the eligible maturity range, the Advisor will focus investment in the longer-term area, otherwise, the Fund will focus investment in the shorter-term area of the eligible maturity range.
As a result of its trading strategy, the Fund expects to engage in frequent portfolio transactions that will likely result in higher portfolio turnover and commissions than many investment companies.
|Period
|LCTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|30.91%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|0.38%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|2.91%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|3.70%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|5.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|0.59%
|2021
|0.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|1.43%
|2020
|3.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|6.33%
|2019
|-0.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|99.67%
|2018
|0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|0.83%
|Period
|LCTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|31.67%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|0.29%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|2.93%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|3.77%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|8.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|0.59%
|2021
|0.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|1.53%
|2020
|3.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|6.33%
|2019
|-0.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|99.45%
|2018
|0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|0.71%
|LCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCTRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.7 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|96.73%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|1
|17234
|96.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.1 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|91.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.71%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|12.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCTRX % Rank
|Bonds
|81.63%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|94.14%
|Cash
|16.87%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|4.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.50%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|47.44%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|32.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|37.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|11.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCTRX % Rank
|Securitized
|70.74%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|5.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.87%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|6.46%
|Corporate
|12.40%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|36.07%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|97.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCTRX % Rank
|US
|52.72%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|99.61%
|Non US
|28.91%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|0.19%
|LCTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.42%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|1.43%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|98.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.87%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|64.83%
|LCTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|18.75%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|397.79%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|89.57%
|LCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCTRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.28%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|36.88%
|LCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCTRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.28%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|17.07%
|LCTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2012
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2011
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2011
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2010
11.84
11.8%
John E. Lekas serves as the portfolio manager and is responsible for the investment decisions. Prior to founding Leader Capital Corp. in 1997, He served as a portfolio manager at Smith Barney where he focused on discretionary management of bond portfolios. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Oregon.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
