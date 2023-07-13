Home
Leader High Quality Floating Rate Fund

mutual fund
LCTRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.94 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (LCTRX) Primary Inst (LCTIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$26.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 397.79%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LCTRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Leader High Quality Floating Rate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LEADER
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Lekas

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in high-quality floating rate debt securities. For the purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Fund defines high-quality as being rated at the time of purchase as no lower than the A category by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group, Moody’s Investors Service, or Fitch Ratings, Inc. Floating rate debt securities include the following U.S. dollar-denominated domestic and foreign securities:

bonds and corporate debt;
agency and non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”);
collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) that are backed by domestic and foreign floating-rate debt obligations;
collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) that are backed by domestic and foreign floating rate debt obligations; and
U.S. government securities.

The Fund normally invests in floating-rate debt securities with an interest rate that resets quarterly based London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or indexes designed to replace LIBOR such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), Effective Federal Funds Rate (“EFFR”), or Overnight Bank Fund Rate (“OBFR”). The Fund allocates assets across floating-rate debt security types without restriction, subject to its 80% investment policy.

While the Fund invests without restriction as to the maturity of any single debt security, the Fund’s portfolio average effective duration (a measure of a security’s sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates) will be one year or less from the date of settlement. The Fund may, however, take a large position in securities maturing within two years from the date of settlement when higher yields are available. The Fund uses effective duration to measure interest rate risk.

CMBS, RMBS, CLOs, and CDOs are single-purpose investment vehicles that hold baskets of loans and issue securities that are paid from the cash flows of the underlying loans. Normally, CMBS, RMBS, CLOs, and CDOs have multiple tranches with investors in the bottom tranches having last priority to receive payment. By investing in A-rated or better debt tranches, the Fund will not be less than third in priority for payment. Loans and loan participations may be unsecured, which means that they are not collateralized by any specific assets of the borrower. The Fund allocates assets across security types without restriction, subject to its 80% investment policy.

The Advisor utilizes a fundamental top-down analysis, meaning the Advisor analyzes the economy, interest rate cycles, the supply and demand for credit and the characteristics of individual securities in making investment selections for the Fund. The Advisor may sell a security if its value becomes unattractive, such as when its fundamentals deteriorate, its credit rating is downgraded (including, as described above, sales required when a security is downgraded to below an A-rating) or when other investment opportunities exist that may have more attractive yields. In making purchase decisions, if the expected term premium is greater for longer-term securities in the eligible maturity range, the Advisor will focus investment in the longer-term area, otherwise, the Fund will focus investment in the shorter-term area of the eligible maturity range. 

As a result of its trading strategy, the Fund expects to engage in frequent portfolio transactions that will likely result in higher portfolio turnover and commissions than many investment companies.

LCTRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 4.5% 30.91%
1 Yr 3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 0.38%
3 Yr 5.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 2.91%
5 Yr 2.4%* -10.0% 55.5% 3.70%
10 Yr 0.3%* -7.4% 12.7% 5.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -34.7% 131.9% 0.59%
2021 0.1% -6.0% 15.7% 1.43%
2020 3.4% -9.6% 118.7% 6.33%
2019 -0.3% -0.4% 5.8% 99.67%
2018 0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 0.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -15.5% 4.5% 31.67%
1 Yr 3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 0.29%
3 Yr 5.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 2.93%
5 Yr 2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 3.77%
10 Yr 0.7%* -7.4% 13.5% 8.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -34.7% 131.9% 0.59%
2021 0.1% -6.0% 15.7% 1.53%
2020 3.4% -9.6% 118.7% 6.33%
2019 -0.3% -0.4% 5.8% 99.45%
2018 0.7% -2.2% 3.3% 0.71%

NAV & Total Return History

LCTRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCTRX Category Low Category High LCTRX % Rank
Net Assets 26.7 M 2.88 M 287 B 96.73%
Number of Holdings 25 1 17234 96.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.1 M -106 M 27.6 B 91.22%
Weighting of Top 10 52.71% 3.7% 123.9% 12.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 1.62% 18.97%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.25% 17.70%
  3. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 16.22%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 9.77%
  5. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. 6.75% 9.75%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 1.88% 8.40%
  7. Range Resources Corp. 8.25% 8.01%
  8. DCP Midstream LP 7.375% 7.27%
  9. Petroleos Mexicanos 6.5% 7.08%
  10. NCR Corporation 5.125% 6.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCTRX % Rank
Bonds 		81.63% 3.97% 268.18% 94.14%
Cash 		16.87% -181.13% 95.99% 4.15%
Convertible Bonds 		1.50% 0.00% 7.93% 47.44%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 32.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 37.22%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 11.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCTRX % Rank
Securitized 		70.74% 0.00% 98.40% 5.79%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.87% 0.00% 95.99% 6.46%
Corporate 		12.40% 0.00% 100.00% 91.80%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 36.07%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.54%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 97.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCTRX % Rank
US 		52.72% 3.63% 210.09% 99.61%
Non US 		28.91% -6.54% 58.09% 0.19%

LCTRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.42% 0.01% 20.64% 1.43%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.76% 98.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 65.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 64.83%

Sales Fees

LCTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 18.75%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 397.79% 2.00% 493.39% 89.57%

LCTRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCTRX Category Low Category High LCTRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.28% 0.00% 10.82% 36.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCTRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCTRX Category Low Category High LCTRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.28% -1.28% 8.97% 17.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCTRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

LCTRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Lekas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2010

11.84

11.8%

John E. Lekas serves as the portfolio manager and is responsible for the investment decisions. Prior to founding Leader Capital Corp. in 1997, He served as a portfolio manager at Smith Barney where he focused on discretionary management of bond portfolios. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Oregon.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

