Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
Net Assets
$122 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.7%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LCSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|80.00%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|43.73%
|3 Yr
|9.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|24.06%
|5 Yr
|11.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|2.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LCSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|53.05%
|2021
|10.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|24.45%
|2020
|9.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|1.54%
|2019
|8.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|0.34%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|3.37%
|Period
|LCSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|71.98%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|35.62%
|3 Yr
|9.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|24.40%
|5 Yr
|11.7%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|6.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LCSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|53.13%
|2021
|10.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|25.00%
|2020
|9.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|1.54%
|2019
|8.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|0.34%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|8.25%
|LCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCSTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|122 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|83.23%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|4154
|75.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|83.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.72%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|49.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCSTX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.45%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|76.75%
|Cash
|2.55%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|21.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|25.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|25.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|21.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|22.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCSTX % Rank
|Technology
|28.59%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|8.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.67%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|3.22%
|Healthcare
|15.55%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|27.64%
|Financial Services
|15.45%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|26.72%
|Industrials
|8.41%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|60.34%
|Consumer Defense
|6.54%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|58.88%
|Utilities
|3.43%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|19.07%
|Communication Services
|2.99%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|91.81%
|Real Estate
|1.24%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|79.48%
|Basic Materials
|1.13%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|87.60%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|87.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCSTX % Rank
|US
|97.45%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|39.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|93.96%
|LCSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|13.27%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|71.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|LCSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|42.26%
|LCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCSTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.04%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|60.42%
|LCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCSTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.06%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|81.88%
|LCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Head of Environmental, Social and Governance Investment, Industry since 1996, Firm since 1996, Columbia Business School - MBA, Fordham University - BS, Member of the ClearBridge Investments Proxy Committee. Mary Jane serves on the Board of Directors for the Sustainable Investments Institute (Si2). She is a former Board member of the IRRC Institute and the CFA Society of New York. She is also a former Board member of the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (US SIF). Mary Jane is a member of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) Listed Equities Steering Committee and the ESG Integration Sub-Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Derek co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth, SMID Cap Growth and Sustainability Leaders Strategy products. Derek has 21 years of investment industry experience. He joined a predecessor organization in 1999, and spent six years as an equity research analyst responsible for the health care sector. Prior to joining the firm, Derek worked as a special assistant at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., and also as a journalist covering health care policy for the American Political Network. Derek earned a BA from Brown University and an MBA from Georgetown University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the CFA Society New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...