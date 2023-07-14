Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-3.8%
1 yr return
-11.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$1.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.7%
Expense Ratio 2.08%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LCSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.8%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|54.26%
|1 Yr
|-11.6%
|-16.1%
|36.5%
|88.17%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.9%
|13.3%
|24.72%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-5.3%
|10.0%
|16.87%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|LCSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.19 B
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|26.60%
|Number of Holdings
|332
|3
|876
|25.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|523 M
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|26.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.71%
|20.3%
|94.0%
|79.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCSAX % Rank
|Bonds
|61.83%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|32.98%
|Other
|23.04%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|57.45%
|Cash
|13.47%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|65.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.66%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|12.77%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|88.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|55.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCSAX % Rank
|Government
|35.47%
|0.00%
|82.10%
|35.11%
|Securitized
|23.28%
|0.00%
|64.73%
|10.64%
|Corporate
|23.20%
|0.00%
|31.20%
|6.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.50%
|1.07%
|100.00%
|90.43%
|Municipal
|0.54%
|0.00%
|6.83%
|6.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.99%
|88.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCSAX % Rank
|US
|57.45%
|-169.44%
|233.08%
|13.83%
|Non US
|4.38%
|-77.11%
|655.95%
|38.30%
|LCSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.08%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|45.16%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|75.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.09%
|0.45%
|52.41%
|LCSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|31.82%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|84.21%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|0.00%
|198.00%
|68.57%
|LCSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|11.22%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.00%
|LCSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LCSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.31%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|56.99%
|LCSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$1.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2021
|$0.741
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$1.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.706
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2014
|$0.838
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Mr. Essen has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Adviser since it was founded in November 2010. Mr. Essen also serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Octavus Group, LLC, and as a Registered Representative of LoCorr Distributors, LLC, positions both held since April 2008. Mr. Essen also began serving as Principal and Chief Compliance Officer of LoCorr Distributors, LLC in September 2008. Mr. Essen also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Adviser and affiliates from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Essen served as Chief Operating Officer of a commercial finance enterprise from May 2002 to April 2008. Additionally, Mr. Essen was Chief Financial Officer of Jundt Associates, Inc. from 1998 to 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 28, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Sean Katof, CFA, has served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Funds since 2016. Prior to joining LoCorr, Mr. Katof served as Director of Capital Markets at SLOCUM, an institutional consulting firm, from 2005 to 2015. Prior to joining SLOCUM, Mr. Katof served as Portfolio Manager at Devenir Investment Advisors where he managed the Industry Leaders Core Equity portfolio from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Katof was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at INVESCO Funds Group where he worked from 1994 to 2003. Mr. Katof received his B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado at Denver. Mr. Katof holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA”) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Tony Rodriguez, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Rodriguez joined Nuveen in 2002 and serves as co-head of fixed income. Mr. Rodriguez served as a head of global corporate bonds for Credit Suisse Asset Management and managing director and head of corporate bonds for Prudential Global Asset Management. He received a B.A. in economics from Lafayette College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Peter is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and the lead portfolio of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy and related institutional portfolios. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the securitized debt sector team, responsible for trading mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Peter also performed credit analysis and surveillance for the firm’s mortgage backed securities and asset-backed securities portfolios. Before joining the firm in 2008, he served as credit analyst at Long Lake Partners, LLC, where he performed credit analysis for the company’s structured products portfolio. Peter graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Northern Illinois University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
