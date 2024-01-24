The Fund is intended for investors that seek exposure to the commodities markets. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing the Fund’s assets in a portfolio of commodity-linked investments (the “Commodity-Linked Portfolio”), which are backed by a portfolio of inflation-linked investments (the “Inflation-Linked Portfolio” and together with the Commodity-Linked Portfolio, the “Portfolios” and each, a “Portfolio”). The Inflation-Linked Portfolio may provide liquidity for the Fund or serve as margin or collateral for the Commodity-Linked Portfolio.

The commodity-linked investments in which the Fund invests may include commodity swaps (including excess and total return swaps, which are contracts in which one party agrees to make periodic payments to another party based on the change in market value of the assets underlying the contract, such as a specified commodity), commodity futures contracts, interest rate swaps, and other commodity-related derivative instruments and in more limited cases exchange-traded commodity pools or funds (collectively, “Commodity-Related Investments”). Commodities are real assets, and include, but are not limited to, agricultural products, livestock, precious and industrial metals, and energy products. Exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) are investment companies that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 Act, as amended (the “1940 Act”), as open-end funds or unit investment trusts. Exchange-traded commodity pools are similar to ETFs but are not structured as registered investment companies. Shares of exchange-traded commodity pools trade on an exchange and are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”).

With respect to the Commodity-Linked Portfolio, the Adviser typically allocates the Fund’s assets to Commodity-Related Investments that provide exposure to two indexes. The first index aims to mitigate the effects of contango on index performance and as of the date of this Prospectus is comprised of twenty-two exchange-traded futures on physical commodities, representing twenty commodities which are weighted to account for economic significance and market liquidity (the “Physical Commodities Portfolio”). “Contango” refers to a market in which the price for a new futures contract is more than the price of the expiring contract. The second index is composed of futures contracts

on gold and it reflects the return of underlying commodity futures price movements (the “Gold Portfolio”). For the avoidance of doubt, the Fund will not directly hold any physical commodities and will generally seek to achieve its investment objective with respect to the Commodity-Linked Portfolio through the use of derivatives.

The Fund invests the remainder of its assets in the Inflation-Linked Portfolio, which includes U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities (“TIPS”), inflation swaps (which are contracts in which one party pays a fixed rate in exchange for payments tied to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index), cash or cash equivalent investments, and ETFs that invest in fixed income securities. Inflation-protected securities, including TIPS, are fixed income securities for which the principal and/or interest income paid is linked to inflation rates. The Fund’s fixed income securities can be of any duration. With respect to the Inflation-Linked Portfolio, the Fund seeks to provide a return that approximates, before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that measures the performance of TIPS issued by the United States government that have an investment grade rating and a minimum of $500 million par amount outstanding, excluding the face amount outstanding of each bond in the index held by the Federal Reserve (the “TIPS Index”). The Fund may not invest in or gain exposure to every asset included in the TIPS Index but instead may invest in or gain exposure to a subset, or “sample,” of the assets included in the TIPS Index, or assets not included in the TIPS Index, whose risk, return and performance characteristics generally match the risk, return and performance characteristics of the TIPS Index as a whole.

The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s exposure to each Portfolio in seeking to gain the desired exposure to commodities and risk/return profile. The Adviser expects, as of the date of this Prospectus, that the Fund’s notional exposure to each Portfolio, as measured by the total dollar value of the assets in each Portfolio and represented by the derivatives in each Portfolio, expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets, will fall within the following ranges.

● Physical Commodities Portfolio: 55% to 105%

● Gold Portfolio: 5% to 35%

● Inflation-Linked Portfolio: 80% to 120%

When determining the Fund’s exposure to a Portfolio, the Adviser may consider, among other things, the diversification of the Portfolio’s underlying assets, costs and covariance with other holdings of the Fund. The Adviser will reallocate the Fund’s assets to each Portfolio

as frequently as it deems appropriate in order to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. In general, the Adviser anticipates that it will reallocate the Fund’s assets among the Portfolios on a monthly basis, but the Adviser may reallocate on a more frequent basis if it deems it appropriate. Although all or a significant portion of the Commodity-Linked Portfolio’s assets may be invested in instruments the performance of which is based on an index, the Fund’s overall portfolio is not designed to replicate the performance of any index. The Fund’s performance will deviate, potentially significantly, from the performance of any index used by the Fund.

The Fund may seek to gain exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in the Legal & General Commodity Strategy Fund Offshore Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary, unlike the Fund, may have significant exposure to commodities through investments in Commodity-Related Investments. The Subsidiary may also invest in other instruments in which the Fund is permitted to invest, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for its derivative positions. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser.

The Fund’s use of certain Commodity-Related Investments is expected to have a leveraging effect on the Fund. Leveraging tends to magnify, sometimes significantly, the effect of any increase or decrease in the Fund’s exposure to an instrument and may cause the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) to be volatile. A decline in the Fund’s assets due to losses magnified by certain Commodity-Related Investments may require the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions to satisfy its obligations or to meet redemption requests when it may not be advantageous to do so. The Fund, at each Portfolio reallocation, will target notional exposure to commodities and TIPS in aggregate equal to approximately 200% of the Fund’s net assets. A notional exposure of 200% would mean that the value of the commodities and TIPS in the Fund’s portfolio and represented by the Fund’s derivatives would equal two times the NAV of the Fund.