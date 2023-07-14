Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.3%
1 yr return
18.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$154 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.7%
Expense Ratio 1.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LCMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|9.75%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|26.77%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|29.00%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|36.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|47.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|67.50%
|2021
|7.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|9.38%
|2020
|7.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|60.00%
|2019
|4.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|76.52%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|60.12%
|Period
|LCMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.3%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|9.04%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|24.65%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|29.24%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|40.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|45.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|67.50%
|2021
|7.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|9.38%
|2020
|7.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|60.00%
|2019
|4.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|76.52%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|73.01%
|LCMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCMRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|154 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|79.61%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|20
|3702
|59.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50.6 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|81.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.67%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|41.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCMRX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.30%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|86.52%
|Cash
|4.70%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|13.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|98.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|97.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|98.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|98.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCMRX % Rank
|Technology
|36.49%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|19.68%
|Healthcare
|18.86%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|39.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.95%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|14.72%
|Industrials
|10.20%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|80.50%
|Real Estate
|4.13%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|24.47%
|Basic Materials
|3.66%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|28.55%
|Financial Services
|2.85%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|88.48%
|Communication Services
|2.67%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|55.32%
|Consumer Defense
|1.68%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|61.17%
|Energy
|1.51%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|51.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|98.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCMRX % Rank
|US
|92.76%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|63.12%
|Non US
|2.54%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|58.16%
|LCMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|10.81%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.37%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|LCMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|16.21%
|LCMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCMRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|98.76%
|LCMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LCMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCMRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.25%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|88.49%
|LCMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2019
|$2.371
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2010
11.76
11.8%
Jeff co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He has 39 years of investment industry experience and joined the organization in 1990. Jeff began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert as a media analyst and later became a global portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Investments Management Committee. Jeff has extensive experience analyzing and investing in both international and domestic companies of all market capitalizations. Jeff earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations and enjoys playing squash
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2010
11.76
11.8%
Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2010
11.76
11.8%
Brian co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He joined a predecessor organization in 2000 as an equity research analyst responsible for the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors, and has 26 years of investment industry experience. Previously, Brian was an analyst and assistant portfolio manager of the Prudential Real Estate Securities Fund at Prudential Investment Management. He earned his BA in Government from Dartmouth College and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Matthew is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth, and SMID Cap Growth portfolios. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2010 and has 15 years of investment industry experience. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, Matthew served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge supporting ClearBridge Small Cap and Mid Cap products. Prior to joining ClearBridge, he was a Private Equity and M&A Advisory Associate at MTS Health Partners and an Investment Banking Analyst at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Matthew received an MBA from Columbia Business School and holds a BA in Economics from Emory University. He is also a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute. - See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/lilling-matthew.html#sthash.WfULaucA.dpuf
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
