Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities of medium capitalization companies or other investments with similar economic characteristics. Medium capitalization companies are those with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell Midcap Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the fund still will be considered to be securities of medium capitalization companies for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in the securities of foreign companies. The fund normally invests in a relatively small number of stocks selected for their long-term growth potential.

The fund invests in common stocks, but may invest in other types of equity securities.