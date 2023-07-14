The Large Cap Index Fund invests substantially all of its assets (at least 80%) in securities listed in the Russell 1000 Index. The Russell 1000 Index (the Index) measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe and includes approximately 1000 of the largest securities based on their market capitalization. The Fund's investment performance will depend on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the

performance of the Index. The Fund's ability to replicate the performance of the Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, as well as on the level of the Fund's expenses.

The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), but the Sub-Adviser makes no attempt to "manage" the Fund in the traditional sense (i.e., by using economic, market or financial analyses). Instead, the Sub-Adviser generally will attempt to invest in securities composing the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index. It may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Sub-Adviser may employ a sampling or optimization technique to replicate the Index. In seeking to replicate the performance of the Index, the Fund may invest, to a lesser extent, in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The Fund may also invest in securities of companies located in developed foreign countries and securities of small capitalization companies. The Sub-Adviser may, but is not required to, sell an investment if the merit of the investment has been substantially impaired by extraordinary events, such as fraud or a material adverse change in an issuer, or adverse financial conditions. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Index's market capitalization range and the composition of the Index are subject to change.