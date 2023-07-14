Home
Trending ETFs

LCGRX (Mutual Fund)

LCGRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Fund

LCGRX | Fund

$22.87

$2.13 B

0.00%

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$2.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LCGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Loomis Sayles Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Burns

Fund Description

The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in the equity securities of “small-cap companies,” including preferred stocks, warrants, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and other equity-like interests in an entity. Currently, the Fund defines a small-cap company to be one whose market capitalization either falls within the capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index, an index that tracks stocks of 2,000 of the smallest U.S. companies. The Fund may invest the rest of its assets in companies of any size, including large-capitalization companies. 
In deciding which securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles typically seeks to identify companies that it believes have distinctive products, technologies, or services; dynamic earnings growth; prospects for high levels of profitability; and solid management. Loomis Sayles typically does not consider current income when making buy and sell decisions. 
The Fund may invest any portion of its assets in securities of Canadian issuers and up to 20% of its assets in other foreign securities, including emerging markets securities. Although certain equity securities purchased by the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, the Adviser does not consider these securities to be foreign if they are included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments. The Fund may also invest in securities issued pursuant to Rule 1444A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). 
The Fund may engage, for hedging and investment purposes, in foreign currency transactions (such as forward currency contracts), options and futures transactions. 
Read More

LCGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -21.9% 50.1% 83.95%
1 Yr 12.2% -72.8% 36.6% 44.26%
3 Yr -2.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 45.90%
5 Yr -4.1%* -42.6% 12.7% 51.02%
10 Yr -0.3%* -23.1% 11.9% 50.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -82.1% 547.9% 19.04%
2021 -5.6% -69.3% 196.9% 58.23%
2020 9.5% -28.2% 32.1% 41.62%
2019 3.5% -3.2% 9.3% 82.59%
2018 -2.3% -14.5% 20.4% 23.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -24.8% 50.1% 82.60%
1 Yr 12.2% -72.8% 36.6% 43.41%
3 Yr -2.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 45.90%
5 Yr -4.1%* -42.6% 14.6% 60.82%
10 Yr 4.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 43.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -82.1% 547.9% 19.04%
2021 -5.6% -69.3% 196.9% 58.41%
2020 9.5% -28.2% 32.1% 41.62%
2019 3.5% -3.2% 9.3% 82.59%
2018 -2.3% -14.5% 20.4% 45.89%

NAV & Total Return History

LCGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCGRX Category Low Category High LCGRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.13 B 183 K 28 B 23.74%
Number of Holdings 97 6 1336 47.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 379 M 59 K 2.7 B 35.19%
Weighting of Top 10 17.38% 5.9% 100.0% 75.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A 2.02%
  2. Five9 Inc 1.98%
  3. KBR Inc 1.95%
  4. Rapid7 Inc 1.92%
  5. Kornit Digital Ltd 1.91%
  6. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 1.83%
  7. Evolent Health Inc Class A 1.79%
  8. Rambus Inc 1.76%
  9. Generac Holdings Inc 1.75%
  10. Option Care Health Inc 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCGRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.21% 77.52% 101.30% 68.35%
Cash 		3.79% -1.30% 22.49% 25.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 18.69%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 34.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 15.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCGRX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.45% 0.00% 47.90% 28.28%
Technology 		24.69% 2.91% 75.51% 53.54%
Industrials 		17.91% 0.00% 36.64% 40.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.79% 0.00% 40.68% 31.65%
Financial Services 		7.58% 0.00% 42.95% 35.19%
Consumer Defense 		3.87% 0.00% 13.56% 48.32%
Communication Services 		3.65% 0.00% 15.31% 24.92%
Energy 		2.09% 0.00% 55.49% 56.90%
Basic Materials 		0.98% 0.00% 10.30% 79.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 43.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 78.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCGRX % Rank
US 		93.83% 67.06% 99.56% 48.32%
Non US 		2.38% 0.00% 26.08% 65.49%

LCGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.05% 27.56% 49.83%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 36.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

LCGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 3.00% 439.00% 48.24%

LCGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCGRX Category Low Category High LCGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 20.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCGRX Category Low Category High LCGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.92% -4.08% 1.10% 67.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Burns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2005

17.41

17.4%

Mark Burns is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth funds and the Loomis Sayles small cap growth, small/mid cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. He has 23 years of investment industry experience. Mark joined Loomis Sayles in 1999 as a small cap growth analyst working on a range of sectors, including technology, consumer and healthcare. He was instrumental in developing the Loomis Sayles diversified approach to small cap management. Mark previously worked as an investment analyst for New England Pension Consultants, where he researched small cap strategies, developed risk/ return assumptions for all asset classes and performed asset allocation studies. He earned his undergraduate degree at Colby College and an MBA from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University.

John Slavik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2005

17.18

17.2%

John Slavik is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth funds and the Loomis Sayles small cap growth, small/mid cap growth and mid cap growth strategies. He has 28 years of investment industry experience. Before joining Loomis Sayles in 2005, John was a portfolio manager for Westfield Capital Management, LLC where he helped manage small and small/mid cap growth assets. Previously, he was vice president of equity research at Harbor Capital Management, where he held research responsibilities and was a member of the growth product portfolio management team. Prior to that, John was an associate portfolio manager and research analyst at Phoenix Investment Counsel. He is a member of CFA Society Boston and a graduate of the University of Connecticut.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

