Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
27.5%
1 yr return
21.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$1.16 B
Holdings in Top 10
54.9%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LCGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|53.00%
|1 Yr
|21.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|26.05%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|15.67%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|21.70%
|10 Yr
|8.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|17.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|42.89%
|2021
|10.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|10.23%
|2020
|9.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|32.39%
|2019
|6.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|35.89%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|43.28%
|Period
|LCGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|50.86%
|1 Yr
|21.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|23.66%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|15.78%
|5 Yr
|9.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|12.28%
|10 Yr
|13.2%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|7.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|42.98%
|2021
|10.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|10.14%
|2020
|9.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|32.39%
|2019
|6.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|36.08%
|2018
|1.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|3.53%
|LCGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCGNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.16 B
|189 K
|222 B
|50.21%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|89.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|632 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|50.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.85%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|16.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCGNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.64%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|48.23%
|Cash
|1.36%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|48.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|58.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|61.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|56.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|55.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCGNX % Rank
|Technology
|34.56%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|56.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.56%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|20.77%
|Communication Services
|12.84%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|23.17%
|Healthcare
|10.82%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|66.69%
|Financial Services
|10.29%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|40.15%
|Consumer Defense
|6.56%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|14.34%
|Industrials
|2.21%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|87.22%
|Basic Materials
|1.96%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|34.79%
|Real Estate
|1.20%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|48.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|69.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|80.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCGNX % Rank
|US
|96.71%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|34.71%
|Non US
|1.93%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|63.56%
|LCGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|41.23%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|43.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.07%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|80.00%
|LCGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|89.71%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|38.62%
|LCGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCGNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|61.53%
|LCGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LCGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCGNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|49.49%
|LCGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2005
17.09
17.1%
Jim Golan, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Large Cap Growth strategy and a research analyst covering U.S. large-cap technology stocks. From 2000 until 2005, when he assumed his current role, Jim was a research analyst focusing on financial, technology, industrial, and resource stocks. Before joining William Blair in 2000, he worked at Citigroup Global Asset Management, where he was a global research team leader for the telecommunications sector and a key member of the team that devised valuation metrics for standardizing the analysis of U.S. and international companies. Jim began his career at Kemper Financial as a research analyst covering telecommunications, technology, energy, industrial, food, and beverage companies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. Jim received a B.A. in economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. in finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
David Ricci, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Large Cap Growth strategy, which he joined in 2011. From 2005 to 2018, he was also a portfolio manager on the Mid Cap Growth strategy. Previously, he was the group head for the consumer sector, focusing on specialty retail and e-commerce companies, in William Blair’s sell-side research group. Before joining William Blair in 1994, David gained extensive experience at Procter & Gamble, Melville, and Bain & Company. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. David received a Sc.B., magna cum laude, from Brown University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...