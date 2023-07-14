Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

William Blair Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
LCGFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.4 +0.16 +0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LCGFX) Primary N (LCGNX) Retirement (LCGJX)
LCGFX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.4 +0.16 +0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LCGFX) Primary N (LCGNX) Retirement (LCGJX)
LCGFX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.4 +0.16 +0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LCGFX) Primary N (LCGNX) Retirement (LCGJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Large Cap Growth Fund

LCGFX | Fund

$22.40

$1.16 B

0.09%

$0.02

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.7%

1 yr return

22.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

Net Assets

$1.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

54.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Large Cap Growth Fund

LCGFX | Fund

$22.40

$1.16 B

0.09%

$0.02

0.75%

LCGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Golan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of large capitalized (“large cap”) companies. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), of large cap domestic growth companies that are expected to exhibit quality growth characteristics. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a large cap company if it has a market capitalization no smaller than the smallest capitalized company included in the Russell 1000® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. To a limited extent, the Fund may also purchase stocks of companies with business characteristics and growth prospects similar to large cap companies, but that may have market capitalizations below the market capitalization of the smallest member of the Russell 1000® Index.
The Russell 1000® Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index that measures the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies. The companies in the Russell 1000® Index are considered representative of large cap companies. The size of companies in the Russell 1000® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell 1000® Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of March 31, 2022, the Russell 1000® Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $364.7 million and $2.8 trillion. The Russell 1000® Growth Index, the Fund’s benchmark, measures the performance of those Russell 1000 companies with a greater-than-average growth orientation.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser evaluates the extent to which a company meets the quality growth criteria set forth below. All of the criteria are evaluated relative to the valuation of the security. The weight given to a particular investment criterion will depend upon the circumstances, and Fund holdings may not meet all of the following criteria: (a) the company should be, or should have the expectation of becoming, a significant provider in the primary markets it serves, (b) the company should have some distinctive attribute relative to present or potential competitors (for example, this may take the form of proprietary products or processes, a unique distribution system, an entrenched brand name or an especially strong financial position relative to its competition), (c) the company should participate in an industry expected to grow rapidly due to economic factors or technological change or should grow through market share gains in its industry and (d) the company should have a strong management team.
THE FUND IS NON‑DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED, AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED MUTUAL FUNDS.
Read More

LCGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -41.7% 64.0% 52.34%
1 Yr 22.0% -46.2% 77.9% 25.14%
3 Yr 6.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 14.30%
5 Yr 6.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 19.69%
10 Yr 8.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 16.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -85.9% 81.6% 42.14%
2021 10.9% -31.0% 26.7% 9.13%
2020 9.6% -13.0% 34.8% 31.07%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 32.75%
2018 -2.0% -15.9% 2.0% 40.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.7% -41.7% 64.0% 50.21%
1 Yr 22.0% -46.2% 77.9% 22.76%
3 Yr 6.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 14.31%
5 Yr 9.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 10.87%
10 Yr 13.5%* -16.8% 19.7% 6.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -85.9% 81.6% 42.22%
2021 10.9% -31.0% 26.7% 9.04%
2020 9.6% -13.0% 34.8% 31.07%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 32.93%
2018 1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 2.96%

NAV & Total Return History

LCGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCGFX Category Low Category High LCGFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.16 B 189 K 222 B 50.29%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 90.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 632 M -1.37 M 104 B 50.62%
Weighting of Top 10 54.85% 11.4% 116.5% 16.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.28%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.30%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.08%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.56%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.25%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.91%
  7. Marriott International Inc Class A 3.58%
  8. Adobe Inc 3.44%
  9. Texas Instruments Inc 3.30%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCGFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.64% 50.26% 104.50% 48.31%
Cash 		1.36% -10.83% 49.73% 48.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 87.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 87.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 87.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 86.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCGFX % Rank
Technology 		34.56% 0.00% 65.70% 56.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.56% 0.00% 62.57% 20.86%
Communication Services 		12.84% 0.00% 66.40% 23.25%
Healthcare 		10.82% 0.00% 39.76% 66.78%
Financial Services 		10.29% 0.00% 43.06% 40.23%
Consumer Defense 		6.56% 0.00% 25.50% 14.43%
Industrials 		2.21% 0.00% 30.65% 87.30%
Basic Materials 		1.96% 0.00% 18.91% 34.87%
Real Estate 		1.20% 0.00% 16.05% 48.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 92.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 95.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCGFX % Rank
US 		96.71% 34.69% 100.00% 34.79%
Non US 		1.93% 0.00% 54.22% 63.64%

LCGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 20.29% 70.86%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 44.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

LCGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 90.44%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 316.74% 39.55%

LCGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCGFX Category Low Category High LCGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.09% 0.00% 41.07% 90.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCGFX Category Low Category High LCGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.07% -6.13% 1.75% 31.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Golan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2005

17.09

17.1%

Jim Golan, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Large Cap Growth strategy and a research analyst covering U.S. large-cap technology stocks. From 2000 until 2005, when he assumed his current role, Jim was a research analyst focusing on financial, technology, industrial, and resource stocks. Before joining William Blair in 2000, he worked at Citigroup Global Asset Management, where he was a global research team leader for the telecommunications sector and a key member of the team that devised valuation metrics for standardizing the analysis of U.S. and international companies. Jim began his career at Kemper Financial as a research analyst covering telecommunications, technology, energy, industrial, food, and beverage companies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. Jim received a B.A. in economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. in finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

David Ricci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

David Ricci, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Large Cap Growth strategy, which he joined in 2011. From 2005 to 2018, he was also a portfolio manager on the Mid Cap Growth strategy. Previously, he was the group head for the consumer sector, focusing on specialty retail and e-commerce companies, in William Blair’s sell-side research group. Before joining William Blair in 1994, David gained extensive experience at Procter & Gamble, Melville, and Bain & Company. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. David received a Sc.B., magna cum laude, from Brown University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×