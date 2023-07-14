Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
27.7%
1 yr return
22.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
Net Assets
$1.16 B
Holdings in Top 10
54.9%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
$500,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LCGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|52.34%
|1 Yr
|22.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|25.14%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|14.30%
|5 Yr
|6.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|19.69%
|10 Yr
|8.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|16.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|42.14%
|2021
|10.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|9.13%
|2020
|9.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|31.07%
|2019
|6.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|32.75%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|40.51%
|LCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.16 B
|189 K
|222 B
|50.29%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|90.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|632 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|50.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.85%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|16.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCGFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.64%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|48.31%
|Cash
|1.36%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|48.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|87.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|87.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|87.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|86.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCGFX % Rank
|Technology
|34.56%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|56.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.56%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|20.86%
|Communication Services
|12.84%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|23.25%
|Healthcare
|10.82%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|66.78%
|Financial Services
|10.29%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|40.23%
|Consumer Defense
|6.56%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|14.43%
|Industrials
|2.21%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|87.30%
|Basic Materials
|1.96%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|34.87%
|Real Estate
|1.20%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|48.64%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|92.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|95.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCGFX % Rank
|US
|96.71%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|34.79%
|Non US
|1.93%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|63.64%
|LCGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|70.86%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|LCGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|90.44%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|39.55%
|LCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.09%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|90.73%
|LCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.07%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|31.14%
|LCGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2005
17.09
17.1%
Jim Golan, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Large Cap Growth strategy and a research analyst covering U.S. large-cap technology stocks. From 2000 until 2005, when he assumed his current role, Jim was a research analyst focusing on financial, technology, industrial, and resource stocks. Before joining William Blair in 2000, he worked at Citigroup Global Asset Management, where he was a global research team leader for the telecommunications sector and a key member of the team that devised valuation metrics for standardizing the analysis of U.S. and international companies. Jim began his career at Kemper Financial as a research analyst covering telecommunications, technology, energy, industrial, food, and beverage companies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. Jim received a B.A. in economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. in finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
David Ricci, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Large Cap Growth strategy, which he joined in 2011. From 2005 to 2018, he was also a portfolio manager on the Mid Cap Growth strategy. Previously, he was the group head for the consumer sector, focusing on specialty retail and e-commerce companies, in William Blair’s sell-side research group. Before joining William Blair in 1994, David gained extensive experience at Procter & Gamble, Melville, and Bain & Company. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. David received a Sc.B., magna cum laude, from Brown University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
