Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that pay interest exempt from federal income tax and California personal income tax. If the interest on a municipal bond meets these standards, the Fund will treat the bond as qualifying for purposes of the 80% requirement even if the issuer is located outside of California. As a result, the Fund may invest substantially in municipal bonds issued by or on behalf of issuers located outside of California. The Fund uses the volatility of the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index as an approximation of reasonable risk.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which are bonds that are rated BBB/Baa or higher (at the time of purchase) by an independent rating agency or are unrated but deemed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”) to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in lower rated municipal bonds (commonly referred to as “below investment grade,” “high yield,” or “junk” bonds), which are bonds that are rated BB+/Ba1 or lower (at the time of purchase) by an independent rating agency or are unrated but deemed by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest in all types of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, municipal leases, and variable rate demand notes. The Fund may invest in both insured and uninsured municipal bonds. The Fund also may invest in zero coupon, deferred interest, pay-in-kind, and capital appreciation bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds that pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”), including private activity bonds (commonly referred to as “AMT paper”). Although the Fund is permitted to invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities that pay interest that is subject to federal or California personal income taxes, the Fund presently has no intention of investing in this manner. There is a risk that a bond issued as tax-exempt may be reclassified by the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) as taxable.

The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to tax-exempt securities and securities issued by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Certain types of municipal securities (including general obligation, general appropriation, municipal leases, special assessment, and special tax bonds) are not considered a part of any “industry” for purposes of this industry concentration policy. Therefore, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in these types of municipal securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of issuers located in a single state, territory, municipality, or region.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in inverse floaters (also known as “residual interest bonds”), which are a type of derivative investment that provides leveraged exposure to underlying municipal bonds whose interest payments vary inversely with changes in short-term tax-exempt interest rates. The Fund also may invest in other types of derivatives, such as futures, for non-hedging, hedging, or duration management purposes.

The Fund may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund may invest in money market securities and their equivalents, typically for cash management purposes.

The Fund’s portfolio management team focuses on credit risk analysis, tax exempt income yield, total return potential, interest rate risk, and call protection in managing its portfolio. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons.

The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.