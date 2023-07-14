To pursue its investment objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate debt securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. For purposes of this policy, the Fund considers emerging market countries to include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and most countries located in Western Europe.

The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated or non-U.S. dollar denominated securities without limit. The Fund may invest in derivatives consisting principally of swaps, options, forwards, and futures, for hedging or non-hedging purposes, or as a substitute for investing directly in emerging market debt securities.

The Fund may invest in all types of emerging market debt securities and derivative instruments, including corporate debt securities, government securities, loans, convertible securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, inflation-linked investments, sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds, structured notes, hybrid or “indexed” securities, event-linked bonds, and government-sponsored enterprises, debentures, and derivatives based on the return of debt securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration. Although Lord Abbett expects to maintain an average duration for the Fund that generally is consistent with those of intermediate- to long-term debt funds, there are

no duration restrictions on the Fund’s individual investments or its overall portfolio. The Fund may invest without limitation in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds). High-yield debt securities are rated BB/Ba or lower at the time of purchase by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but deemed by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities economically tied to at least three emerging market countries. However, from time to time the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in securities tied economically to one country, including the U.S., to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process and combines bottom-up and top-down analysis to construct its portfolio. In selecting securities, the portfolio management team may overweight or underweight individual issuers, industries, sectors, countries, or regions relative to the benchmark. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.