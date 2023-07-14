Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Fund

LCDOX | Fund

$12.80

$74 M

5.07%

$0.65

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$74 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LCDOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Rocco

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate debt securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. For purposes of this policy, the Fund considers emerging market countries to include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and most countries located in Western Europe.

The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated or non-U.S. dollar denominated securities without limit. The Fund may invest in derivatives consisting principally of swaps, options, forwards, and futures, for hedging or non-hedging purposes, or as a substitute for investing directly in emerging market debt securities.

The Fund may invest in all types of emerging market debt securities and derivative instruments, including corporate debt securities, government securities, loans, convertible securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, inflation-linked investments, sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds, structured notes, hybrid or “indexed” securities, event-linked bonds, and government-sponsored enterprises, debentures, and derivatives based on the return of debt securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration. Although Lord Abbett expects to maintain an average duration for the Fund that generally is consistent with those of intermediate- to long-term debt funds, there are

no duration restrictions on the Fund’s individual investments or its overall portfolio. The Fund may invest without limitation in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds). High-yield debt securities are rated BB/Ba or lower at the time of purchase by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but deemed by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities economically tied to at least three emerging market countries. However, from time to time the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in securities tied economically to one country, including the U.S., to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process and combines bottom-up and top-down analysis to construct its portfolio. In selecting securities, the portfolio management team may overweight or underweight individual issuers, industries, sectors, countries, or regions relative to the benchmark. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LCDOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -6.1% 13.6% 93.05%
1 Yr 2.5% -7.5% 19.8% 90.03%
3 Yr -5.1%* -17.0% 2.0% 37.54%
5 Yr -2.7%* -18.7% 2.9% 29.17%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -58.7% 15.1% 28.84%
2021 -2.0% -12.8% 25.4% 13.14%
2020 0.5% -6.9% 3.9% 42.90%
2019 2.1% -19.2% 4.3% 46.98%
2018 -1.6% -7.2% 5.2% 20.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -19.8% 11.3% 85.80%
1 Yr 2.5% -21.4% 19.8% 84.89%
3 Yr -5.1%* -17.0% 5.1% 37.01%
5 Yr -2.7%* -18.7% 4.3% 29.37%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -58.7% 15.1% 33.23%
2021 -2.0% -12.8% 25.4% 13.14%
2020 0.5% -6.9% 3.9% 42.90%
2019 2.1% -19.2% 4.3% 52.01%
2018 -1.6% -7.2% 5.2% 35.36%

NAV & Total Return History

LCDOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCDOX Category Low Category High LCDOX % Rank
Net Assets 74 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 68.58%
Number of Holdings 266 4 2121 46.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.58 M -134 M 1.25 B 80.31%
Weighting of Top 10 10.53% 2.2% 95.0% 91.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Perusahaan Listrik Negara PT 3% 1.32%
  2. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 1.82% 1.15%
  3. Kernel Holding Sa 8.75% 1.11%
  4. Ronshine China Holdings Limited 8.75% 1.10%
  5. Eskom Holdings SOC Limited 6.75% 1.08%
  6. Gaz Finance plc 2.95% 1.05%
  7. YPF Sociedad Anonima 6.95% 1.04%
  8. United Overseas Bank Limited 2% 1.03%
  9. OCP SA 3.75% 1.02%
  10. EQUATE Petrochemical B.V. 2.63% 1.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCDOX % Rank
Bonds 		96.62% -0.02% 116.66% 22.15%
Convertible Bonds 		2.61% 0.00% 8.47% 9.54%
Cash 		0.56% -16.66% 101.67% 90.15%
Stocks 		0.22% -0.47% 2.07% 11.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.38%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 68.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCDOX % Rank
Basic Materials 		53.86% 0.00% 100.00% 38.96%
Consumer Defense 		24.66% 0.00% 24.66% 11.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.48% 0.00% 100.00% 18.18%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 11.41% 75.32%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.64% 76.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 20.60% 76.62%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.52%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 12.25% 76.62%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.42%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 76.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCDOX % Rank
US 		0.17% -0.47% 1.41% 7.38%
Non US 		0.05% -0.01% 1.28% 14.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCDOX % Rank
Corporate 		88.61% 0.00% 93.26% 5.23%
Government 		10.84% 0.00% 99.79% 92.62%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.56% 0.00% 99.89% 93.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 64.87% 87.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 76.31%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCDOX % Rank
Non US 		95.20% 0.00% 159.42% 31.69%
US 		1.42% -74.21% 36.99% 28.92%

LCDOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.17% 43.25% 64.47%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.10% 56.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.02% 0.65% 17.39%

Sales Fees

LCDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 0.00% 218.00% 72.73%

LCDOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCDOX Category Low Category High LCDOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.07% 0.00% 27.78% 48.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCDOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCDOX Category Low Category High LCDOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.83% -2.28% 9.04% 64.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCDOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCDOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Rocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.

Mila Skulkina

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

