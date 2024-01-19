Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$261 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LCCXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Us Gov & Gov Sponsored Enterpr Money Market Fund - Lord Abbett U.S. Gov & Gov Spon Enterp Money Market Class C
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jul 21, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund is a money market fund that attempts to manage its portfolio to maintain a stable share price of $1.00 in accordance with applicable rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘‘SEC’’). The Fund has adopted a policy to invest 99.5% or more of its total assets in cash, U.S. Government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully (i.e., collateralized by cash and/or U.S. Government securities) in order to qualify as a ‘‘government money market fund’’ under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the ‘‘1940 Act’’).

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in (i) debt issued by the U.S. Government; (ii) debt issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (collectively, ‘‘government sponsored enterprises’’); and/or (iii) repurchase agreements collateralized by these U.S. Government securities. The Fund may invest substantially in securities issued by government sponsored enterprises, which are not guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government.

The Fund’s investments include, but are not limited to, debt of the issuers listed below:

·U.S. Government;

·Federal Home Loan Banks (‘‘FHLBanks’’);

·Federal National Mortgage Association (‘‘Fannie Mae’’);

·Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (‘‘Freddie Mac’’);

·Government National Mortgage Association (‘‘Ginnie Mae’’); and

·Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation (‘‘Federal Farm Credit Banks’’).

The Fund, like all other money market funds, is subject to the diversity, liquidity, credit quality, maturity, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the 1940 Act.

By operating as a government money market fund, the Fund is exempt from requirements that permit the imposition of a liquidity fee and/or temporary redemption gate. The Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) may elect to subject the Fund to the liquidity fee and/or redemption gate requirements in the future, but the Board has not elected to do so at this time.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested in accordance with its investment objective. In response to adverse economic, market, or other unfavorable conditions, or to meet regulatorily-imposed liquidity requirements, however, the Fund may temporarily invest its assets in cash in a defensive manner. The Fund also may increase its investments in cash in unusual circumstances, such as unusually large cash inflows (whether through the purchase of Fund shares or the sale of securities) or anticipated increases in redemptions. Although the Fund seeks to be fully invested, to the extent that the Fund invests in cash, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

The Fund may sell a security to satisfy redemption requests, increase cash, or for a variety of other reasons, such as when the Fund believes the security seems less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, or when selling the security is required to comply with SEC requirements regarding the quality, maturity, duration, and diversification of the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

LCCXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCCXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCCXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
2022 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCCXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCCXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
2022 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LCCXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCCXX Category Low Category High LCCXX % Rank
Net Assets 261 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCCXX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LCCXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCCXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LCCXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LCCXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCCXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LCCXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCCXX Category Low Category High LCCXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCCXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCCXX Category Low Category High LCCXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCCXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LCCXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

